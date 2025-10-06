Ranked Showdowns and Rivalries Ignite ESPN Networks with 15 Top 25 Teams and 75 Games in College Football’s Week 7

Ranked Showdowns and Rivalries Ignite ESPN Networks with 15 Top 25 Teams and 75 Games in College Football's Week 7

ESPN networks are set to deliver a thrilling Week 7 of college football, featuring 15 ranked teams in action across 75 games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

Saturday’s coverage on ABC features an SEC on ABC tripleheader as action kicks off at noon with No. 8 Alabama traveling to No. 14 Missouri, called by Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George. Later, at 3:30 p.m., the Allstate Red River Rivalry takes center stage as No. 6 Oklahoma faces Texas, with ESPN’s lead announce team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call. ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One features No. 10 Georgia visiting Auburn for the 130th meeting of the ‘Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry,’ with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath providing commentary for the 4K Game of the Week.

ESPN’s Saturday slate kicks off at noon with Pittsburgh at No. 25 Florida State, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor calling the action. At 3:30 p.m., No. 22 Iowa State travels to Colorado, called by Mike Monaco, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden. In primetime, Florida faces No. 5 Texas A&M, with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich teaming up on the mic. The late-night spotlight shines on No. 21 Arizona State at Utah, with Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony.

In ESPN2 Friday night action, No. 24 South Florida heads to North Texas, with Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra. Saturday in primetime, No. 18 BYU travels to Arizona, with Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport on the call.

ESPN’s college networks are highlighted with multiple matchups featuring top 25 squads in Week 7. Saturday at 12:45 p.m., Washington State visits No. 4 Ole Miss on SEC Network, with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang. At 4:15 p.m., Arkansas faces No. 12 Tennessee, with Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber. South Carolina at No. 11 LSU leads SECN primetime action on SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic announcing the conference clash. At 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network, Virginia Tech travels to No. 13 Georgia Tech, with ACCN’s lead team of Wes Durham, Steve Addazio and Dana Boyle on the call. ACCN will kick off the day with a Command Center presentation of Pittsburgh at No. 25 Florida State.

ESPN+ kicks off Week 7 with MACtion at noon as Miami (Ohio) visits Akron, featuring Michael Reghi and Ryan Cavanaugh on the call. At 1 p.m., Northern Illinois travels to Eastern Michigan, with Doug Sherman and Barrett Brooks providing commentary. The American is on the platform at 6 p.m. with UAB hosting Florida Atlantic, called by James Westling, Leger Douzable and Smacker Miles.

Saturday’s radio coverage features No. 15 Michigan at USC at 7 p.m., with Chris Carlin, Tom Ramsey and Mike Peasley. ESPN Radio’s lead team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons are set for the call of South Carolina at No. 11 LSU alongside the SECN commentating crew.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

ESPN NETWORKS – WEEK 7 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network
Wed, Oct 8 7:30 p.m. Missouri State at Middle Tennessee
Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel, Victoria Arlen		 ESPN2
Thu, Oct 9 7 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw State
Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod		 ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. East Carolina at Tulane
Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
  8 p.m. Southern Miss at Georgia Southern
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman		 ESPN2
Fri, Oct 10 7 p.m. Cornell at Harvard
Eric Frede, Jack Ford		 ESPNU
7 p.m. Marist at Pennsylvania ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. No. 24 South Florida at North Texas
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN2
Sat, Oct 11 Noon No. 8 Alabama at No. 14 Missouri*
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George		 ABC
  Noon Pittsburgh at No. 25 Florida State*
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN/ACC
Network
  Noon Louisiana at James Madison
Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN2
  Noon Toledo at Bowling Green
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox		 ESPNU
  Noon Miami (Ohio) at Akron
Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh		 ESPN+
Noon Mercer at Princeton ESPN+
Noon Lehigh at Columbia ESPN+
12:30 p.m. Bucknell at Lafayette ESPN+
12:45 p.m. Washington State at No. 4 Ole Miss
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
1 p.m. Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan
Doug Sherman, Barrett Brooks		 ESPN+
1 p.m. Clark Atlanta at Albany State ESPN+
1 p.m. Richmond at Colgate ESPN+
1 p.m. Morehead State at Stetson ESPN+
1 p.m. St. Thomas-Minnesota at Davidson ESPN+
1 p.m. Maine at Merrimack ESPN+
1 p.m. Howard at Sacred Heart ESPN+
1 p.m. Southern Connecticut State at Delaware State ESPN+
1 p.m. Virginia Lynchburg at Morgan State ESPN+
1 p.m. South Dakota at Indiana State ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Yale at Dartmouth ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Norfolk State at Wofford ESPN+
2 p.m. Central Connecticut at Robert Morris ESPN+
2 p.m. Dayton at Valparaiso ESPN+
2 p.m. Valdosta State at The Citadel ESPN+
2 p.m. Abilene Christian at West Georgia ESPN+
2 p.m. Iowa Central at College of DuPage ESPN+
2:30 p.m. Massachusetts at Kent State
Anthony Lima, Doc Holliday		 ESPN+
2:30 p.m. Furman at Western Carolina ESPN+
3 p.m. Idaho State at Montana State ESPN+
3 p.m. Western Illinois at UT Martin ESPN+
3 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Eastern Illinois ESPN+
3 p.m. Northern Iowa at South Dakota State ESPN+
3:30 p.m. No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Texas*
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe		 ABC
3:30 p.m. No. 22 Iowa State at Colorado*
Mike Monaco, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden		 ESPN
3:30 p.m. Alabama State at Jackson State
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPNU
3:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 13 Georgia Tech
Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle		 ACC Network
3:30 p.m. Ball State at Western Michigan
Shawn Kenney, Marcus Ray		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. App State at Georgia State ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Old Dominion at Marshall ESPN+
3:30 p.m. VMI at East Tennessee State ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Southern Illinois at North Dakota State ESPN+
4 p.m. Navy at Temple
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis		 ESPN2
4 p.m. Cal Poly at Montana ESPN+
4 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Charleston Southern ESPN+
4 p.m. Tennessee State at Southeast Missouri State ESPN+
4 p.m. Central Arkansas at North Alabama ESPN+
4 p.m. Youngstown State at North Dakota ESPN+
4:15 p.m. Arkansas at No. 12 Tennessee
Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber		 SEC Network
5 p.m. Northern Colorado at Idaho ESPN+
5 p.m. Drake at San Diego ESPN+
6 p.m. UAB at Florida Atlantic
James Westling, Leger Douzable, Smacker Miles		 ESPN+
7 p.m. Florida at No. 5 Texas A&M*
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
7 p.m. No. 15 Michigan at USC
Chris Carlin, Tom Ramsey, Mike Peasley		 ESPN Radio
7 p.m. Texas Southern at Grambling
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson		 ESPN+
7 p.m. UL Monroe at Coastal Carolina ESPN+
7 p.m. Northern Arizona at UC Davis ESPN+
7 p.m. Lamar at East Texas A&M ESPN+
7 p.m. Northwestern State at Houston Christian ESPN+
7 p.m. Illinois State at Murray State ESPN+
7:30 p.m. No. 10 Georgia at Auburn*^
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath		 ABC
7:30 p.m. Rice at UTSA
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
7:30 p.m. Clemson at Boston College
Chris Cotter, Forrest Conoly, Kendra Douglas		 ACC Network
7:45 p.m. South Carolina at No. 11 LSU
TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 SEC Network/
ESPN Radio
8 p.m. No. 18 BYU at Arizona
Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
8 p.m. Troy at Texas State ESPN+
8 p.m. Sacramento State at Weber State ESPN+
8 p.m. Tarleton State at Utah Tech ESPN+
10:15 p.m. No. 21 Arizona State at Utah
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN

*Skycast on ESPN App
^4K Game of the Week

