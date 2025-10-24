LALIGA’s ElClásico Headlines ESPN’s Soccer Coverage This Weekend

Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona Live on ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes on Sunday

ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes will combine to present the 262nd official Real Madrid-FC Barcelona ElClásico, the most-popular club rivalry match in the world, live from Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, on Sunday, October 26, at 11:15 a.m. ET. Matchday coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET with ESPN FC ElClásico Pregame on ESPN+. The match and surround programming will also stream on the ESPN App via DTC or Pay TV authentication. Full ElClásico coverage plans here.



Legends Iker Casillas and Rivaldo from ELCLÁSICO Fan Experience presented by Walmart and LALIGA

ESPN’s coverage of Sunday’s ElClásico will also feature live interviews with LALIGA legends Iker Casillas (Real Madrid) and Rivaldo (FC Barcelona) from “ElClásico Fan Experience presented by Walmart and LALIGA” in Houston. ESPN’s Sebastian Salazar and Jose Del Valle will host the live remote segments from Stampede Houston (11925 Eastex Fwy A, Houston).

The interviews with Casillas and Rivaldo will air during pre- and postgame ESPN FC En Español programming on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Additional details here .

LALIGA – Matchday 10 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Oct 24 3 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Oct 25 8 a.m. Girona FC vs. Real Oviedo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. RCD Espanyol vs. Elche CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Getafe CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Valencia CF vs. Villarreal C ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Oct 26 9 a.m. RCD Mallorca vs. Levante UD ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 11:15 a.m. Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:30 p. m. CA Osasuna vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+ 4 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. D. Alaves ESPN+ Mon, Oct 27 4 p.m. Real Betis vs. Atletico de Madrid ESPN+

*Subject to change

Bundesliga: FC Bayern München looks to dominate following Der Klassiker victory

ESPN+ will stream Borussia Mönchengladbach-FC Bayern München, on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 9:30 a.m. ET live in English and Spanish. After defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in Saturday’s Der Klassiker, FC Bayern München looks to expand its five-point lead in the standings.

Kay Murray will host ESPNFC studio coverage and is joined by analyst Shaka Hislop and reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt pitch-side.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+, beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC St. Pauli, FC Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig, Hamburger SV vs. VfL Wolfsburg, TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 and Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Bayern München.

Bundesliga – Matchday 8 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Oct 24 2:30 p.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ Sat, Oct 25 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – The Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Hamburger SV vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Köln ESPN+ Sun, Oct 26 10:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 12:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+

*Subject to change

The top four clubs in the Dutch Eredivisie playing Matchday 10 games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream four matches featuring the top four Eredivisie’s clubs this weekend — No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV Eindhoven, No. 3 AZ Alkmaar, and No. 4 Ajax.

Matchday 10 Dutch Eredivise schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sun, Oct 26 7:15 a.m. FC Twente vs. Ajax ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Feyenoord vs. PSV Eindhoven ESPN+ 11:45 a.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. FC Utrecht ESPN+ 3 p.m. Go Ahead Eagles vs. Excelsior ESPN+

*Subject to change

