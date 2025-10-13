Four Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN, ESPN+/Hulu and Disney+
- Tuesday ESPN Doubleheader: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. ET and Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars at 9:30 p.m.
- Edmonton Oilers Face the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu and Disney+
- Friday Matchup Between San Jose Sharks and Utah Mammoth at 9 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu and Disney+
- All NHL on ESPN Games Stream on the ESPN App via DTC or Pay TV Authentication
- The Point Continues Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- 45 NHL Power Play Out-of-Market Games Streaming on ESPN+ This Week
The NHL season continues this week with four exclusive matchups on ESPN, ESPN+/Hulu and Disney+. Exclusive game action begins Tuesday with an ESPN doubleheader featuring the league’s NHL all-time leading goal scorer, Alex Ovechkin, and the Washington Capitals as they host the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. ET. Later at 9:30 p.m., the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov, who recently inked the richest deal in NHL history, take on the Dallas Stars for a Western Conference matchup.
Exclusive game action continues Thursday on ESPN+/Hulu and Disney+ at 7:30 p.m. as Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers take on the 2025 No. 1 NHL Draft pick, Matthew Schaefer and the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.
On Friday at 9 p.m., the San Jose Sharks and Macklin Celebrini face the Utah Mammoth and Clayton Keller on ESPN+/Hulu and Disney+.
Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long
Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+/Hulu and Disney+ this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, October 14
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, T.J. Oshie
Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Contributor: Arda Öcal
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, T.J. Oshie, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, T.J. Oshie, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal
|Thursday, October 16
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu, Disney+
|Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
In Studio: John Buccigross, John Tortorella, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal
|Friday, October 17
|9 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu, Disney+
|San Jose Sharks at Utah Mammoth
|Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
In Studio: Steve Levy, John Tortorella, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 47 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.
- NHL breakout tiers: From Nazar to Snuggerud to Peterka, players set to level up
- Wyshynski predicts where every team will finish this season
- Is Crosby wasting his final chapter? What Malkin, Letang and Sid himself say
- How the Ducks are building a new Western NHL power
- Tuesday: NHL Rank: The top 100 players for the 2025-26 season
- Tuesday: What will Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals do for an encore?
- Friday: NHL Power Rankings: Fantasy hockey takeover!
