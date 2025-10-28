Season 5 of ESPN Original Series Peyton’s Places, presented by Elijah Craig Bourbon, Premieres November 2 Exclusively on ESPN+

Watch Trailer

ESPN today announced the fifth season of the Emmy-nominated ESPN Original Series Peyton’s Places, presented by Elijah Craig Bourbon, will premiere November 2 exclusively on ESPN+. Produced by Omaha Productions and NFL Films, the 10-episode series follows Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning as he returns to the road to revisit some of the most seminal moments in NFL history through re-creations with legendary players and coaches.

Throughout the season, Peyton attempts to lift the Buffalo curse alongside Bills Mafia and quarterback Josh Allen, dives into the history of the quarterback sneak with former Eagles center Jason Kelce, and heads to Malibu for a wild ride with Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh inspired by The Rockford Files. Along the way, he tackles the QB passer rating with Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, recreates a replacement Lombardi Trophy with Patriots legends Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, and explores quarterback playcalling with Joe Burrow and Boomer Esiason. Peyton also goes sky-high to learn about tall receivers with Cris Collinsworth in Cincinnati and commandeers a Goodyear Blimp with Chad Johnson to re-enact the 1970s disaster film Black Sunday, blending history, humor, and unforgettable moments across the NFL.

“I’m thrilled to be back for Season 5 of Peyton’s Places,” said Manning. “We’re featuring some of the best stories, visiting the people and places that make the NFL what it is today. From Buffalo to Los Angeles and everywhere in between, there’s something for every football fan.”

A complete lists of guests featured throughout the series include Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills Quarterback), Steve Tasker (Former Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver), Jason Kelce (Former Philadelphia Eagles Center), Jim Harbaugh (Head Coach, Los Angeles Chargers), Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Quarterback), Julian Edelman (Former New England Patriots Wide Receiver), Rob Gronkowski (Former New England Patriots Tight End), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback), Boomer Esiason (Former Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback), Zac Taylor (Head Coach, Cincinnati Bengals), Mike Gesicki (Cincinnati Bengals Tight End), James Harrison (Former Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker), Josh Cribbs (Former Cleveland Browns Return Specialist), Bernie Kosar (Former Cleveland Browns Quarterback), Hanford Dixon (Former Cleveland Browns Cornerback), Bob Golic (Actor, Former Cleveland Browns Defensive Tackle), Cris Collinsworth (Broadcaster, Former Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver), Chad Johnson (Former Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver), Drew Pearson (Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver), and Lynn Swann (Former Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver).

New episodes premiere Sundays on ESPN+.

Episode Descriptions & Premiere Dates

Episode 1: THE BILLS MAFIA (November 2)

After successfully freeing the Detroit Lions from “The Curse of Bobby Layne”, Peyton Manning gets ambushed by former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Steve Tasker and The Bills Mafia, who demand Peyton lift “The Buffalo Sports Curse”. After hearing their pleas, Peyton meets up with Bills quarterback Josh Allen as they attempt to lift the curse.

Episode 2: SNEAK ATTACK! (November 9)

Peyton Manning heads to Philadelphia, where he switches places Freaky Friday style with former Eagles center Jason Kelce to learn about the history of the quarterback sneak. Peyton becomes the center of attention as he experiences the Tush Push from Kelce’s perspective.

Episode 3: THE HARBAUGH FILES (November 16)

Peyton Manning heads west to Malibu, CA, to meet up with Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh to help him spend a day in his favorite TV show, The Rockford Files, climaxing in a wild ride along the California coast that would make Jim Rockford proud.

Episode 4: LIES, DAMNED LIES, AND FOOTBALL STATISTICS (November 23)

When Peyton can’t quite explain the NFL’s Passer Efficiency Rating to a math class at his alma mater, the former Tennessee Volunteer enlists the help of Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins to get to the bottom of the NFL’s most confusing statistic.

Episode 5: FOOTBALL’S HOLY GRAIL (November 30)

When Patriots owner Robert Kraft asks former Patriots Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman to pay for damages to New England’s Super Bowl LI Trophy, Peyton takes them to Rhode Island where the trio try to build a Lombardi Trophy from scratch.

Episode 6: WHO MAKES THE CALL? (December 7)

OMAHA! Peyton Manning goes through the history of quarterbacks calling their own plays and the invention that made playcalling the coach’s job, with help from Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow and former Bengals QB Boomer Esiason.

Episode 7: TAXI SQUAD (December 14)

Long before there was the Practice Squad in the NFL, there was the Taxi Squad. Peyton Manning and four-time NFL All-Pro James Harrison take a ride to learn more about how the Practice Squad started with a taxi in Cleveland.

Episode 8: A TALL TALE (December 21)

Peyton Manning is back in Cincinnati! This time, he meets up with former Bengals wide receiver Cris Collinsworth to explore the history of tall receivers in the NFL at one of the tallest skyscrapers in the city.

Episode 9: “BLACK SUNDAY” (December 28)

Shocked after discovering the NFL allowed Super Bowl X to be used as a “set” for the Hollywood blockbuster Black Sunday, Peyton and former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson commandeer the Goodyear Blimp and re-enact the 70’s disaster film.

Episode 10: TBD

In development. Details to be announced.

