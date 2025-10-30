NHL Frozen Frenzy Tripleheader Up 20% Year-Over-Year on ESPN

Tuesday’s Penguins-Flyers Game Averaged 680K Viewers, Up 67% vs. the NHL on ESPN Average Last Year

Through 10 games, NHL on ESPN is averaging 587K viewers, Up 40% vs. the Comparable Point Last Season

The 2025-26 NHL season on ESPN continued Tuesday with the NHL Frozen Frenzy on ESPN platforms. Wednesday’s tripleheader is up 20% year-over-year on ESPN. Penguins-Flyers on ESPN averaged 680K viewers, up 67% vs. the NHL on ESPN average last year.

