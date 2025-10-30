ESPN To Exclusively Televise 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show on Baseball Tonight November 2 

ESPN will exclusively televise the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show on Baseball Tonight this Sunday, November 2, from 8:30-9:30 p.m. ET. The show will emanate from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios. Karl Ravech will host the telecast with analyst Doug Glanville.
The 20 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners will be revealed for all positions across the American League and the National League, plus a utility award per league. The 2025 Minor League Gold Glove Award winners will also be announced during the show.
The American and National League finalists are listed by position below.
|Position
|American League
|National League
|Pitcher
|Jacob deGrom, TEX
|Matthew Boyd, CHC
|Max Fried, NYY
|David Peterson, NYM
|Luis Severino, ATH
|Logan Webb, SFG
|
Catcher
|Dillon Dingler, DET
|Patrick Bailey, SFG
|Alejandro Kirk, TOR
|Carson Kelly, CHC
|Carlos Narváez, BOS
|Luis Torrens, NYM
|First Base
|Ty France, MIN/TOR
|Bryce Harper. PHL
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
|Matt Olson, ATL
|Carlos Santana, CLE
|Spencer Steer, CIN
|Second Base
|Andrés Giménez, TOR
|Xavier Edwards, MIA
|Luis Rengifo, LAA
|Nico Hoerner, CHC
|Marcus Semien, TEX
|Brice Turang, MIL
|Third Base
|Maikel Garcia, KCR
|Ke’Bryan Hayes, PIT/CIN
|Ernie Clement, TOR
|Ryan McMahon, COL/NYY
|José Ramírez, CLE
|Matt Shaw, CHC
|Shortstop
|Taylor Walls, TBR
|Nick Allen, ATL
|Corey Seager, TEX
|Mookie Betts, LAD
|Bobby Witt Jr., KCR
|Masyn Winn, STL
|Left Field
|Wyatt Langford, TEX
|Tommy Pham, PIT
|Steven Kwan, CLE
|Kyle Stowers, MIA
|Tyler Soderstrom, ATH
|Ian Happ, CHC
|Center Field
|Kyle Isbel, KCR
|Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC
|Ceddanne Rafaela, BOS
|Victor Scott ll, STL
|Julio Rodríguez, SEA
|Jacob Young, WAS
|Right Field
|Wilyer Abreu, BOS
|Corbin Carroll, ARI
|Adolis Garcia, TEX
|Sal Frelick, MIL
|Cam Smith, HOU
|Fernando Tatis Jr., SDP
|Utility
|Ernie Clement, TOR
|Miguel Rojas, LAD
|Mauricio Dubón, HOU
|Javier Sanoja, MIA
|Daniel Schneemann, CLE
|Jared Triolo, PIT
The 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show will also include interviews with winners, special appearances from Major League Baseball players and personnel and expert analysis and insights.
