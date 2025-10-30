ESPN To Exclusively Televise 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show on Baseball Tonight November 2 

ESPN will exclusively televise the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show on Baseball Tonight this Sunday, November 2, from 8:30-9:30 p.m. ET. The show will emanate from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios. Karl Ravech will host the telecast with analyst Doug Glanville.

The 20 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners will be revealed for all positions across the American League and the National League, plus a utility award per league. The 2025 Minor League Gold Glove Award winners will also be announced during the show.

The American and National League finalists are listed by position below.

Position American League National League
Pitcher Jacob deGrom, TEX Matthew Boyd, CHC
Max Fried, NYY David Peterson, NYM
Luis Severino, ATH Logan Webb, SFG
 

Catcher

 Dillon Dingler, DET Patrick Bailey, SFG
Alejandro Kirk, TOR Carson Kelly, CHC
Carlos Narváez, BOS Luis Torrens, NYM
First Base Ty France, MIN/TOR Bryce Harper. PHL
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR Matt Olson, ATL
Carlos Santana, CLE Spencer Steer, CIN
Second Base  Andrés Giménez, TOR Xavier Edwards, MIA
Luis Rengifo, LAA Nico Hoerner, CHC
Marcus Semien, TEX Brice Turang, MIL
Third Base Maikel Garcia, KCR Ke’Bryan Hayes, PIT/CIN
Ernie Clement, TOR Ryan McMahon, COL/NYY
José Ramírez, CLE Matt Shaw, CHC
Shortstop Taylor Walls, TBR Nick Allen, ATL
Corey Seager, TEX Mookie Betts, LAD
Bobby Witt Jr., KCR Masyn Winn, STL
Left Field Wyatt Langford, TEX Tommy Pham,  PIT
Steven Kwan, CLE Kyle Stowers, MIA
Tyler Soderstrom, ATH Ian Happ, CHC
Center Field Kyle Isbel, KCR Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC
Ceddanne Rafaela, BOS Victor Scott ll, STL
Julio Rodríguez, SEA Jacob Young, WAS
Right Field Wilyer Abreu, BOS Corbin Carroll, ARI
Adolis Garcia, TEX Sal Frelick, MIL
Cam Smith, HOU Fernando Tatis Jr., SDP
Utility Ernie Clement, TOR Miguel Rojas, LAD
Mauricio Dubón, HOU Javier Sanoja, MIA
Daniel Schneemann, CLE Jared Triolo, PIT

The 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show will also include interviews with winners, special appearances from Major League Baseball players and personnel and expert analysis and insights.

