Five Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- Tuesday ESPN Doubleheader: Florida Panthers Take on the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. ET and Colorado Avalanche Face Utah Mammoth at 10 p.m.
- Thursday Doubleheader: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 6:45 p.m. and Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars at 9 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- Friday Matchup Between Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- All NHL on ESPN Games Stream on the ESPN App via DTC or Pay TV Authentication
- The Point Continues Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- 46 NHL Power Play Out-of-Market Games Streaming on ESPN+ This Week
The NHL season continues this week with five exclusive matchups on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. The puck drops Tuesday with an ESPN doubleheader, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET with Brad Marchand’s facing his former Bruins team since being traded to the Florida Panthers last season. Later at 10 p.m., the Central Division-leading Colorado Avalanche and Nathan MacKinnon face the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center.
Exclusive game action continues Thursday with a doubleheader on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu beginning with Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks taking on Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Tampa Bay Lightning at 6:45 p.m. for an interconference matchup.At 9 p.m. ET, Jake Oettinger and the Dallas Stars face off against Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings, with Kopitar beginning his farewell season after announcing his retirement.
On Friday, Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.
Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long
Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, October 21
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, T.J. Oshie
Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Contributor: Arda Öcal
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, T.J. Oshie, Arda Öcal
|10 p.m.
|ESPN
|Colorado Avalanche at Utah Mammoth
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, T.J. Oshie, Arda Öcal
|Thursday, October 23
|6:45 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
In Studio: John Buccigross, John Tortorella, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal
|9 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|Los Angeles Kings at Dallas Stars
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
In Studio: John Buccigross, John Tortorella, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal
|Friday, October 24
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Erik Johnson
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Emily Kaplan
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 47 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.
