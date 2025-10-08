ESPN Reveals Slam Dunk 2025-26 SEC Women’s Basketball Schedule
- Over 100 linear games set to air across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network
- Seven SEC teams ranked in ESPN.com’s Preseason Top 25
- More than 25 top-25 matchups during ’25-’26 campaign
As the women’s basketball season draws near, ESPN and the SEC have announced the 2025-26 network designations, with more than 100 linear games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and the all new ESPN app.
ESPN tips off its premier coverage of SEC women’s college basketball Monday, Nov. 3 with the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels hosting Norfolk State at noon ET on SEC Network, followed by the Oui Play matchup between California and No. 24 Vanderbilt on ESPNU at 2:30 p.m. ESPN is also home of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament and the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
2025-26 SEC on ESPN Women’s College Basketball Schedule Highlights:
- Non-Con Showdowns: The season starts with a strong non-conference slate in November. In addition to the Oui-Play Event, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 8 NC State meet in the Battle in the Boro (4 p.m., ESPN2) on Tue., Nov. 4. Other early season showdowns include Clemson at No. 2 South Carolina on Nov. 11 on ESPN2 (6 p.m.), an in-state battle between No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 22 Oklahoma State on ESPNU (Dec. 13, 4 p.m.) and No. 4 Texas and No. 18 Baylor in the inaugural Sprouts Farmers Market espnW Women’s Basketball Invitational
- SEC WBB on ABC: Beginning in Dec. with the aforementioned espnW Invitational featuring Texas, ABC is set to air five SEC teams throughout the season. Amongst those matchups, No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 LSU will clash on Feb. 14. The latest installment in one of the fiercest rivalries in the sport takes place in primetime on ABC on Valentine’s Day. The two teams are responsible for three of the last four national championships, but South Carolina has won the past 17 matchups between the two schools. The showdown also showcases junior Milaysia Fulwiley donning the purple & gold in her first matchup against her former team.
- ACC/SEC Challenge: The two-day women’s challenge will see five Top-25 matchups, including No. 8 NC State at No. 6 Oklahoma on Wed., Dec. 3 (7 p.m., ESPN2). Viewers can catch a premier ESPN doubleheader on Thur., Dec. 4, with No. 1 South Carolina heading to No. 16 Louisville (7 p.m.), followed by No. 5 LSU against the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils at 9 p.m. Click HERE for more details on the third annual ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge.
- We Back Pat: Once again, the SEC will hold a week-long initiative focused on bringing awareness and recognition to the Pat Summitt Foundation’s fight against Alzheimer’s disease. This season, games begin on Jan. 11 and run through Jan. 18 across ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network and SEC Network+. The highlight of the week is when the reigning SEC regular season champs in Texas travel to Baton Rouge to take on the fifth-ranked LSU Tigers on ESPN (Jan. 11, 3 p.m.).
SEC Network
SEC Network will showcase more than 70 women’s basketball games during the 2025-26 season, beginning on Nov. 3. The top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks appear on SECN nine times throughout the season, while fellow top-10 conference foes No. 4 Texas (8), No. 5 LSU (8), No. 6 Oklahoma (5) and No. 7 Tennessee (4) combine for 25 appearances on the network.
SEC Network+ will stream an additional 180+ games throughout the season.
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.
SEC on ESPN Networks 2025-26 Women’s College Basketball Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Mon, Nov 3
|Noon
|Norfolk State at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|2:30 p.m.
|Oui Play
California vs. Vanderbilt
|ESPNU
|Tue, Nov 4
|4 p.m.
|Battle in the Boro
Tennessee vs. NC State
|ESPN2
|Mon, Nov 10
|7 p.m.
|Furman at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Tue, Nov 11
|6 p.m.
|Clemson at South Carolina
|ESPN2
|Wed, Nov 12
|9 p.m.
|Kansas City at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|Thu, Nov 13
|7 p.m.
|Belmont at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Tue, Nov 18
|7 p.m.
|Purdue at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Wed, Nov 19
|7 p.m.
|Winthrop at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Thu, Nov 20
|6:30 p.m.
|Florida State at Florida
|SEC Network
|Wed, Dec 3
|5 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Kentucky at Miami
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Georgia at Florida State
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Virginia at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|7:15 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
NC State at Oklahoma
|ESPN2
|7:15 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Georgia Tech at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|9:15 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Tennessee at Stanford
|ESPN2
|Thu, Dec 4
|5 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Florida at Virginia Tech
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
South Carolina at Louisville
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
North Carolina at Texas
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Clemson at Alabama
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Pittsburgh at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
LSU at Duke
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Notre Dame at Ole Miss
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
California at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Sun, Dec 7
|Noon
|NC Central at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Wed, Dec 10
|7 p.m.
|Illinois at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Sat, Dec 13
|4 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Compete 4 Cause Classic
Louisiana Tech at LSU
|ESPNU
|Sun, Dec 14
|1 p.m.
|Sprouts Farmers Market espnW Invitational
Texas at Baylor
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Penn State at South Carolina
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Jackson State at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Mon, Dec 15
|11 a.m.
|North Carolina A&T at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Wed, Dec 17
|9 p.m.
|Northwestern State at Texas
|SEC Network
|Sun, Dec 21
|2 p.m.
|UT Arlington at LSU
|SEC Network
|Sun, Dec 28
|Noon
|Providence at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Southeastern Louisiana at Texas
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|Alabama State at LSU
|SEC Network
|Sun, Jan 4
|Noon
|Missouri at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|South Carolina at Florida
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Texas
|ESPN/ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Tennessee at Auburn
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|LSU at Vanderbilt
|ESPN
|Sun, Jan 11
|2 p.m.
|We Back Pat
Georgia at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|We Back Pat
Texas at LSU
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|We Back Pat
Oklahoma at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|We Back Pat
Mississippi State at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Mon, Jan 12
|7 p.m.
|We Back Pat
Alabama at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Thu, Jan 15
|6:30 p.m.
|We Back Pat
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|We Back Pat
Texas at South Carolina
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|We Back Pat
Alabama at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Sun, Jan 18
|Noon
|We Back Pat
Ole Miss at Georgia
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|We Back Pat
Tennessee at Alabama
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|We Back Pat
LSU at Oklahoma
|ESPN/ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|We Back Pat
Texas A&M at Texas
|SEC Network
|Thu, Jan 22
|6:30 p.m.
|Kentucky at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at Oklahoma
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|LSU at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Sun, Jan 25
|Noon
|Georgia at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Auburn
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at South Carolina
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Texas at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Mon, Jan 26
|7 p.m.
|Tennessee at Ole Miss
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Florida at LSU
|SEC Network
|Thu, Jan 29
|6:30 p.m.
|Alabama at Georgia
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|South Carolina at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Sun, Feb 1
|Noon
|Alabama at LSU
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Kentucky at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Texas
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|Florida at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|Mon, Feb 2
|8 p.m.
|South Carolina at Texas A&M
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|Thu, Feb 5
|6:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|LSU at Texas
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Sun, Feb 8
|Noon
|Arkansas at Florida
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|LSU at Auburn
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|Tennessee at South Carolina
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|Georgia at Missouri
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Alabama at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Mon, Feb 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Kentucky at Texas
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Vanderbilt
|ESPN2
|Thu, Feb 12
|6:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Arkansas at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Sat, Feb 14
|8:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at LSU
|ABC
|Sun, Feb 15
|Noon
|Vanderbilt at Georgia
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|Texas at Tennessee
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Alabama
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Auburn at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Mon, Feb 16
|7:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Thu, Feb 19
|6:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Georgia
|SEC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at Alabama
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|LSU at Ole Miss
|ESPN
|Sun, Feb 22
|Noon
|Alabama at Florida
|SEC Network
|Noon
|Ole Miss at South Carolina
|ESPN/ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Texas
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Tennessee at Oklahoma
|ESPN/ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Missouri at LSU
|SEC Network
|Mon, Feb 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Thu, Feb 26
|6 p.m.
|Tennessee at LSU
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Florida
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Missouri at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|10 p.m.
|Georgia at Texas
|SEC Network
|Sun, Mar 1
|Noon
|Texas at Alabama
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Tennessee
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Auburn at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|LSU at Mississippi State
|SEC Network