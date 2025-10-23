ESPN’s Second Most-Viewed Regular Season Game of New NHL Deal Excluding Opening Night and Stadium Series

Andrea DiCristoforo
  • Tuesday’s Doubleheader Averaged 594K Viewers, +46% vs. Last Year’s Full NHL on ESPN Average
  • Through Seven Games, NHL on ESPN is Averaging 638K Viewers, +34% vs. Comparable Point Last Season

The 2025-26 NHL season on ESPN continued Tuesday with the Florida Panthers-Boston Bruins (ESPN), delivering ESPN’s second most-viewed regular season game of the new NHL deal (excluding opening night and Stadium Series). The matchup averaged 822K viewers, +102% vs. NHL on ESPN average last year.

Tuesday’s doubleheader averaged 594K viewers, +46% vs. last year’s full NHL on ESPN average (peak: 913K).

Through seven games, the NHL on ESPN is averaging 638K viewers, +34% vs. comparable point last season.

