Ranked Showdowns and Rivalries Ignite ESPN Networks with 15 Top 25 Teams and 75 Games in College Football’s Week 7

ESPN networks are set to deliver a thrilling Week 7 of college football, featuring 15 ranked teams in action across 75 games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

Saturday’s coverage on ABC features an SEC on ABC tripleheader as action kicks off at noon with No. 8 Alabama traveling to No. 14 Missouri, called by Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George. Later, at 3:30 p.m., the Allstate Red River Rivalry takes center stage as No. 6 Oklahoma faces Texas, with ESPN’s lead announce team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call. ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One features No. 10 Georgia visiting Auburn for the 130th meeting of the ‘Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry,’ with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath providing commentary for the 4K Game of the Week.

ESPN’s Saturday slate kicks off at noon with Pittsburgh at No. 25 Florida State, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor calling the action. At 3:30 p.m., No. 22 Iowa State travels to Colorado, called by Mike Monaco, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden. In primetime, Florida faces No. 5 Texas A&M, with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich teaming up on the mic. The late-night spotlight shines on No. 21 Arizona State at Utah, with Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony.

In ESPN2 Friday night action, No. 24 South Florida heads to North Texas, with Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra. Saturday in primetime, No. 18 BYU travels to Arizona, with Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport on the call.

ESPN’s college networks are highlighted with multiple matchups featuring top 25 squads in Week 7. Saturday at 12:45 p.m., Washington State visits No. 4 Ole Miss on SEC Network, with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang. At 4:15 p.m., Arkansas faces No. 12 Tennessee, with Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber. South Carolina at No. 11 LSU leads SECN primetime action on SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic announcing the conference clash. At 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network, Virginia Tech travels to No. 13 Georgia Tech, with ACCN’s lead team of Wes Durham, Steve Addazio and Dana Boyle on the call. ACCN will kick off the day with a Command Center presentation of Pittsburgh at No. 25 Florida State.

ESPN+

ESPN+ kicks off Week 7 with MACtion at noon as Miami (Ohio) visits Akron, featuring Michael Reghi and Ryan Cavanaugh on the call. At 1 p.m., Northern Illinois travels to Eastern Michigan, with Doug Sherman and Barrett Brooks providing commentary. The American is on the platform at 6 p.m. with UAB hosting Florida Atlantic, called by James Westling, Leger Douzable and Smacker Miles.

ESPN Radio

Saturday’s radio coverage features No. 15 Michigan at USC at 7 p.m., with Chris Carlin, Tom Ramsey and Mike Peasley. ESPN Radio’s lead team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons are set for the call of South Carolina at No. 11 LSU alongside the SECN commentating crew.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more.

ESPN NETWORKS – WEEK 7 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Wed, Oct 8 7:30 p.m. Missouri State at Middle Tennessee

Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel, Victoria Arlen ESPN2 Thu, Oct 9 7 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw State

Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod ESPNU 7:30 p.m. East Carolina at Tulane

Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN 8 p.m. Southern Miss at Georgia Southern

Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman ESPN2 Fri, Oct 10 7 p.m. Cornell at Harvard

Eric Frede, Jack Ford ESPNU 7 p.m. Marist at Pennsylvania ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 24 South Florida at North Texas

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2 Sat, Oct 11 Noon No. 8 Alabama at No. 14 Missouri*

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George ABC Noon Pittsburgh at No. 25 Florida State*

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor ESPN/ACC

Network Noon Louisiana at James Madison

Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler ESPN2 Noon Toledo at Bowling Green

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox ESPNU Noon Miami (Ohio) at Akron

Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN+ Noon Mercer at Princeton ESPN+ Noon Lehigh at Columbia ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Bucknell at Lafayette ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. Washington State at No. 4 Ole Miss

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 1 p.m. Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan

Doug Sherman, Barrett Brooks ESPN+ 1 p.m. Clark Atlanta at Albany State ESPN+ 1 p.m. Richmond at Colgate ESPN+ 1 p.m. Morehead State at Stetson ESPN+ 1 p.m. St. Thomas-Minnesota at Davidson ESPN+ 1 p.m. Maine at Merrimack ESPN+ 1 p.m. Howard at Sacred Heart ESPN+ 1 p.m. Southern Connecticut State at Delaware State ESPN+ 1 p.m. Virginia Lynchburg at Morgan State ESPN+ 1 p.m. South Dakota at Indiana State ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Yale at Dartmouth ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Norfolk State at Wofford ESPN+ 2 p.m. Central Connecticut at Robert Morris ESPN+ 2 p.m. Dayton at Valparaiso ESPN+ 2 p.m. Valdosta State at The Citadel ESPN+ 2 p.m. Abilene Christian at West Georgia ESPN+ 2 p.m. Iowa Central at College of DuPage ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Massachusetts at Kent State

Anthony Lima, Doc Holliday ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Furman at Western Carolina ESPN+ 3 p.m. Idaho State at Montana State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Western Illinois at UT Martin ESPN+ 3 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Eastern Illinois ESPN+ 3 p.m. Northern Iowa at South Dakota State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Texas*

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe ABC 3:30 p.m. No. 22 Iowa State at Colorado*

Mike Monaco, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden ESPN 3:30 p.m. Alabama State at Jackson State

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPNU 3:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 13 Georgia Tech

Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Ball State at Western Michigan

Shawn Kenney, Marcus Ray ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. App State at Georgia State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Old Dominion at Marshall ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. VMI at East Tennessee State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Southern Illinois at North Dakota State ESPN+ 4 p.m. Navy at Temple

Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis ESPN2 4 p.m. Cal Poly at Montana ESPN+ 4 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Charleston Southern ESPN+ 4 p.m. Tennessee State at Southeast Missouri State ESPN+ 4 p.m. Central Arkansas at North Alabama ESPN+ 4 p.m. Youngstown State at North Dakota ESPN+ 4:15 p.m. Arkansas at No. 12 Tennessee

Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber SEC Network 5 p.m. Northern Colorado at Idaho ESPN+ 5 p.m. Drake at San Diego ESPN+ 6 p.m. UAB at Florida Atlantic

James Westling, Leger Douzable, Smacker Miles ESPN+ 7 p.m. Florida at No. 5 Texas A&M*

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich ESPN 7 p.m. No. 15 Michigan at USC

Chris Carlin, Tom Ramsey, Mike Peasley ESPN Radio 7 p.m. Texas Southern at Grambling

Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson ESPN+ 7 p.m. UL Monroe at Coastal Carolina ESPN+ 7 p.m. Northern Arizona at UC Davis ESPN+ 7 p.m. Lamar at East Texas A&M ESPN+ 7 p.m. Northwestern State at Houston Christian ESPN+ 7 p.m. Illinois State at Murray State ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 10 Georgia at Auburn*^

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath ABC 7:30 p.m. Rice at UTSA

Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Clemson at Boston College

Chris Cotter, Forrest Conoly, Kendra Douglas ACC Network 7:45 p.m. South Carolina at No. 11 LSU

TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons SEC Network/

ESPN Radio 8 p.m. No. 18 BYU at Arizona

Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 8 p.m. Troy at Texas State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Sacramento State at Weber State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Tarleton State at Utah Tech ESPN+ 10:15 p.m. No. 21 Arizona State at Utah

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony ESPN

*Skycast on ESPN App

^4K Game of the Week