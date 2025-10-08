ESPN Reveals Slam Dunk 2025-26 SEC Women’s Basketball Schedule

Over 100 linear games set to air across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network

Seven SEC teams ranked in ESPN.com’s Preseason Top 25

More than 25 top-25 matchups during ’25-’26 campaign

As the women’s basketball season draws near, ESPN and the SEC have announced the 2025-26 network designations, with more than 100 linear games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and the all new ESPN app.

ESPN tips off its premier coverage of SEC women’s college basketball Monday, Nov. 3 with the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels hosting Norfolk State at noon ET on SEC Network, followed by the Oui Play matchup between California and No. 24 Vanderbilt on ESPNU at 2:30 p.m. ESPN is also home of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament and the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

2025-26 SEC on ESPN Women’s College Basketball Schedule Highlights:

Non-Con Showdowns: The season starts with a strong non-conference slate in November. In addition to the Oui-Play Event, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 8 NC State meet in the Battle in the Boro (4 p.m., ESPN2) on Tue., Nov. 4. Other early season showdowns include Clemson at No. 2 South Carolina on Nov. 11 on ESPN2 (6 p.m.), an in-state battle between No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 22 Oklahoma State on ESPNU (Dec. 13, 4 p.m.) and No. 4 Texas and No. 18 Baylor in the inaugural Sprouts Farmers Market espnW Women’s Basketball Invitational

The season starts with a strong non-conference slate in November. In addition to the Oui-Play Event, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 8 NC State meet in the Battle in the Boro (4 p.m., ESPN2) on Tue., Nov. 4. Other early season showdowns include Clemson at No. 2 South Carolina on Nov. 11 on ESPN2 (6 p.m.), an in-state battle between No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 22 Oklahoma State on ESPNU (Dec. 13, 4 p.m.) and No. 4 Texas and No. 18 Baylor in the inaugural Sprouts Farmers Market espnW Women’s Basketball Invitational SEC WBB on ABC : Beginning in Dec. with the aforementioned espnW Invitational featuring Texas, ABC is set to air five SEC teams throughout the season. Amongst those matchups, No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 LSU will clash on Feb. 14. The latest installment in one of the fiercest rivalries in the sport takes place in primetime on ABC on Valentine’s Day. The two teams are responsible for three of the last four national championships, but South Carolina has won the past 17 matchups between the two schools. The showdown also showcases junior Milaysia Fulwiley donning the purple & gold in her first matchup against her former team.

Beginning in Dec. with the aforementioned espnW Invitational featuring Texas, ABC is set to air five SEC teams throughout the season. Amongst those matchups, No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 LSU will clash on Feb. 14. The latest installment in one of the fiercest rivalries in the sport takes place in primetime on ABC on Valentine’s Day. The two teams are responsible for three of the last four national championships, but South Carolina has won the past 17 matchups between the two schools. The showdown also showcases junior Milaysia Fulwiley donning the purple & gold in her first matchup against her former team. ACC/SEC Challenge: The two-day women’s challenge will see five Top-25 matchups, including No. 8 NC State at No. 6 Oklahoma on Wed., Dec. 3 (7 p.m., ESPN2). Viewers can catch a premier ESPN doubleheader on Thur., Dec. 4, with No. 1 South Carolina heading to No. 16 Louisville (7 p.m.), followed by No. 5 LSU against the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils at 9 p.m. Click HERE for more details on the third annual ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge.

The two-day women’s challenge will see five Top-25 matchups, including No. 8 NC State at No. 6 Oklahoma on Wed., Dec. 3 (7 p.m., ESPN2). Viewers can catch a premier ESPN doubleheader on Thur., Dec. 4, with No. 1 South Carolina heading to No. 16 Louisville (7 p.m.), followed by No. 5 LSU against the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils at 9 p.m. Click HERE for more details on the third annual ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge. We Back Pat: Once again, the SEC will hold a week-long initiative focused on bringing awareness and recognition to the Pat Summitt Foundation’s fight against Alzheimer’s disease. This season, games begin on Jan. 11 and run through Jan. 18 across ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network and SEC Network+. The highlight of the week is when the reigning SEC regular season champs in Texas travel to Baton Rouge to take on the fifth-ranked LSU Tigers on ESPN (Jan. 11, 3 p.m.).

SEC Network

SEC Network will showcase more than 70 women’s basketball games during the 2025-26 season, beginning on Nov. 3. The top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks appear on SECN nine times throughout the season, while fellow top-10 conference foes No. 4 Texas (8), No. 5 LSU (8), No. 6 Oklahoma (5) and No. 7 Tennessee (4) combine for 25 appearances on the network.

SEC Network+ will stream an additional 180+ games throughout the season.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

SEC on ESPN Networks 2025-26 Women’s College Basketball Schedule: