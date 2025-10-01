espnW and U.S. Department of State Celebrate 14th Year of the Global Sports Mentoring Program

This year marks the 14th year of the U.S. Department of State-espnW Global Sports Mentoring Program (GSMP), a public-private partnership between the Department and espnW. GSMP harnesses the positive power of sport and mentorship to connect accomplished women leaders from around the world with female executives at leading organizations in the U.S. sports industry.

This year, the Global Sports Mentoring Program pairs 14 international women from Cook Islands, Costa Rica, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Kosovo, Malta, Mexico, Serbia, Spain, Suriname, and Uzbekistan with mentors from the American sports industry including the Big East Conference, Creative Artists Agency, ESPN, Double Verify, NFL Films and Green Bay Packers in coordination with the League office, the National Hockey League, the National Collegiate Athletic Association, New Balance, Saatchi & Saatchi, the University of Connecticut, James Madison University, and the United States Tennis Association.

With the inclusion of this year’s class of women, the Global Sports Mentoring Program has now welcomed 191 women from 80 countries.

The GSMP experience focuses on professional development, networking, and capacity building. During the program, and with the support of their American mentors, delegates create action plans that address key issues of importance for women and girls in their home countries through sports. Action plans create everything from professional opportunities in the sports industry to community programs that support young female athletes.

The 2025 cohort features two delegates hosted by ESPN: Elena Valdez (Business Analyst & Sports Journalist from Mexico) and Marisol Abarca Madrigal (Sports Journalist from Costa Rica).

The implementing partner for the U.S. Department of State-espnW Global Sports Mentoring Program is the University of Tennessee Center for Sport, Peace, and Society.

About espnW

espnW is a global multiplatform brand dedicated to inspiring and engaging women through sports. The brand’s online hub, espnW.com, provides comprehensive coverage of female athletes and the sports they play, offering insights into major events and trending topics across the sports and lifestyle spectrum. Since its inception in July 2010, espnW’s unique content and perspective have thrived across digital, television, radio, film, events, educational platforms, and social media.

