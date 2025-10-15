Monday Night Football Draws 21.9 Million Viewers During Two Hours of Overlapping Game Action in Week 6

During Monday Night Football’s Week 6 action (October 13), which featured two games with staggered start times, ESPN Platforms averaged 21.9 million viewers (ESPN, ABC, NFL+) when the Bills at Falcons (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) and Bears at Commanders (8:15 p.m., ABC) overlapped for two-hours (8:15 p.m. – 10:28 p.m.).

The 21,900,000 viewers matched ESPN’s highest average audience during overlapping game action (across 10 side-by-side weeks from 2022 to present).

The complete Bills-Falcons game (7 p.m., ESPN) drew 10,000,000 viewers, the highest viewership for a side-by-side game on ESPN ever. The complete Bears-Commanders game (8:15 p.m., ABC) drew 12,900,000 viewers.