ESPN Signs Fantasy Sports & Sports Betting Writer Eric Moody to Multi-year Extension

ESPN has agreed to a new, multi-year contract renewal with fantasy sports & sports betting writer Eric Moody. Moody will continue providing fantasy and sports betting analysis around the NFL, NBA and the WNBA. He’ll also continue making appearances on Fantasy Football Now, Fantasy Focus and ESPN Radio, as well as NFL Blitz, a NFL program dedicated to fans across Australia and New Zealand on Disney+.

“Eric is smart, curious and passionate about this industry, and it shows in his work,” said Andrew Feldman, Senior Deputy Editor of Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting at ESPN. “He’s become a trusted voice for our fantasy and betting coverage at ESPN, and we’re pleased to have him back.”

Said Moody: I’m thrilled to begin another tour of duty at ESPN. It still feels surreal since one of my biggest goals was to build a career in sports media. I’m grateful for the chance to continue offering analysis on the NFL, NBA, and WNBA through digital content and on air. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”