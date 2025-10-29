ESPN’s College Football Playoff Top 25 and College GameDay Crossover at 2025 State Farm® Champions Classic

Announced on Tuesday’s final pre-Top 25 CFP Rankings Show, ESPN will bring two of its signature studio shows on site to the 2025 State Farm® Champions Classic, marking a rare football-basketball crossover event. For the first time since 2021, the College Football Playoff Top 25 Presented by Vrbo will originate live from the Champions Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 18. Additionally, College GameDay Covered by State Farm® returns to the event for the first time since 2019.

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® will be live from MSG for pregame coverage of the 15th annual Champions Classic featuring four of men’s college basketball’s premier programs. The special edition of College GameDay will be hosted by Rece Davis alongside analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams and Andraya Carter. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

No. 22 Michigan State takes on No. 9 Kentucky in the first game of the doubleheader (6:30 p.m., ESPN), followed by a matchup between No. 19 Kansas and 2025 national semifinalists No. 6 Duke (9 p.m., ESPN). Dan Shulman calls the action alongside Bilas and reporter Kris Budden.

In between the pair of basketball games is College Football Playoff Top 25 Presented by Vrbo, which will air at approximately 8 p.m., also hosted by Davis. The full schedule for the College Football Playoff Top 25 is below:

2025 College Football Playoff Top 25 Schedule: