NWSL’s Decision Day Doubleheader, LALIGA, and Bundesliga Headline ESPN’s Soccer Coverage This Weekend

NWSL Decision Day Doubleheader on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Disney+ and the ESPN App on Sunday

ESPN’s NWSL Decision Day coverage kicks off Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, featuring the NWSL Shield winner, Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave, which is playing for the chance to host a playoff game, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and Disney+. Match and surround programming will also stream on the ESPN App via DTC or Pay TV authentication.

ESPN commentators Mark Donaldson, Jordan Angeli (English), Richard Mendez, and Carolina de las Salas (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN NWSL experts Kelsey Riggs Cuff and Ali Krieger will be in the studio.

Coverage continues at 5 p.m. ET as the North Carolina Courage, still fighting for a playoff spot, take on playoff-bound Gotham FC.

ESPN commentators Jenn Hildreth, Lianne Sanderson (English), Cristina Alexander, and Natalia Astrain (Spanish) will call the match.

Real Madrid vs. Valencia CF Live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Saturday

Top-ranked Real Madrid face Valencia CF on Saturday, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. ESPN FC will provide pregame and postgame coverage streaming on ESPN+.

ESPN commentators Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English) will call the match.

LALIGA – Matchday 11 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Oct 31 4 p.m. Getafe CF vs. Girona FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Nov 1 9 a.m. Villarreal CF vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 11:15 a.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Sevilla FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Valencia CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Nov 2 8 a.m. Levante UD vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. D. Alavés vs. RCD Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Elche CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. RCD Mallorca ESPN+ Mon, Nov 3 3 p.m. Real Oviedo vs. CA Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga: FC Bayern München continues to dominate

ESPN+ will stream the FC Bayern München-Bayer 04 Leverkusen match on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET live in English and Spanish. ESPN commentators Adrian Healey, Kasey Keller (English) and Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+, beginning at 10:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Sport-Club Freiburg, FC St. Pauli vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig vs. VfB Stuttgart and 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. SV Werder Bremen.

Bundesliga – Matchday 9 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Oct 31 3:30 p.m. FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ Sat, Nov 1 10:20 a.m. Goal Arena – The Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. FC St. Pauli vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ Sun, Nov 2 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. Hamburger SV ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+

*Subject to change

Barclays English Women’s Super League

On Sunday at 7 a.m. ET, ESPN+ will stream No. 9 Leicester City hosting No. 5 Arsenal at King Power Stadium and No. 7 Brighton & Hove Albion host No. 3 Manchester United at Broadfield Stadium.

WSL Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sun, Nov 2 7 a.m. Leicester City vs. Arsenal ESPN+ 7 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United ESPN+

The top four clubs in the Dutch Eredivisie playing Matchday 11 games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream four matches featuring the top four Eredivisie’s clubs this weekend — No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV Eindhoven, No. 3 AZ Alkmaar, and No. 4 Ajax.

Matchday 11 Dutch Eredivise schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Oct 31 3 p.m. PSV vs. Fortuna Sittard ESPN+ Sat, Nov 1 11:30 a.m. Ajax vs. sc Heerenveen ESPN+ 3 p.m. Feyenoord vs. FC Volendam ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. Sparta Rotterdam vs. AZ Alkmaar ESPN+

*Subject to change

