NHL Frozen Frenzy Returns For Third Season: All 32 Teams in Continuous Action on Tuesday Across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+ Led by an ESPN Tripleheader

Exclusive ESPN Tripleheader: Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks Headline Packed Night of Hockey Beginning at 6 p.m. ET

NHL Frozen Frenzy Live Whip-Around Studio Show Hosted by John Buccigross and Kevin Weekes Beginning at 6 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+ and 7:30 – 11 p.m. Exclusively on ESPN+ and Disney+

The Point Continues Tuesday with NHL Frozen Frenzy Preview at 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Exclusive Game Action Continues Thursday on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m.

All NHL on ESPN Games Stream on the ESPN App via DTC or Pay TV Authentication

40 NHL Power Play Out-of-Market Games Streaming on ESPN+ This Week

Exclusive game action continues this week with an NHL Frozen Frenzy on Tuesday, Oct. 28, with all 32 teams in action, led by ESPN’s exclusive tripleheader beginning at 6 p.m. ET featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins taking on the Philadelphia Flyers, at 8:30 p.m., the Dallas Stars host the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin, who is one goal away from his 900th career goal, followed by the Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks at 11 p.m.

The additional 13 Tuesday night Frozen Frenzy games are available on NHL Power Play on ESPN+ in the ESPN App (available to all DTC subscribers) – with 15-minute staggered start times – resulting in continuous action throughout the night.

With every team on the ice, the NHL Frozen Frenzy will be highlighted with a live, whip-around, look-in studio show hosted by John Buccigross and Kevin Weekes – showcasing the best plays, hits, goals and moments of the night – from 6-7:30 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+, and then 7:30-11 p.m. exclusively on ESPN+ and Disney+ for a combined five hours of non-stop NHL coverage.

Exclusive game action continues Thursday at 7:30 p.m., the New York Islanders face the Carolina Hurricanes for an Eastern Conference matchup on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long

Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tuesday, October 28 4 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, T.J. Oshie Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan Contributor: Arda Öcal 6 p.m. ESPN Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Ray Ferraro Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, T.J. Oshie, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal 6 – 7:30 p.m. 7:30 –

11 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ ESPN+, Disney+ NHL Frozen Frenzy Live Whip-Around Studio Show Presented by AstraZeneca Host: John Buccigross Analyst: Kevin Weekes Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan 8:30 p.m. ESPN Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: AJ Mleczko Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, T.J. Oshie, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal 11 p.m. ESPN Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein



Analyst: Cassie Campbell-PascallRules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, T.J. Oshie, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal Wednesday, October 29 5:30 p.m. ESPN App, NHL on ESPN YouTube, ESPN Facebook The Drop

Behind-the-scenes look at NHL Frozen Frenzy Hosts: Arda Öcal, Greg Wyshynski Thursday, October 30 10:30 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: AJ Mleczko Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal, Emily Kaplan

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]