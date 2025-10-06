Ranked Showdowns and Rivalries Ignite ESPN Networks with 15 Top 25 Teams and 75 Games in College Football’s Week 7
ESPN networks are set to deliver a thrilling Week 7 of college football, featuring 15 ranked teams in action across 75 games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.
Saturday’s coverage on ABC features an SEC on ABC tripleheader as action kicks off at noon with No. 8 Alabama traveling to No. 14 Missouri, called by Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George. Later, at 3:30 p.m., the Allstate Red River Rivalry takes center stage as No. 6 Oklahoma faces Texas, with ESPN’s lead announce team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call. ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One features No. 10 Georgia visiting Auburn for the 130th meeting of the ‘Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry,’ with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath providing commentary for the 4K Game of the Week.
ESPN’s Saturday slate kicks off at noon with Pittsburgh at No. 25 Florida State, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor calling the action. At 3:30 p.m., No. 22 Iowa State travels to Colorado, called by Mike Monaco, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden. In primetime, Florida faces No. 5 Texas A&M, with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich teaming up on the mic. The late-night spotlight shines on No. 21 Arizona State at Utah, with Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony.
In ESPN2 Friday night action, No. 24 South Florida heads to North Texas, with Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra. Saturday in primetime, No. 18 BYU travels to Arizona, with Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport on the call.
ESPN’s college networks are highlighted with multiple matchups featuring top 25 squads in Week 7. Saturday at 12:45 p.m., Washington State visits No. 4 Ole Miss on SEC Network, with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang. At 4:15 p.m., Arkansas faces No. 12 Tennessee, with Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber. South Carolina at No. 11 LSU leads SECN primetime action on SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic announcing the conference clash. At 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network, Virginia Tech travels to No. 13 Georgia Tech, with ACCN’s lead team of Wes Durham, Steve Addazio and Dana Boyle on the call. ACCN will kick off the day with a Command Center presentation of Pittsburgh at No. 25 Florida State.
ESPN+ kicks off Week 7 with MACtion at noon as Miami (Ohio) visits Akron, featuring Michael Reghi and Ryan Cavanaugh on the call. At 1 p.m., Northern Illinois travels to Eastern Michigan, with Doug Sherman and Barrett Brooks providing commentary. The American is on the platform at 6 p.m. with UAB hosting Florida Atlantic, called by James Westling, Leger Douzable and Smacker Miles.
Saturday’s radio coverage features No. 15 Michigan at USC at 7 p.m., with Chris Carlin, Tom Ramsey and Mike Peasley. ESPN Radio’s lead team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons are set for the call of South Carolina at No. 11 LSU alongside the SECN commentating crew.
ESPN NETWORKS – WEEK 7 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Wed, Oct 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Missouri State at Middle Tennessee
Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel, Victoria Arlen
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 9
|7 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw State
Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|East Carolina at Tulane
Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Southern Miss at Georgia Southern
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman
|ESPN2
|Fri, Oct 10
|7 p.m.
|Cornell at Harvard
Eric Frede, Jack Ford
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Marist at Pennsylvania
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 24 South Florida at North Texas
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|Sat, Oct 11
|Noon
|No. 8 Alabama at No. 14 Missouri*
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
|ABC
|Noon
|Pittsburgh at No. 25 Florida State*
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN/ACC
Network
|Noon
|Louisiana at James Madison
Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Toledo at Bowling Green
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Miami (Ohio) at Akron
Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Mercer at Princeton
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Lehigh at Columbia
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Bucknell at Lafayette
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|Washington State at No. 4 Ole Miss
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan
Doug Sherman, Barrett Brooks
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Clark Atlanta at Albany State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Richmond at Colgate
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Morehead State at Stetson
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|St. Thomas-Minnesota at Davidson
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Maine at Merrimack
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Howard at Sacred Heart
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Southern Connecticut State at Delaware State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Virginia Lynchburg at Morgan State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|South Dakota at Indiana State
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Yale at Dartmouth
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Norfolk State at Wofford
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Central Connecticut at Robert Morris
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Dayton at Valparaiso
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Valdosta State at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Abilene Christian at West Georgia
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Iowa Central at College of DuPage
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Massachusetts at Kent State
Anthony Lima, Doc Holliday
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Furman at Western Carolina
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Idaho State at Montana State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Western Illinois at UT Martin
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at Eastern Illinois
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Northern Iowa at South Dakota State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Texas*
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 22 Iowa State at Colorado*
Mike Monaco, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Alabama State at Jackson State
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at No. 13 Georgia Tech
Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Ball State at Western Michigan
Shawn Kenney, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|App State at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Old Dominion at Marshall
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|VMI at East Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Southern Illinois at North Dakota State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Navy at Temple
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Cal Poly at Montana
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at Charleston Southern
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Tennessee State at Southeast Missouri State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at North Alabama
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Youngstown State at North Dakota
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|Arkansas at No. 12 Tennessee
Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Northern Colorado at Idaho
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Drake at San Diego
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|UAB at Florida Atlantic
James Westling, Leger Douzable, Smacker Miles
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Florida at No. 5 Texas A&M*
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|No. 15 Michigan at USC
Chris Carlin, Tom Ramsey, Mike Peasley
|ESPN Radio
|7 p.m.
|Texas Southern at Grambling
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UL Monroe at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Northern Arizona at UC Davis
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Lamar at East Texas A&M
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Northwestern State at Houston Christian
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Illinois State at Murray State
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Georgia at Auburn*^
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Rice at UTSA
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Clemson at Boston College
Chris Cotter, Forrest Conoly, Kendra Douglas
|ACC Network
|7:45 p.m.
|South Carolina at No. 11 LSU
TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|SEC Network/
ESPN Radio
|8 p.m.
|No. 18 BYU at Arizona
Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Troy at Texas State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Sacramento State at Weber State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Tarleton State at Utah Tech
|ESPN+
|10:15 p.m.
|No. 21 Arizona State at Utah
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN
*Skycast on ESPN App
^4K Game of the Week