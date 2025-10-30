NWSL’s Decision Day Doubleheader, LALIGA, and Bundesliga Headline ESPN’s Soccer Coverage This Weekend
NWSL Decision Day Doubleheader on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Disney+ and the ESPN App on Sunday
ESPN’s NWSL Decision Day coverage kicks off Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, featuring the NWSL Shield winner, Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave, which is playing for the chance to host a playoff game, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and Disney+. Match and surround programming will also stream on the ESPN App via DTC or Pay TV authentication.
ESPN commentators Mark Donaldson, Jordan Angeli (English), Richard Mendez, and Carolina de las Salas (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN NWSL experts Kelsey Riggs Cuff and Ali Krieger will be in the studio.
Coverage continues at 5 p.m. ET as the North Carolina Courage, still fighting for a playoff spot, take on playoff-bound Gotham FC.
ESPN commentators Jenn Hildreth, Lianne Sanderson (English), Cristina Alexander, and Natalia Astrain (Spanish) will call the match.
Real Madrid vs. Valencia CF Live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Saturday
Top-ranked Real Madrid face Valencia CF on Saturday, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. ESPN FC will provide pregame and postgame coverage streaming on ESPN+.
ESPN commentators Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English) will call the match.
LALIGA – Matchday 11:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Oct 31
|4 p.m.
|Getafe CF vs. Girona FC
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Nov 1
|9 a.m.
|Villarreal CF vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|11:15 a.m.
|Atlético de Madrid vs. Sevilla FC
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|1:30 p.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|4 p.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Valencia CF
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Nov 2
|8 a.m.
|Levante UD vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|D. Alavés vs. RCD Espanyol
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Elche CF
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Betis vs. RCD Mallorca
|ESPN+
|Mon, Nov 3
|3 p.m.
|Real Oviedo vs. CA Osasuna
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga: FC Bayern München continues to dominate
ESPN+ will stream the FC Bayern München-Bayer 04 Leverkusen match on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET live in English and Spanish. ESPN commentators Adrian Healey, Kasey Keller (English) and Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match.
Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+, beginning at 10:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Sport-Club Freiburg, FC St. Pauli vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig vs. VfB Stuttgart and 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. SV Werder Bremen.
Bundesliga – Matchday 9 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Oct 31
|3:30 p.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 1
|10:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – The Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|FC St. Pauli vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov 2
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Köln vs. Hamburger SV
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Barclays English Women’s Super League
On Sunday at 7 a.m. ET, ESPN+ will stream No. 9 Leicester City hosting No. 5 Arsenal at King Power Stadium and No. 7 Brighton & Hove Albion host No. 3 Manchester United at Broadfield Stadium.
WSL Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Sun, Nov 2
|7 a.m.
|Leicester City vs. Arsenal
|ESPN+
|7 a.m.
|Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United
|ESPN+
The top four clubs in the Dutch Eredivisie playing Matchday 11 games on ESPN+
ESPN+ will stream four matches featuring the top four Eredivisie’s clubs this weekend — No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV Eindhoven, No. 3 AZ Alkmaar, and No. 4 Ajax.
Matchday 11 Dutch Eredivise schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Oct 31
|3 p.m.
|PSV vs. Fortuna Sittard
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 1
|11:30 a.m.
|Ajax vs. sc Heerenveen
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Feyenoord vs. FC Volendam
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|Sparta Rotterdam vs. AZ Alkmaar
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
