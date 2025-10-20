Five Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

Tuesday ESPN Doubleheader: Florida Panthers Take on the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. ET and Colorado Avalanche Face Utah Mammoth at 10 p.m.

Thursday Doubleheader: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 6:45 p.m. and Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars at 9 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

Friday Matchup Between Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

All NHL on ESPN Games Stream on the ESPN App via DTC or Pay TV Authentication

The Point Continues Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

46 NHL Power Play Out-of-Market Games Streaming on ESPN+ This Week

The NHL season continues this week with five exclusive matchups on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. The puck drops Tuesday with an ESPN doubleheader, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET with Brad Marchand’s facing his former Bruins team since being traded to the Florida Panthers last season. Later at 10 p.m., the Central Division-leading Colorado Avalanche and Nathan MacKinnon face the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center.

Exclusive game action continues Thursday with a doubleheader on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu beginning with Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks taking on Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Tampa Bay Lightning at 6:45 p.m. for an interconference matchup.At 9 p.m. ET, Jake Oettinger and the Dallas Stars face off against Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings, with Kopitar beginning his farewell season after announcing his retirement.

On Friday, Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long

Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tuesday, October 21 5:30 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, T.J. Oshie Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan Contributor: Arda Öcal 7:30 p.m. ESPN Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Ray Ferraro Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, T.J. Oshie, Arda Öcal 10 p.m. ESPN Colorado Avalanche at Utah Mammoth Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, T.J. Oshie, Arda Öcal Thursday, October 23 6:45 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: AJ Mleczko In Studio: John Buccigross, John Tortorella, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal 9 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Los Angeles Kings at Dallas Stars Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Ray Ferraro In Studio: John Buccigross, John Tortorella, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal Friday, October 24 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Erik Johnson In Studio: Arda Öcal, Emily Kaplan

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 47 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

