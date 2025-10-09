ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Heads West for Top 10 Big Ten Battle from Oregon

College football’s premier pregame show travels to Eugene, Ore., ahead of the No. 7 Indiana-No. 3 Oregon showdown

Week 5 Special Guests: Ducks HC Dan Lanning joins the show live on site; Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz joins from pregame warmups in Columbia, Mo.

WNBA star and Ducks women’s basketball legend Sabrina Ionescu will serve as this week’s celebrity guest picker

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the chance to enter Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will be live from Eugene. Ore., ahead of the Week 7 top-10 Big Ten battle between No. 7 Indiana and No. 3 Oregon. The premier college football pregame show will originate from Memorial Quad on Oregon’s campus 6-9 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. – noon ET on ESPN, ESPNU and Disney+.

Saturday’s visit will mark the 13th time the Ducks have hosted GameDay, the most of any school on the West Coast. The Ducks went 9-3 in their previous 12 times hosting the program. The Hoosiers will make their fifth all-time appearance on GameDay, and fourth under head coach Curt Cignetti.

Host Rece Davis is at the helm for his 11th season, joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban. College football insider Pete Thamel, college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims round out the GameDay cast for the 2025 college football season.

College GameDay’s Week 6 trip to Alabama scored the second most-watched regular season episode ever to add to the season’s strong start with the top 5 regular season shows of all time. Last week brought in 2.8 million average viewers – up 45% over 2024’s Week 6 show, and 3.5 million final-hour+ viewers.

Show Highlights & Guests

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning will join GameDay live on-site ahead of the Big Ten battle as the No. 3 Ducks play host to the No. 7 Hoosiers. Ahead of ABC’s noon game, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz will join the show for a live interview during pregame warmups from Columbia, Mo., before the No. 14 Tigers take on No. 8 Alabama.

Nick Saban, the seven-time National Champion and legendary college football head coach, takes fans inside his film room to break down Missouri’s rushing attack, led by Ahmad Hardy who leads the nation in rush yards. Planes, Trains & Automobiles – Kirk Herbstreit will add to his ever-growing miles logged bringing fans along for the ride as he travels from Eugene to Dallas mid-show to make the call for the Allstate Red River Rivalry. Herbstreit teams up with Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe as No. 6 Oklahoma faces Texas for the 3:30 p.m. SEC on ABC matchup.

Kirk Herbstreit will add to his ever-growing miles logged bringing fans along for the ride as he travels from Eugene to Dallas mid-show to make the call for the Allstate Red River Rivalry. Herbstreit teams up with and as No. 6 Oklahoma faces Texas for the 3:30 p.m. SEC on ABC matchup. Oregon alum and Ducks women’s basketball legend Sabrina Ionescu will join the GameDay crew as this week’s celebrity guest picker – her second time at the desk for the final picks (2023). Ionescu etched her name in the record books during her tenure at Oregon, becoming the NCAA all-time leader in career triple-doubles, the Pac-12 Conference all-time leader in assists and the only NCAA Division I basketball player to record 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in a career. Ionescu, a four-time WNBA All Star, just completed her sixth pro season after being selected as the first overall pick by the New York Liberty in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

The show and offerings are free for fans and early arrival is suggested for these exclusive offers. For onsite information, please visit College GameDay’s Hub HERE.

Features:

Brothers in Arms – As the Hoosier State and Indiana University continue to bask in the potential of becoming a football power, the next step in that journey is being shouldered by their transfer quarterback and Heisman candidate, Fernando Mendoza. But the new leading man in Bloomington, Ind., is not doing it alone. He shares a quarterback room with his brother, Alberto. Jen Lada sits down with the QB brothers and Coach Cignetti to talk about their journeys and the evolution of Hoosier football.

As the Hoosier State and Indiana University continue to bask in the potential of becoming a football power, the next step in that journey is being shouldered by their transfer quarterback and Heisman candidate, Fernando Mendoza. But the new leading man in Bloomington, Ind., is not doing it alone. He shares a quarterback room with his brother, Alberto. sits down with the QB brothers and Coach Cignetti to talk about their journeys and the evolution of Hoosier football. Pudge – So far this college football season there is one true breakout star in the game, one figure who has separated himself from the pack. But he isn’t in the hunt for the Heisman. In fact, he’ll never be selected in the NFL draft. When former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George was hired as Bowling Green’s new head coach, it seemed clear he would be the face of the program. But then along came Pudge the cat, Bowling Green’s unofficial mascot.

ESPN’s Expansive Digital Coverage





Back for their fourth season together, Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr., co-host ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show, Countdown to GameDay Presented by Dr Pepper. The trio heads to Eugene for the highly anticipated Big 10 battle. Countdown kicks off college football Saturdays with fun, fresh insights into the full weekend slate of games.

The show is available across ESPN on YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App at 8:20 a.m. weekly.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

