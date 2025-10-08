espnW Announces Full Agenda and Speakers for the 16th Annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit presented by Toyota

The Summit returns to the Ojai Valley Inn and will take place in-person and virtually October 28-30

This year’s lineup includes multi-hyphenate actor, producer, writer, director and co-owner of Boston Legacy FC, Elizabeth Banks, Olympic bronze medalist and professional rugby player, Ilona Maher, and a special performance by Grammy-award winning artist, Maren Morris

Presenting sponsor, Toyota, returns for its 13th year, along with additional sponsors adidas, Eli Lilly and Company, Google Pixel, and McDonald’s

espnW has announced the full agenda and sponsors for the 2025 espnW: Women + Sports Summit presented by Toyota taking place October 28-30 at the Ojai Valley Inn. The annual Summit brings together leaders across sports, business and entertainment for a range of keynotes, breakout sessions, panels, and presentations, focusing on creating positive change and opportunity for women in sports. Programming from this year’s Summit will also be live streamed across select espnW and ESPN digital and social platforms – virtual registration is free at https://espnwsummit.com.

The Summit will once again be hosted by SportsCenter Anchor Elle Duncan, and feature panels moderated by Podcast Host and TV Personality Sarah Spain, SportsCenter Anchor Hannah Storm, NBA Analyst & 2-Time WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike, Studio Anchor & Analyst, Christine Williamson, NBA Today & NBA Countdown Host Malika Andrews and ESPN Multimedia Women’s Sports Journalist and Commentator, Ari Chambers. The live stream portion of the Summit will be hosted by ESPN College Reporter Jess Sims.

Featured events and panels during the Summit will include the following (with additional programming to be determined):

Toyota Everyday Heroes: Presented by Jess Sims and Sarah Spain, celebrating community leaders who are driving progress for women and girls in sports Featuring Jessica Carter , Founder and CEO, HER SPORTS and Amberly Klam , Owner, Director, GM and Coach of Texas Fury

Opening Night Keynote Conversation featuring multi-hyphenate Actor, Producer, Writer, Director and Co-Owner of Boston Legacy FC, Elizabeth Banks in conversation with Elle Duncan

AUSL in Year Two : A conversation with AUSL Commissioner Kim Ng

Vibe Check Live with Ari Chambers, Elle Duncan and Chiney Ogwumike : The new Disney+ female-led sports show is live at The Summit in conversation with World Class Athletes Featuring NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech Softball Pitcher and 2024 Collegiate Player of the Year, and Madisen Skinner, Professional Volleyball Player and 3-Time NCAA Volleyball Champion

A Conversation with Eli Lilly and Company: Featuring Courtney Vandersloot , five-time WNBA All-Star and two-time WNBA champion, Lisa Fortier , Gonzaga Women’s Basketball Head Coach, and Lina Polimenti , Eli Lilly and Company CMO, in conversation with Hannah Storm

Women at the Helm: The Investors providing a strategic discussion on investing in women’s sports for transformative growth Featuring Fielding Jamieson , Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Tipt Ventures, Ilana Kloss , CEO of Billie Jean King Enterprises, and Kara Nortman , Managing Partner, Monarch Collective and Co-Founder of ACFC hosted by Sarah Spain

Female Agents Leading the Way: The conversation, hosted by Chiney Ogwumike , will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the rise of women in top sports executive roles Featuring Jessica Holtz , Co-Head of Basketball, CAA and Nicole Lynn , President of Football Operations, KLUTCH Sports Group

The Intersection of Women’s Sports and Fashion: A Conversation led by Christine Williamson featuring Brittany Hampton , Wardrobe Stylist and Designer, and Saniya Rivers , WNBA player for Connecticut Sun, about the importance and increasingly powerful role fashion plays in women’s sports

espnW & U.S. Department of State Global Sports Mentoring Program Showcase with Elle Duncan: Introduction and GSMP overview of 2025 delegates, featuring Stefanie Williams, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Professional and Cultural Exchanges, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and Julie Eddleman, GSMP Mentor

espnW Evening Keynote and Musical Performance with Sarah Spain , Featuring Grammy Award-Winning Musician, Songwriter and Performer, Maren Morris

espnW Athlete Keynote Conversation with 2x Olympian, and Olympic Bronze Medalist, Ilona Maher with Malika Andrews

Sponsors of this year’s Summit include:

Toyota, proudly returns for the 13th year as the presenting sponsor. This year, they will showcase an interactive vehicle display with games and giveaways in high-visibility placements throughout the property. On stage, Toyota will highlight the 10th year of their Everyday Heroes Program as ESPN talent and Toyota Ambassador, Jess Sims, honors Jessica Carter of HER Sports and Amberly Klam of Texas Fury. Toyota will also gift custom branded travel items that attendees can personalize as a memorable keepsake.

adidas, new to this year’s Summit, joins as the official apparel & footwear sponsor, outfitting all attendees in the brand’s new Soft Lux line as well as signature Gazelle and Samba footwear.

Eli Lilly and Company joins the Summit roster this year, creating a relaxing wellness area within the Welcome Suite, and participating in an on-stage conversation with Courtney Vandersloot, Lisa Fortier, and Hannah Storm.

Google Pixel returns this year with an on-site offering of professional headshots powered by their pro camera. Attendees can sign up for a limited block with Sophia Wilson from NYC who has photographed many notable athletes and celebrities.

McDonald’s joins to host a breakout session centered on career resiliency. Attendees will have the chance to experience an exclusive trailer screening of an upcoming brand-affiliated film and take part in an interactive breakout session with meaningful conversation.

The espnW: Women + Sports Summit continues to be a leading event in the sports industry, bringing together voices from across multiple industries to push women forward and create more opportunities for advancement in sports. Previous speakers include: WNBA Star Candace Parker, Head Coach of the Las Vegas Aces, Becky Hammon, President of U.S. Soccer, Cindy Parlow Cone, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, Cynthia Marshall, Five-time Grammy Award-Winning Musician, Songwriter and Producer, Brittany Howard, 7-time Olympic Gold medalist, advocate and entrepreneur, Allyson Felix, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism Dean and Owner of the Angel City Football Club, Willow Bay, Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry, NASA Astronaut Nicole Mann, best-selling author and activist Glennon Doyle, best-selling author Chelsea Clinton, Olympic Medalist Jordan Chiles and more.

-30-

About espnW

espnW is a global multiplatform brand dedicated to engaging and inspiring women through sports. espnW.com, the brand’s content home, offers total access to female athletes and the sports they play, takes fans inside the biggest events, and captures the biggest trends in sports life/style. espnW also provides a unique point of view on the sports stories that matter most to women and highlights the crossroads of sports and culture. Founded in July 2010, espnW’s content and voices live across digital, television, radio, films, events, educational platforms and social media.

Media Contacts:

Jay Jay Nesheim: [email protected]

Garrett Cowan: [email protected]