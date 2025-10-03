ESPN Radio’s National Coverage of 2025 MLB Postseason Continues October 4 with Division Series

ESPN Radio’s national coverage of the 2025 Major League Baseball Postseason continues Saturday, October 4, with the start of the Division Series round. Fans can listen to every pitch and at-bat of the MLB Postseason, including the World Series, on ESPN Radio. Audio from ESPN Radio’s MLB coverage is available to stream on the ESPN App. The updated MLB Postseason schedule, including dates and times, is available at ESPN.com.

Jon Sciambi, analysts Eduardo Pérez and Jessica Mendoza and reporter Buster Olney will return to call the World Series on ESPN Radio for the third consecutive year. The broadcast teams for the remainder of the MLB Postseason are below.

Division Series

Division Series Broadcast teams Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Dave O’Brien, Jessica Mendoza Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners Roxy Bernstein, Gregg Olson New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Tim Kurkjian



League Championship Series

National League Championship Series Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville American League Championship Series Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Tim Kurkjian



World Series

World Series Jon Sciambi, Eduardo Pérez, Jessica Mendoza, Buster Olney

In addition to the ESPN App, fans can listen to the ESPN Radio’s MLB Postseason coverage on ESPN.com. ESPN Radio has served as the national audio home of the MLB Postseason since 1998.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

