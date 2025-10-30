ESPN’s Industry-Leading Coverage of Women’s Basketball Tips Off This November With More Than 3,400 Games During 2025-26 Season

23 of the top 25 teams to appear across ESPN networks

ESPN continues its unmatched coverage of women’s college basketball, with a schedule of nearly 240 games during the 2025-26 regular season campaign across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network. All 3,400+ games will be available to stream on the ESPN App via ESPN DTC or Pay TV authentication, with 3,000+ on ESPN+.

The 2025-26 season tips off with a doubleheader across the pond in Paris, France, with four storied programs facing off in the Oui-Play Event on Monday, Nov. 3. The seventh-ranked Duke Blue Devils – the reigning ACC Tournament Champions – are set to face off against 16th-ranked Baylor, followed by Cal taking on No. 19 Vanderbilt. The Duke-Baylor game will tip off from Adidas Arena at noon ET on ESPN, while Cal-Vanderbilt is slated for 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU, with Beth Mowins and Carolyn Peck on the call from Paris.

The first week of action rolls on Tuesday, Nov. 4 with the Ro Greensboro Invitational featuring No. 8 Tennessee against No. 9 NC State in Greensboro, N.C., on ESPN2 (4 p.m.). Following the top-10 matchup, the Peraton Armed Forces Classic will be live from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. on ESPN (5:30 p.m.) as the reigning national champions and preseason No. 1 UConn take on No. 20 Louisville. The lead commentator team of Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe will present the action.

Tipoff Week continues Sunday, Nov. 9, with the Ally Tip-Off, featuring No. 18 USC and No. 9 NC State in Charlotte, N.C. at 3 p.m. (ESPN).

2025-26 ESPN Women’s College Basketball Highlights:

40 appearances by the 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four squads: UConn (2), South Carolina (20), Texas (16) and UCLA (2).

ACC/SEC Challenge: The two-day women’s challenge will see five Top 25 matchups, including No. 9 NC State at No. 6 Oklahoma on Wed., Dec. 3 (7 p.m., ESPN2). Viewers can catch a premier ESPN doubleheader on Thur., Dec. 4, with No. 1 South Carolina heading to No. 17 Louisville (7 p.m.), followed by No. 5 LSU against No. 7 Duke at 9 p.m. Click HERE for more details on the third annual ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge.

The two-day women's challenge will see five Top 25 matchups, including No. 9 NC State at No. 6 Oklahoma on Wed., Dec. 3 (7 p.m., ESPN2). Viewers can catch a premier ESPN doubleheader on Thur., Dec. 4, with No. 1 South Carolina heading to No. 17 Louisville (7 p.m.), followed by No. 5 LSU against No. 7 Duke at 9 p.m. Click HERE for more details on the third annual ACC/SEC Men's and Women's Basketball Challenge. Thursday Prime Presented by Indeed – Thursday nights return as a can't-miss for women's college basketball fans as ESPN networks showcase a strong slate of ranked conference matchups in the '25-'26 season, including: 22 – No. 2 South Carolina at No. 6 Oklahoma – 7 p.m. (ESPN) 29 – Kansas at No. 17 TCU – 6 p.m. (ESPN) 29 – No. 20 Louisville at Stanford – 8 p.m. (ESPN) 5 – No. 7 Duke at No. 20 Louisville – 7 p.m. (ESPN) 5 – No. 5 LSU at No. 4 Texas – 9 p.m. (ESPN) 12 – No. 17 TCU at No. 16 Baylor – 7 p.m. (ESPN) 19 – No. 9 NC State at No. 7 Duke – 7 p.m. (ESPN) 19 – No. 5 LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss – 9 p.m. (ESPN) Feb 26 – 8 Tennessee at No. 5 LSU – 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday nights return as a can't-miss for women's college basketball fans as ESPN networks showcase a strong slate of ranked conference matchups in the '25-'26 season, including: Super Sundays – Sundays in 2025-26 season are jam-packed with women's basketball as viewers can tune each week for top 25 teams in action. Play begins with the Sprouts Farmers Market espnW Invitational on Dec. 14. Action rolls on in the new year, starting on Jan. 4 with 10 matchups, including an ESPN tripleheader and goes all the way through the final Sunday of the regular season on March 1. Highlights include five of the six women's basketball ABC windows and numerous ESPN windows: 14 – No. 16 Baylor vs. No. 4 Texas (1 p.m., ABC) 4 – No. 16 Baylor vs. No. 14 Iowa State (noon, ESPN) 11 – No. 7 Duke vs. Stanford (5 p.m., ESPN) 1 – No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 4 Texas (3 p.m., ABC) 8 – No. 8 Tennessee at No. 2 South Carolina (3 p.m., ABC) 15 – No. 11 North Carolina at No. 7 Duke (1 p.m., ABC) 15 – No. 4 Texas at No. 8 Tennessee (3 p.m., ABC) 15 – No. 9 NC State vs. No. 15 Notre Dame (4 p.m., ESPN) 22 – No. 14 Iowa State vs. No. 17 TCU (4 p.m., ESPN) 1 – No. 7 Duke at No. 11 North Carolina (noon, ESPN) 1 – No. 16 Baylor vs. No. 17 (4 p.m., ESPN) No Love Lost on Valentine's Day – One of the fiercest rivalries in women's college basketball sees center stage on Saturday, Feb. 14 as the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks head to Baton Rouge to take on the No. 5 LSU Tigers at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. The matchup is the first women's basketball game ever in primetime on ABC. The two teams are responsible for three of the last four national championships, but South Carolina has won the past 17 matchups between the two schools. The showdown also showcases junior Milaysia Fulwiley donning the purple & gold in her first matchup against her former team.

Sundays in 2025-26 season are jam-packed with women’s basketball as viewers can tune each week for top 25 teams in action. Play begins with the Sprouts Farmers Market espnW Invitational on Dec. 14. Action rolls on in the new year, starting on Jan. 4 with 10 matchups, including an ESPN tripleheader and goes all the way through the final Sunday of the regular season on March 1.

SEC Network

SEC Network will showcase more than 70 women’s basketball games during the 2025-26 season, beginning on Nov. 3. The second-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks appear on SECN nine times throughout the season, while fellow top-10 conference foes No. 4 Texas (8), No. 5 LSU (8), No. 6 Oklahoma (5) and No. 8 Tennessee (4) combine for 25 appearances on the network. SEC Network+ will stream an additional 180+ games throughout the season.

ACC Network

ACC Network will highlight more than 70 women’s basketball games during the 2025-26 season, beginning on Nov. 16. Anticipated matchups on ACC Network include No. 20 Louisville at No. 11 North Carolina on Dec. 14, Stanford at No. 9 NC State on New Years Day and Florida State at No. 7 Duke on Feb. 26. ACC Network Extra will stream an additional 180+ games throughout the season. ACC Network will also once again offer extensive studio coverage of ACC women’s basketball throughout the season with its daily flagship studio show ACC PM, the ACC Network Basketball Podcast and its signature basketball show Nothing But Net all offering insight and analysis of the latest news, storylines and highlights from around the league.

Big 12 Basketball on ESPN

Big 12 women’s basketball is slated for over 15 linear appearances and more than 250 showdowns streaming on the ESPN App. The conference tips off the season in Paris with the Oui-Play on Nov. 3, featuring No. 16 Baylor (noon ET). The Bears make eight more appearances across ESPN linear networks during the ’25-26 campaign, while fellow top 25 Big 12 teams No. 14 Iowa State (5), No. 17 TCU (4) and No. 22 Oklahoma State (1) combine for 10 linear games.

ESPN+

More than 3,000 games are slated exclusively for ESPN+, including 700 in the month of November alone. All of the games will be available on the all-new ESPN App. Full ESPN+ schedule.

Parading to Phoenix

ESPN returns as the exclusive home to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship presented by Capital One. From the first whistle to the final cut of the net, ESPN platforms will present all the action. Live from PHX Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., the NCAA Women’s Final Four presented by AT&T is set for ESPN on April 3 at 7 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m., with the NCAA Championship game at 3:30 p.m. on April 5 on ABC.

2025-26 ESPN Women’s College Basketball Television Regular Season Schedule

Mon, Nov 3 Noon Oui-Play

No. 7 Duke vs. No. 16 Baylor ESPN Noon Norfolk State at No. 12 Ole Miss SEC Network 2:30 p.m. Oui-Play

California vs. No. 19 Vanderbilt ESPNU Tue, Nov 4 4 p.m. Ro Greensboro Invitational

No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 NC State ESPN2 5:30 p.m. Peraton Armed Forces Classic

No. 20 Louisville vs. No. 1 UConn ESPN Sun, Nov 9 3 p.m. Ally Tipoff

No. 18 USC vs. No. 9 NC State ESPN Mon, Nov 10 7 p.m. Furman at No. 19 Vanderbilt SEC Network 9 p.m. Central Arkansas at Arkansas SEC Network Tue, Nov 11 6 p.m. Clemson at No. 2 South Carolina ESPN2 Wed, Nov 12 9 p.m. Kansas City at No. 6 Oklahoma SEC Network Thu, Nov 13 6 p.m. WBCA Challenge

South Florida vs. Fairfield ESPNU 7 p.m. Belmont at No. 8 Tennessee SEC Network 9 p.m. WBCA Challenge

No. 11 North Carolina vs. No. 3 UCLA ESPN2 Fri, Nov 14 7 p.m. Skechers Greenbrier Tip-Off

No. 7 Duke vs. West Virginia ESPNU Sat, Nov 15 6 p.m. WBCA Challenge

Fairfield vs. No. 11 North Carolina ESPN+ 9 p.m. WBCA Challenge

South Florida vs. No. 3 UCLA ESPN+ Sun, Nov 16 1 p.m. No. 17 TCU at No. 9 NC State ESPN 3 p.m. Jacksonville at Georgia Tech ACC Network 3 p.m. No. 20 Louisville at Clemson ESPN2 5 p.m. Indiana at Florida State ACC Network Mon, Nov 17 7 p.m. No. 5 LSU at Tulane ESPNU Tue, Nov 18 7 p.m. Purdue at No. 24 Kentucky SEC Network Wed, Nov 19 6 p.m. Coastal Carolina at No. 9 NC State ACC Network 7 p.m. Winthrop at No. 2 South Carolina SEC Network 8 p.m. Morehead State at No. 20 Louisville ACC Network Thu, Nov 20 6 p.m. Longwood at Virginia ACC Network 6 p.m. WBCA Showcase

Davidson at Miami ESPNU 6:30 p.m. Florida State at Florida SEC Network 8 p.m. NC Central at Wake Forest ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 7 Duke at South Florida ESPNU 9 p.m. WBCA Showcase

No. 21 Iowa vs. No. 16 Baylor ESPN2 Fri, Nov 21 6 p.m. No. 18 USC at No. 15 Notre Dame ESPN Sat, Nov 22 5:30 p.m. WBCA Showcase

Davidson vs. No. 16 Baylor ESPN+ 8 p.m. WBCA Showcase

Miami vs. No. 21 Iowa ESPN+ Sun, Nov 23 6 p.m. UNC Greensboro at No. 11 North Carolina ACC Network Mon, Nov 24 9 p.m. Central Michigan at No. 15 Notre Dame ACC Network Tue, Nov 25 7 p.m. UL Monroe at Clemson ACC Network Tue, Dec 2 5 p.m. No. 1 UConn at South Florida ESPN2 Wed, Dec 3 5 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge

Auburn at Syracuse ACC Network 5 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge

No. 24 Kentucky at Miami ESPN2 5 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge

Georgia at Florida State ESPNU 5 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge

Virginia at No. 19 Vanderbilt SEC Network 7:15 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge

No. 9 NC State at No. 6 Oklahoma ESPN2 7:15 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge

Georgia Tech at Texas A&M SEC Network 9:15 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge

No. 8 Tennessee at Stanford ESPN2 Thu, Dec 4 5 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge

Florida at Virginia Tech ESPN2 7 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge

Arkansas at SMU ACC Network 7 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge

No. 2 South Carolina at No. 20 Louisville ESPN 7 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge

No. 11 North Carolina at No. 4 Texas ESPN2 7 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge

Clemson at Alabama ESPNU 7 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge

Pittsburgh at Mississippi State SEC Network 9 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge

No. 5 LSU at No. 7 Duke ESPN 9 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge

No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 12 Ole Miss ESPN2 9 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge

California at Missouri SEC Network Sun, Dec 7 Noon Boston University at No. 11 North Carolina ACC Network Noon NC Central at No. 2 South Carolina SEC Network 2 p.m. No. 7 Duke at Virginia Tech ACC Network Wed, Dec 10 7 p.m. Jimmy V Women’s Classic Presented by Modelo

No. 21 Iowa at No. 14 Iowa State ESPN 7 p.m. Illinois at Missouri SEC Network 9 p.m. Ball State at No. 20 Louisville ACC Network Sat, Dec 13 4 p.m. No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 22 Oklahoma State ESPNU 6 p.m. Compete 4 Cause Classic

Louisiana Tech at No. 5 LSU ESPNU Sun, Dec 14 1 p.m. Sprouts Farmers Market espnW Invitational

No. 16 Baylor vs. No. 4 Texas ABC 3:30 p.m. Penn State at No. 2 South Carolina ESPN 4 p.m. No. 20 Louisville at No. 11 North Carolina ACC Network 4 p.m. Jackson State at Alabama SEC Network Mon, Dec 15 11:00 AM No. 11 North Carolina A&T at Georgia SEC Network Wed, Dec 17 6 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at No. 20 Louisville ACC Network 8 p.m. UNC Wilmington at No. 11 North Carolina ACC Network 9 p.m. Northwestern State at No. 4 Texas SEC Network Thu, Dec 18 7 p.m. South Dakota State at No. 7 Duke ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 2 South Carolina at South Florida ESPN2 Sun, Dec 21 Noon Kennesaw State at Miami ACC Network 1 p.m. Kansas at No. 14 Iowa State ESPN2 2 p.m. Charleston Southern at No. 11 North Carolina ACC Network 2 p.m. UT Arlington at No. 5 LSU SEC Network 6 p.m. Bay Area Women’s Classic

Oregon vs. Stanford ESPN 8:30 p.m. Bay Area Women’s Classic

USC vs. California ESPN Sun, Dec 28 Noon Wofford at Georgia Tech ACC Network Noon Providence at No. 2 South Carolina SEC Network 2 p.m. Stetson at Miami ACC Network 2 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana at No. 4 Texas SEC Network 4 p.m. No. 7 Duke at Syracuse ACC Network 4 p.m. Alabama State at No. 5 LSU SEC Network Mon, Dec 29 6 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 15 Notre Dame ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 11 North Carolina at Boston College ACC Network Thu, Jan 1 Noon California at No. 11 North Carolina ACC Network 2 p.m. Stanford at No. 9 NC State ACC Network 4 p.m. No. 15 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech ACC Network Sun, Jan 4 Noon Missouri at No. 24 Kentucky SEC Network 2 p.m. Virginia at Florida State ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 2 South Carolina at Florida SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 16 Baylor at No. 14 Iowa State ESPN/ESPN2 3 p.m. No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 4 Texas ESPN/ESPN2 4 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 20 Louisville ACC Network 4 p.m. No. 8 Tennessee at Auburn SEC Network 5 p.m. No. 5 LSU at No. 19 Vanderbilt ESPN 6 p.m. Pittsburgh at Boston College ACC Network TBD Stanford at No. 11 North Carolina ESPN/ACC Network TBD No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 7 Duke ESPN/ACC Network Thu, Jan 8 6 p.m. No. 7 Duke at California ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 9 NC State at Clemson ACC Network Sun, Jan 11 Noon Boston College at Virginia Tech ACC Network 1 p.m. No. 11 North Carolina at No. 15 Notre Dame ESPN 1 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Liberty ESPNU 2 p.m. Florida State at Miami ACC Network 2 p.m. Georgia at No. 2 South Carolina SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 4 Texas at No. 5 LSU ESPN 4 p.m. Clemson at Georgia Tech ACC Network 4 p.m. No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 24 Kentucky SEC Network 5 p.m. No. 7 Duke at Stanford ESPN 6 p.m. SMU at No. 9 NC State ACC Network 6 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 12 Ole Miss SEC Network Mon, Jan 12 7 p.m. Alabama at Missouri SEC Network Thu, Jan 15 6 p.m. No. 20 Louisville at No. 15 Notre Dame ACC Network 6:30 p.m. No. 19 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 4 Texas at No. 2 South Carolina ESPN2 8 p.m. Virginia at No. 7 Duke ACC Network 9 p.m. Alabama at Auburn SEC Network Sun, Jan 18 Noon Wake Forest at Clemson ACC Network Noon No. 12 Ole Miss at Georgia SEC Network 1 p.m. No. 20 Louisville at No. 9 NC State ESPN2 2 p.m. Stanford at Syracuse ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 8 Tennessee at Alabama SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 5 LSU at No. 6 Oklahoma ESPN/ESPN2 4 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 4 Texas SEC Network 6 p.m. Georgia Tech at No. 7 Duke ACC Network Thu, Jan 22 6 p.m. Miami at No. 15 Notre Dame ACC Network 6:30 p.m. No. 24 Kentucky at No. 8 Tennessee SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 2 South Carolina at No. 6 Oklahoma ESPN 8 p.m. No. 11 North Carolina at Georgia Tech ACC Network 9 p.m. No. 5 LSU at Texas A&M SEC Network Sun, Jan 25 Noon No. 9 NC State at Virginia ACC Network Noon Georgia at No. 24 Kentucky SEC Network 2 p.m. No. 7 Duke at Pittsburgh ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 25 Richmond at George Mason ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 6 Oklahoma at Auburn SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 19 Vanderbilt at No. 2 South Carolina ESPN 4 p.m. Georgia Tech at Florida State ACC Network 4 p.m. No. 4 Texas at Arkansas SEC Network 6 p.m. Stanford at California ACC Network 6 p.m. Texas A&M at Missouri SEC Network Mon, Jan 26 7 p.m. No. 8 Tennessee at No. 12 Ole Miss ESPNU 8 p.m. Florida at No. 5 LSU SEC Network Thu, Jan 29 5 p.m. Stonehill at FDU ESPNU 6 p.m. No. 9 NC State at Boston College ACC Network 6 p.m. Kansas at No. 17 TCU ESPN 6:30 p.m. Alabama at Georgia SEC Network 7 p.m. MAAC Wildcard ESPNU 8 p.m. No. 7 Duke at Miami ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 20 Louisville at Stanford ESPN 9 p.m. No. 2 South Carolina at Auburn SEC Network Fri, Jan 30 6 p.m. Columbia at Princeton ESPNU Sun, Feb 1 Noon Wake Forest at No. 7 Duke ACC Network Noon No. 16 Baylor at West Virginia ESPN Noon No. 25 Richmond at VCU ESPNU Noon Alabama at No. 5 LSU SEC Network 2 p.m. Boston College at Georgia Tech ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 24 Kentucky at Arkansas SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 4 Texas ABC 4 p.m. Florida at No. 19 Vanderbilt SEC Network 6 p.m. Florida State at Clemson ACC Network Mon, Feb 2 6 p.m. No. 11 North Carolina at No. 9 NC State ESPN2 8 p.m. No. 2 South Carolina at Texas A&M ESPN2/ESPNU Thu, Feb 5 6 p.m. Clemson at No. 11 North Carolina ACC Network 6:30 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 2 South Carolina SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 7 Duke at No. 20 Louisville ESPN 8 p.m. Florida State at No. 9 NC State ACC Network 9 p.m. No. 5 LSU at No. 4 Texas ESPN 9 p.m. No. 12 Ole Miss at Alabama SEC Network Sun, Feb 8 Noon No. 9 NC State at Virginia Tech ACC Network Noon Arkansas at Florida SEC Network 2 p.m. No. 11 North Carolina at Wake Forest ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 5 LSU at Auburn SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 8 Tennessee at No. 2 South Carolina ABC 4 p.m. Georgia at Missouri SEC Network 6 p.m. No. 20 Louisville at Syracuse ACC Network 6 p.m. Alabama at Texas A&M SEC Network Mon, Feb 9 7:30 p.m. No. 24 Kentucky at No. 4 Texas SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 19 Vanderbilt ESPN2 Tue, Feb 10 9 p.m. North Texas at Rice ESPNU Thu, Feb 12 6 p.m. SMU at No. 11 North Carolina ACC Network 6:30 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 24 Kentucky SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 17 TCU at No. 16 Baylor ESPN 8 p.m. Georgia Tech at Clemson ACC Network 9 p.m. Arkansas at No. 12 Ole Miss SEC Network Fri, Feb 13 6 p.m. Princeton at Columbia ESPNU Sat, Feb 14 2 p.m. OVC Wildcard ESPNU 8:30 p.m. No. 2 South Carolina at No. 5 LSU ABC Sun, Feb 15 Noon Pittsburgh at SMU ACC Network Noon No. 19 Vanderbilt at Georgia SEC Network 1 p.m. No. 11 North Carolina at No. 7 Duke ABC 2 p.m. Kansas State at No. 14 Iowa State ESPN 2 p.m. No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 24 Kentucky SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 4 Texas at No. 8 Tennessee ABC 4 p.m. No. 9 NC State at No. 15 Notre Dame ESPN 4 p.m. No. 6 Oklahoma at Alabama SEC Network 6 p.m. Florida State at No. 20 Louisville ACC Network 6 p.m. Auburn at Texas A&M SEC Network Mon, Feb 16 7:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Arkansas SEC Network Thu, Feb 19 6 p.m. No. 11 North Carolina at Virginia Tech ACC Network 6:30 p.m. No. 6 Oklahoma at Georgia SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 9 NC State at No. 7 Duke ESPN 8 p.m. Stanford at Miami ACC Network 8:30 p.m. No. 2 South Carolina at Alabama SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 5 LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss ESPN Sun, Feb 22 Noon Pittsburgh at No. 11 North Carolina ACC Network Noon No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 2 South Carolina ESPN/ESPN2 Noon Alabama at Florida SEC Network 2 p.m. Stanford at Florida State ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 7 Duke at Clemson ESPN/ESPN2 2 p.m. No. 8 Tennessee at No. 6 Oklahoma ESPN/ESPN2 2 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 4 Texas SEC Network 4 p.m. No. 14 Iowa State at No. 17 TCU ESPN 4 p.m. Missouri at No. 5 LSU SEC Network 6 p.m. No. 15 Notre Dame at SMU ACC Network Mon, Feb 23 7 p.m. Kansas State at No. 16 Baylor ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Georgia at Auburn SEC Network Thu, Feb 26 6 p.m. No. 20 Louisville at Georgia Tech ACC Network 6 p.m. No. 8 Tennessee at No. 5 LSU ESPN 6 p.m. No. 12 Ole Miss at Florida SEC Network 8 p.m. Florida State at No. 7 Duke ACC Network 8 p.m. Missouri at No. 2 South Carolina SEC Network 10 p.m. Georgia at No. 4 Texas SEC Network Sat, Feb 28 8 p.m. Gonzaga at Portland ESPNU Sun, Mar 1 Noon Virginia Tech at Virginia ACC Network Noon No. 7 Duke at No. 11 North Carolina ESPN Noon No. 4 Texas at Alabama SEC Network 2 p.m. No. 9 NC State at Pittsburgh ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 19 Vanderbilt at No. 8 Tennessee ESPN 2 p.m. Auburn at Arkansas SEC Network 4 p.m. Florida State at Wake Forest ACC Network 4 p.m. No. 16 Baylor at No. 17 TCU ESPN 4 p.m. No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 20 Louisville ESPN2 4 p.m. Memphis at UTSA ESPNU 4 p.m. No. 5 LSU at Mississippi State SEC Network Sat, Mar 7 6 p.m. MAC Wildcard ESPNU

