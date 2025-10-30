NHL Frozen Frenzy Tripleheader Up 20% Year-Over-Year on ESPN

HockeyNHL

NHL Frozen Frenzy Tripleheader Up 20% Year-Over-Year on ESPN

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo15 hours ago
  • Tuesday’s Penguins-Flyers Game Averaged 680K Viewers, Up 67% vs. the NHL on ESPN Average Last Year
  • Through 10 games, NHL on ESPN is averaging 587K viewers, Up 40% vs. the Comparable Point Last Season

The 2025-26 NHL season on ESPN continued Tuesday with the NHL Frozen Frenzy on ESPN platforms. Wednesday’s tripleheader is up 20% year-over-year on ESPN. Penguins-Flyers on ESPN averaged 680K viewers, up 67% vs. the NHL on ESPN average last year.

Through 10 games, the NHL on ESPN is averaging 587K viewers, up 40% vs. comparable point last season.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Tags
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo15 hours ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, X Games, ESPN Events and Men's & Women's College Hockey. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
Back to top button