ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Returns to Salt Lake City Ahead of Big 12 Showdown Between No. 17 Cincinnati and No. 24 Utah

Utah legend and College Football Hall of Famer Alex Smith to serve as this week’s celebrity guest picker

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham joins the set live

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will be live from Salt Lake City, Utah ahead of a clash between ranked Big 12 programs as No. 24 Utah hosts No. 17 Cincinnati. The premier college football pregame show will originate from Presidents Circle on the University of Utah’s campus 9 a.m. – noon ET on ESPN, ESPNU and Disney+.

The Week 10 visit will mark the sixth time GameDay has been live from Utah, having last hosted in October 2023. Meanwhile, Cincinnati will make just its third appearance on GameDay and first since 2021.

Host Rece Davis is at the helm for his 11th season, joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban. College football insider Pete Thamel, college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims round out the GameDay cast for the 2025 college football season.

Show Highlights & Guests

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham joins College GameDay live on set ahead of the No. 24 Utes’ Top 25 clash with No. 17 Cincinnati (10:15 p.m., ESPN). Plus, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian joins the show live from Austin during pregame warmups as the No. 20 Longhorns prepare to take on No. 9 Vanderbilt (Noon, ABC).

joins College GameDay live on set ahead of the No. 24 Utes’ Top 25 clash with No. 17 Cincinnati (10:15 p.m., ESPN). Plus, Texas head coach joins the show live from Austin during pregame warmups as the No. 20 Longhorns prepare to take on No. 9 Vanderbilt (Noon, ABC). Legendary Utah quarterback, College Football Hall of Famer and current ESPN NFL analyst Alex Smith will join the GameDay crew as this week’s celebrity guest picker. Smith was a 2004 All-American and Heisman Trophy Finalist at Utah before being selected first overall in the NFL Draft.

will join the GameDay crew as this week’s celebrity guest picker. Smith was a 2004 All-American and Heisman Trophy Finalist at Utah before being selected first overall in the NFL Draft. Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest – Back for its third season, the fan-favorite Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest will offer an exclusive competition during the live show. Fans who arrive early will have a chance to be chosen from the ‘pit’ onsite with the opportunity to attempt a 33-yard field goal. McAfee has given out more than $4 million of his own money in prizes and charity donations across his time on the show. Full details, including official rules, can be found here .

– Back for its third season, the fan-favorite Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest will offer an exclusive competition during the live show. Fans who arrive early will have a chance to be chosen from the ‘pit’ onsite with the opportunity to attempt a 33-yard field goal. McAfee has given out more than $4 million of his own money in prizes and charity donations across his time on the show. Full details, including official rules, can be found . Coach’s Film Room – Nick Saban, the seven-time National Champion and legendary college football head coach, goes inside the film room to break down North Texas QB Drew Mestemaker before the FBS’ highest-scoring offense hosts Navy. Mestemaker is looking to build upon his 608 passing yards and 4 TDs in UNT’s 54-20 win last week.

– Nick Saban, the seven-time National Champion and legendary college football head coach, goes inside the film room to break down North Texas QB Drew Mestemaker before the FBS’ highest-scoring offense hosts Navy. Mestemaker is looking to build upon his 608 passing yards and 4 TDs in UNT’s 54-20 win last week. Coaching Carousel – Pete Thamel shares the latest news from the increasingly chaotic coaching carousel and the desk weighs in on how LSU’s firing of Brian Kelly has changed the landscape of how the ever-growing list of vacancies will be filled.

– shares the latest news from the increasingly chaotic coaching carousel and the desk weighs in on how LSU’s firing of Brian Kelly has changed the landscape of how the ever-growing list of vacancies will be filled. Utah Mammoth stars Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther join Mammoth mascot Tusky for a live interview with Jess Sims at 9 a.m. local. The Mammoth currently lead the NHL’s Western Conference with a record of 8-3-1.

The show and offerings are free for fans and early arrival is suggested for these exclusive offers. For onsite information, please visit College GameDay’s Hub HERE.

Features:

Sorsby Swagger – “Remember the name.” That’s what Cincinnati Bearcats social media handles are asking others to do. The name is Brendan Sorsby, and the reason – the Bearcat junior QB is leading the FBS in total touchdowns with 27. Couple that with just one interception on the season and it’s easy to see why Cincinnati is climbing the national polls and eyeing a spot in the College Football Playoff. All eyes will be on Cincy as they head to Salt Lake City for a massive road test against the Utah Utes with playoff implications abound. Ryan McGee reports.

– “Remember the name.” That’s what Cincinnati Bearcats social media handles are asking others to do. The name is Brendan Sorsby, and the reason – the Bearcat junior QB is leading the FBS in total touchdowns with 27. Couple that with just one interception on the season and it’s easy to see why Cincinnati is climbing the national polls and eyeing a spot in the College Football Playoff. All eyes will be on Cincy as they head to Salt Lake City for a massive road test against the Utah Utes with playoff implications abound. reports. Scripted – What is a legacy? For the Reeves family of Dublin, Ohio, it’s a connection to one of the most iconic traditions in college football — Script Ohio and “The Best Damn Band in the Land.” Wendy Reeves experienced that firsthand when she dotted the I in 1992. A year later, her future husband Chad Reeves would have his moment in the Horseshoe, and the two would become the first married couple in Buckeye history to both dot the I. Soon they would start a family and pass their passion for music to their daughter, Sydney. Years later, after Chad passed away unexpectedly while his daughter was attending Ohio State, there was one goal she had in mind. Andrea Adelson reports. (More via ESPN.com)

– What is a legacy? For the Reeves family of Dublin, Ohio, it’s a connection to one of the most iconic traditions in college football — Script Ohio and “The Best Damn Band in the Land.” Wendy Reeves experienced that firsthand when she dotted the I in 1992. A year later, her future husband Chad Reeves would have his moment in the Horseshoe, and the two would become the first married couple in Buckeye history to both dot the I. Soon they would start a family and pass their passion for music to their daughter, Sydney. Years later, after Chad passed away unexpectedly while his daughter was attending Ohio State, there was one goal she had in mind. reports. (More via ESPN.com) Stop! Hammer Times – Alonzo Carter may be nondescript on the sidelines for the Arizona football team as their running backs coach, but there was a time where nobody could take their eyes off him. Carter had a unique profession before he got into coaching. From 1988 to 1995, he was hip hop icon MC Hammer’s backup dancer and lead choreographer. Among his credits are some of his moves featured in “Can’t Touch This” which would go on to win two Grammy Awards. Now, Coach Carter utilizes a lifetime of lessons and experiences to impact the Wildcats in the most unlikely of ways. Jen Lada reports.

