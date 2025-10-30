ESPN’s Industry-Leading Coverage of Women’s Basketball Tips Off This November With More Than 3,400 Games During 2025-26 Season
- 23 of the top 25 teams to appear across ESPN networks
- LSU-South Carolina rivalry slated for primetime on ABC (Feb. 14, 8:30 p.m.), marking the first women’s basketball primetime game on ABC
- All games stream on the ESPN App
ESPN continues its unmatched coverage of women’s college basketball, with a schedule of nearly 240 games during the 2025-26 regular season campaign across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network. All 3,400+ games will be available to stream on the ESPN App via ESPN DTC or Pay TV authentication, with 3,000+ on ESPN+.
The 2025-26 season tips off with a doubleheader across the pond in Paris, France, with four storied programs facing off in the Oui-Play Event on Monday, Nov. 3. The seventh-ranked Duke Blue Devils – the reigning ACC Tournament Champions – are set to face off against 16th-ranked Baylor, followed by Cal taking on No. 19 Vanderbilt. The Duke-Baylor game will tip off from Adidas Arena at noon ET on ESPN, while Cal-Vanderbilt is slated for 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU, with Beth Mowins and Carolyn Peck on the call from Paris.
The first week of action rolls on Tuesday, Nov. 4 with the Ro Greensboro Invitational featuring No. 8 Tennessee against No. 9 NC State in Greensboro, N.C., on ESPN2 (4 p.m.). Following the top-10 matchup, the Peraton Armed Forces Classic will be live from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. on ESPN (5:30 p.m.) as the reigning national champions and preseason No. 1 UConn take on No. 20 Louisville. The lead commentator team of Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe will present the action.
Tipoff Week continues Sunday, Nov. 9, with the Ally Tip-Off, featuring No. 18 USC and No. 9 NC State in Charlotte, N.C. at 3 p.m. (ESPN).
2025-26 ESPN Women’s College Basketball Highlights:
- 23 of the AP Preseason Women’s Basketball Top 25 appear across ESPN networks during the season.
- 40 appearances by the 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four squads: UConn (2), South Carolina (20), Texas (16) and UCLA (2).
- ACC/SEC Challenge: The two-day women’s challenge will see five Top 25 matchups, including No. 9 NC State at No. 6 Oklahoma on Wed., Dec. 3 (7 p.m., ESPN2). Viewers can catch a premier ESPN doubleheader on Thur., Dec. 4, with No. 1 South Carolina heading to No. 17 Louisville (7 p.m.), followed by No. 5 LSU against No. 7 Duke at 9 p.m. Click HERE for more details on the third annual ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge.
- Thursday Prime Presented by Indeed – Thursday nights return as a can’t-miss for women’s college basketball fans as ESPN networks showcase a strong slate of ranked conference matchups in the ’25-’26 season, including:
- 22 – No. 2 South Carolina at No. 6 Oklahoma – 7 p.m. (ESPN)
- 29 – Kansas at No. 17 TCU – 6 p.m. (ESPN)
- 29 – No. 20 Louisville at Stanford – 8 p.m. (ESPN)
- 5 – No. 7 Duke at No. 20 Louisville – 7 p.m. (ESPN)
- 5 – No. 5 LSU at No. 4 Texas – 9 p.m. (ESPN)
- 12 – No. 17 TCU at No. 16 Baylor – 7 p.m. (ESPN)
- 19 – No. 9 NC State at No. 7 Duke – 7 p.m. (ESPN)
- 19 – No. 5 LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss – 9 p.m. (ESPN)
- Feb 26 – 8 Tennessee at No. 5 LSU – 6 p.m. (ESPN)
- Super Sundays – Sundays in 2025-26 season are jam-packed with women’s basketball as viewers can tune each week for top 25 teams in action. Play begins with the Sprouts Farmers Market espnW Invitational on Dec. 14. Action rolls on in the new year, starting on Jan. 4 with 10 matchups, including an ESPN tripleheader and goes all the way through the final Sunday of the regular season on March 1.
- Highlights include five of the six women’s basketball ABC windows and numerous ESPN windows:
- 14 – No. 16 Baylor vs. No. 4 Texas (1 p.m., ABC)
- 4 – No. 16 Baylor vs. No. 14 Iowa State (noon, ESPN)
- 11 – No. 7 Duke vs. Stanford (5 p.m., ESPN)
- 1 – No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 4 Texas (3 p.m., ABC)
- 8 – No. 8 Tennessee at No. 2 South Carolina (3 p.m., ABC)
- 15 – No. 11 North Carolina at No. 7 Duke (1 p.m., ABC)
- 15 – No. 4 Texas at No. 8 Tennessee (3 p.m., ABC)
- 15 – No. 9 NC State vs. No. 15 Notre Dame (4 p.m., ESPN)
- 22 – No. 14 Iowa State vs. No. 17 TCU (4 p.m., ESPN)
- 1 – No. 7 Duke at No. 11 North Carolina (noon, ESPN)
- 1 – No. 16 Baylor vs. No. 17 (4 p.m., ESPN)
- No Love Lost on Valentine’s Day – One of the fiercest rivalries in women’s college basketball sees center stage on Saturday, Feb. 14 as the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks head to Baton Rouge to take on the No. 5 LSU Tigers at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. The matchup is the first women’s basketball game ever in primetime on ABC. The two teams are responsible for three of the last four national championships, but South Carolina has won the past 17 matchups between the two schools. The showdown also showcases junior Milaysia Fulwiley donning the purple & gold in her first matchup against her former team.
SEC Network
SEC Network will showcase more than 70 women’s basketball games during the 2025-26 season, beginning on Nov. 3. The second-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks appear on SECN nine times throughout the season, while fellow top-10 conference foes No. 4 Texas (8), No. 5 LSU (8), No. 6 Oklahoma (5) and No. 8 Tennessee (4) combine for 25 appearances on the network. SEC Network+ will stream an additional 180+ games throughout the season.
ACC Network
ACC Network will highlight more than 70 women’s basketball games during the 2025-26 season, beginning on Nov. 16. Anticipated matchups on ACC Network include No. 20 Louisville at No. 11 North Carolina on Dec. 14, Stanford at No. 9 NC State on New Years Day and Florida State at No. 7 Duke on Feb. 26. ACC Network Extra will stream an additional 180+ games throughout the season. ACC Network will also once again offer extensive studio coverage of ACC women’s basketball throughout the season with its daily flagship studio show ACC PM, the ACC Network Basketball Podcast and its signature basketball show Nothing But Net all offering insight and analysis of the latest news, storylines and highlights from around the league.
Big 12 Basketball on ESPN
Big 12 women’s basketball is slated for over 15 linear appearances and more than 250 showdowns streaming on the ESPN App. The conference tips off the season in Paris with the Oui-Play on Nov. 3, featuring No. 16 Baylor (noon ET). The Bears make eight more appearances across ESPN linear networks during the ’25-26 campaign, while fellow top 25 Big 12 teams No. 14 Iowa State (5), No. 17 TCU (4) and No. 22 Oklahoma State (1) combine for 10 linear games.
ESPN+
More than 3,000 games are slated exclusively for ESPN+, including 700 in the month of November alone. All of the games will be available on the all-new ESPN App. Full ESPN+ schedule.
Parading to Phoenix
ESPN returns as the exclusive home to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship presented by Capital One. From the first whistle to the final cut of the net, ESPN platforms will present all the action. Live from PHX Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., the NCAA Women’s Final Four presented by AT&T is set for ESPN on April 3 at 7 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m., with the NCAA Championship game at 3:30 p.m. on April 5 on ABC.
2025-26 ESPN Women’s College Basketball Television Regular Season Schedule
|Mon, Nov 3
|Noon
|Oui-Play
No. 7 Duke vs. No. 16 Baylor
|ESPN
|Noon
|Norfolk State at No. 12 Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|2:30 p.m.
|Oui-Play
California vs. No. 19 Vanderbilt
|ESPNU
|Tue, Nov 4
|4 p.m.
|Ro Greensboro Invitational
No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 NC State
|ESPN2
|5:30 p.m.
|Peraton Armed Forces Classic
No. 20 Louisville vs. No. 1 UConn
|ESPN
|Sun, Nov 9
|3 p.m.
|Ally Tipoff
No. 18 USC vs. No. 9 NC State
|ESPN
|Mon, Nov 10
|7 p.m.
|Furman at No. 19 Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Tue, Nov 11
|6 p.m.
|Clemson at No. 2 South Carolina
|ESPN2
|Wed, Nov 12
|9 p.m.
|Kansas City at No. 6 Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|Thu, Nov 13
|6 p.m.
|WBCA Challenge
South Florida vs. Fairfield
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Belmont at No. 8 Tennessee
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|WBCA Challenge
No. 11 North Carolina vs. No. 3 UCLA
|ESPN2
|Fri, Nov 14
|7 p.m.
|Skechers Greenbrier Tip-Off
No. 7 Duke vs. West Virginia
|ESPNU
|Sat, Nov 15
|6 p.m.
|WBCA Challenge
Fairfield vs. No. 11 North Carolina
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|WBCA Challenge
South Florida vs. No. 3 UCLA
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov 16
|1 p.m.
|No. 17 TCU at No. 9 NC State
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Jacksonville at Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 20 Louisville at Clemson
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|Indiana at Florida State
|ACC Network
|Mon, Nov 17
|7 p.m.
|No. 5 LSU at Tulane
|ESPNU
|Tue, Nov 18
|7 p.m.
|Purdue at No. 24 Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Wed, Nov 19
|6 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at No. 9 NC State
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Winthrop at No. 2 South Carolina
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Morehead State at No. 20 Louisville
|ACC Network
|Thu, Nov 20
|6 p.m.
|Longwood at Virginia
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|WBCA Showcase
Davidson at Miami
|ESPNU
|6:30 p.m.
|Florida State at Florida
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|NC Central at Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 7 Duke at South Florida
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|WBCA Showcase
No. 21 Iowa vs. No. 16 Baylor
|ESPN2
|Fri, Nov 21
|6 p.m.
|No. 18 USC at No. 15 Notre Dame
|ESPN
|Sat, Nov 22
|5:30 p.m.
|WBCA Showcase
Davidson vs. No. 16 Baylor
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|WBCA Showcase
Miami vs. No. 21 Iowa
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov 23
|6 p.m.
|UNC Greensboro at No. 11 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Mon, Nov 24
|9 p.m.
|Central Michigan at No. 15 Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|Tue, Nov 25
|7 p.m.
|UL Monroe at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Tue, Dec 2
|5 p.m.
|No. 1 UConn at South Florida
|ESPN2
|Wed, Dec 3
|5 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Auburn at Syracuse
|ACC Network
|5 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 24 Kentucky at Miami
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Georgia at Florida State
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Virginia at No. 19 Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|7:15 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 9 NC State at No. 6 Oklahoma
|ESPN2
|7:15 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Georgia Tech at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|9:15 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 8 Tennessee at Stanford
|ESPN2
|Thu, Dec 4
|5 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Florida at Virginia Tech
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Arkansas at SMU
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 2 South Carolina at No. 20 Louisville
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 11 North Carolina at No. 4 Texas
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Clemson at Alabama
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Pittsburgh at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 5 LSU at No. 7 Duke
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 12 Ole Miss
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
California at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Sun, Dec 7
|Noon
|Boston University at No. 11 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Noon
|NC Central at No. 2 South Carolina
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 7 Duke at Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|Wed, Dec 10
|7 p.m.
|Jimmy V Women’s Classic Presented by Modelo
No. 21 Iowa at No. 14 Iowa State
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Illinois at Missouri
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Ball State at No. 20 Louisville
|ACC Network
|Sat, Dec 13
|4 p.m.
|No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 22 Oklahoma State
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Compete 4 Cause Classic
Louisiana Tech at No. 5 LSU
|ESPNU
|Sun, Dec 14
|1 p.m.
|Sprouts Farmers Market espnW Invitational
No. 16 Baylor vs. No. 4 Texas
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Penn State at No. 2 South Carolina
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|No. 20 Louisville at No. 11 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|Jackson State at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Mon, Dec 15
|11:00 AM
|No. 11 North Carolina A&T at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Wed, Dec 17
|6 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at No. 20 Louisville
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|UNC Wilmington at No. 11 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Northwestern State at No. 4 Texas
|SEC Network
|Thu, Dec 18
|7 p.m.
|South Dakota State at No. 7 Duke
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 South Carolina at South Florida
|ESPN2
|Sun, Dec 21
|Noon
|Kennesaw State at Miami
|ACC Network
|1 p.m.
|Kansas at No. 14 Iowa State
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at No. 11 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|UT Arlington at No. 5 LSU
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Bay Area Women’s Classic
Oregon vs. Stanford
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|Bay Area Women’s Classic
USC vs. California
|ESPN
|Sun, Dec 28
|Noon
|Wofford at Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Providence at No. 2 South Carolina
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Stetson at Miami
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|Southeastern Louisiana at No. 4 Texas
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|No. 7 Duke at Syracuse
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|Alabama State at No. 5 LSU
|SEC Network
|Mon, Dec 29
|6 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at No. 15 Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 11 North Carolina at Boston College
|ACC Network
|Thu, Jan 1
|Noon
|California at No. 11 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|Stanford at No. 9 NC State
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|No. 15 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
|Sun, Jan 4
|Noon
|Missouri at No. 24 Kentucky
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Virginia at Florida State
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 2 South Carolina at Florida
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 16 Baylor at No. 14 Iowa State
|ESPN/ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 4 Texas
|ESPN/ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at No. 20 Louisville
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|No. 8 Tennessee at Auburn
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|No. 5 LSU at No. 19 Vanderbilt
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Boston College
|ACC Network
|TBD
|Stanford at No. 11 North Carolina
|ESPN/ACC Network
|TBD
|No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 7 Duke
|ESPN/ACC Network
|Thu, Jan 8
|6 p.m.
|No. 7 Duke at California
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 9 NC State at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Sun, Jan 11
|Noon
|Boston College at Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|1 p.m.
|No. 11 North Carolina at No. 15 Notre Dame
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at Liberty
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Florida State at Miami
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|Georgia at No. 2 South Carolina
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 4 Texas at No. 5 LSU
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Clemson at Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 24 Kentucky
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|No. 7 Duke at Stanford
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|SMU at No. 9 NC State
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Mississippi State at No. 12 Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Mon, Jan 12
|7 p.m.
|Alabama at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Thu, Jan 15
|6 p.m.
|No. 20 Louisville at No. 15 Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 19 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 4 Texas at No. 2 South Carolina
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Virginia at No. 7 Duke
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Alabama at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Sun, Jan 18
|Noon
|Wake Forest at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Noon
|No. 12 Ole Miss at Georgia
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|No. 20 Louisville at No. 9 NC State
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Stanford at Syracuse
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 8 Tennessee at Alabama
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 5 LSU at No. 6 Oklahoma
|ESPN/ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Texas A&M at No. 4 Texas
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at No. 7 Duke
|ACC Network
|Thu, Jan 22
|6 p.m.
|Miami at No. 15 Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 24 Kentucky at No. 8 Tennessee
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 South Carolina at No. 6 Oklahoma
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|No. 11 North Carolina at Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|No. 5 LSU at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Sun, Jan 25
|Noon
|No. 9 NC State at Virginia
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Georgia at No. 24 Kentucky
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 7 Duke at Pittsburgh
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 25 Richmond at George Mason
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|No. 6 Oklahoma at Auburn
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 19 Vanderbilt at No. 2 South Carolina
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Florida State
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|No. 4 Texas at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Stanford at California
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Mon, Jan 26
|7 p.m.
|No. 8 Tennessee at No. 12 Ole Miss
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Florida at No. 5 LSU
|SEC Network
|Thu, Jan 29
|5 p.m.
|Stonehill at FDU
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|No. 9 NC State at Boston College
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Kansas at No. 17 TCU
|ESPN
|6:30 p.m.
|Alabama at Georgia
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|MAAC Wildcard
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|No. 7 Duke at Miami
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 20 Louisville at Stanford
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|No. 2 South Carolina at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Fri, Jan 30
|6 p.m.
|Columbia at Princeton
|ESPNU
|Sun, Feb 1
|Noon
|Wake Forest at No. 7 Duke
|ACC Network
|Noon
|No. 16 Baylor at West Virginia
|ESPN
|Noon
|No. 25 Richmond at VCU
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Alabama at No. 5 LSU
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Boston College at Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 24 Kentucky at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 4 Texas
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|Florida at No. 19 Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Florida State at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Mon, Feb 2
|6 p.m.
|No. 11 North Carolina at No. 9 NC State
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|No. 2 South Carolina at Texas A&M
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|Thu, Feb 5
|6 p.m.
|Clemson at No. 11 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|6:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at No. 2 South Carolina
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 7 Duke at No. 20 Louisville
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Florida State at No. 9 NC State
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|No. 5 LSU at No. 4 Texas
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|No. 12 Ole Miss at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Sun, Feb 8
|Noon
|No. 9 NC State at Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Arkansas at Florida
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 11 North Carolina at Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 5 LSU at Auburn
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 8 Tennessee at No. 2 South Carolina
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|Georgia at Missouri
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|No. 20 Louisville at Syracuse
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Alabama at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Mon, Feb 9
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 24 Kentucky at No. 4 Texas
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 19 Vanderbilt
|ESPN2
|Tue, Feb 10
|9 p.m.
|North Texas at Rice
|ESPNU
|Thu, Feb 12
|6 p.m.
|SMU at No. 11 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|6:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M at No. 24 Kentucky
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 17 TCU at No. 16 Baylor
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Clemson
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Arkansas at No. 12 Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Fri, Feb 13
|6 p.m.
|Princeton at Columbia
|ESPNU
|Sat, Feb 14
|2 p.m.
|OVC Wildcard
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|No. 2 South Carolina at No. 5 LSU
|ABC
|Sun, Feb 15
|Noon
|Pittsburgh at SMU
|ACC Network
|Noon
|No. 19 Vanderbilt at Georgia
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|No. 11 North Carolina at No. 7 Duke
|ABC
|2 p.m.
|Kansas State at No. 14 Iowa State
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 24 Kentucky
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 4 Texas at No. 8 Tennessee
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|No. 9 NC State at No. 15 Notre Dame
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|No. 6 Oklahoma at Alabama
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Florida State at No. 20 Louisville
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Auburn at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Mon, Feb 16
|7:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Thu, Feb 19
|6 p.m.
|No. 11 North Carolina at Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Oklahoma at Georgia
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 NC State at No. 7 Duke
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Stanford at Miami
|ACC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|No. 2 South Carolina at Alabama
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|No. 5 LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss
|ESPN
|Sun, Feb 22
|Noon
|Pittsburgh at No. 11 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Noon
|No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 2 South Carolina
|ESPN/ESPN2
|Noon
|Alabama at Florida
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Stanford at Florida State
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 7 Duke at Clemson
|ESPN/ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|No. 8 Tennessee at No. 6 Oklahoma
|ESPN/ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Mississippi State at No. 4 Texas
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|No. 14 Iowa State at No. 17 TCU
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 5 LSU
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|No. 15 Notre Dame at SMU
|ACC Network
|Mon, Feb 23
|7 p.m.
|Kansas State at No. 16 Baylor
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Thu, Feb 26
|6 p.m.
|No. 20 Louisville at Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|No. 8 Tennessee at No. 5 LSU
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|No. 12 Ole Miss at Florida
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Florida State at No. 7 Duke
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 2 South Carolina
|SEC Network
|10 p.m.
|Georgia at No. 4 Texas
|SEC Network
|Sat, Feb 28
|8 p.m.
|Gonzaga at Portland
|ESPNU
|Sun, Mar 1
|Noon
|Virginia Tech at Virginia
|ACC Network
|Noon
|No. 7 Duke at No. 11 North Carolina
|ESPN
|Noon
|No. 4 Texas at Alabama
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 9 NC State at Pittsburgh
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 19 Vanderbilt at No. 8 Tennessee
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Auburn at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|Florida State at Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|No. 16 Baylor at No. 17 TCU
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 20 Louisville
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Memphis at UTSA
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|No. 5 LSU at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Sat, Mar 7
|6 p.m.
|MAC Wildcard
|ESPNU
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.