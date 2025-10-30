ESPN To Exclusively Televise 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show on Baseball Tonight November 2 

ESPN will exclusively televise the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show on Baseball Tonight this Sunday, November 2, from 8:30-9:30 p.m. ET. The show will emanate from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios. Karl Ravech will host the telecast with analyst Doug Glanville.

The 20 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners will be revealed for all positions across the American League and the National League, plus a utility award per league. The 2025 Minor League Gold Glove Award winners will also be announced during the show.

The American and National League finalists are listed by position below.

Position American League National League Pitcher Jacob deGrom, TEX Matthew Boyd, CHC Max Fried, NYY David Peterson, NYM Luis Severino, ATH Logan Webb, SFG Catcher Dillon Dingler, DET Patrick Bailey, SFG Alejandro Kirk, TOR Carson Kelly, CHC Carlos Narváez, BOS Luis Torrens, NYM First Base Ty France, MIN/TOR Bryce Harper. PHL Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR Matt Olson, ATL Carlos Santana, CLE Spencer Steer, CIN Second Base Andrés Giménez, TOR Xavier Edwards, MIA Luis Rengifo, LAA Nico Hoerner, CHC Marcus Semien, TEX Brice Turang, MIL Third Base Maikel Garcia, KCR Ke’Bryan Hayes, PIT/CIN Ernie Clement, TOR Ryan McMahon, COL/NYY José Ramírez, CLE Matt Shaw, CHC Shortstop Taylor Walls, TBR Nick Allen, ATL Corey Seager, TEX Mookie Betts, LAD Bobby Witt Jr., KCR Masyn Winn, STL Left Field Wyatt Langford, TEX Tommy Pham, PIT Steven Kwan, CLE Kyle Stowers, MIA Tyler Soderstrom, ATH Ian Happ, CHC Center Field Kyle Isbel, KCR Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC Ceddanne Rafaela, BOS Victor Scott ll, STL Julio Rodríguez, SEA Jacob Young, WAS Right Field Wilyer Abreu, BOS Corbin Carroll, ARI Adolis Garcia, TEX Sal Frelick, MIL Cam Smith, HOU Fernando Tatis Jr., SDP Utility Ernie Clement, TOR Miguel Rojas, LAD Mauricio Dubón, HOU Javier Sanoja, MIA Daniel Schneemann, CLE Jared Triolo, PIT

The 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show will also include interviews with winners, special appearances from Major League Baseball players and personnel and expert analysis and insights.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com .

