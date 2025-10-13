Four Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN, ESPN+/Hulu and Disney+

Tuesday ESPN Doubleheader: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. ET and Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars at 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers Face the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu and Disney+

Friday Matchup Between San Jose Sharks and Utah Mammoth at 9 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu and Disney+

All NHL on ESPN Games Stream on the ESPN App via DTC or Pay TV Authentication

The Point Continues Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

45 NHL Power Play Out-of-Market Games Streaming on ESPN+ This Week

The NHL season continues this week with four exclusive matchups on ESPN, ESPN+/Hulu and Disney+. Exclusive game action begins Tuesday with an ESPN doubleheader featuring the league’s NHL all-time leading goal scorer, Alex Ovechkin, and the Washington Capitals as they host the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. ET. Later at 9:30 p.m., the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov, who recently inked the richest deal in NHL history, take on the Dallas Stars for a Western Conference matchup.

Exclusive game action continues Thursday on ESPN+/Hulu and Disney+ at 7:30 p.m. as Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers take on the 2025 No. 1 NHL Draft pick, Matthew Schaefer and the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

On Friday at 9 p.m., the San Jose Sharks and Macklin Celebrini face the Utah Mammoth and Clayton Keller on ESPN+/Hulu and Disney+.

Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long

Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+/Hulu and Disney+ this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tuesday, October 14 5:30 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, T.J. Oshie Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan Contributor: Arda Öcal 7 p.m. ESPN Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Ray Ferraro Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, T.J. Oshie, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal 9:30 p.m. ESPN Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: AJ Mleczko Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, T.J. Oshie, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal Thursday, October 16 7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu, Disney+ Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Ray Ferraro In Studio: John Buccigross, John Tortorella, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal Friday, October 17 9 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu, Disney+ San Jose Sharks at Utah Mammoth Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein Analyst: AJ Mleczko In Studio: Steve Levy, John Tortorella, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 47 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

