ESPN Radio’s National Coverage of 2025 MLB Postseason Continues October 4 with Division Series

Broadcast Teams for Remainder of MLB Postseason Unveiled

ESPN Radio’s national coverage of the 2025 Major League Baseball Postseason continues Saturday, October 4, with the start of the Division Series round. Fans can listen to every pitch and at-bat of the MLB Postseason, including the World Series, on ESPN Radio. Audio from ESPN Radio’s MLB coverage is available to stream on the ESPN App. The updated MLB Postseason schedule, including dates and times, is available at ESPN.com.

Jon Sciambi, analysts Eduardo Pérez and Jessica Mendoza and reporter Buster Olney will return to call the World Series on ESPN Radio for the third consecutive year. The broadcast teams for the remainder of the MLB Postseason are below.

Division Series

Broadcast teams

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Dave O’Brien, Jessica Mendoza

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners

Roxy Bernstein, Gregg Olson

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Tim Kurkjian


League Championship Series

National League Championship Series

Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville

American League Championship Series

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Tim Kurkjian


World Series

Jon Sciambi, Eduardo Pérez, Jessica Mendoza, Buster Olney

In addition to the ESPN App, fans can listen to the ESPN Radio’s MLB Postseason coverage on ESPN.com. ESPN Radio has served as the national audio home of the MLB Postseason since 1998.

