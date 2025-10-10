SEC Storied: “Miracles” Explores the Story of Luck Across the SEC – Debuts Thu., Oct. 30 on SEC Network

The Mardi Gras Miracle. The Bluegrass Miracle. Eight years apart, but they have more in common than people may think. SEC fans can delve into the remarkable stories behind each in the latest SEC Storied. The film – “Miracles” – is directed by Tim Horgan and debuts Thu., Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

This is the story about the hidden forces at the center of the games we love and obsess over and think about during those long off seasons.

“Early on, we had our own ideas about why these games mattered and how they were connected, but then each interview uncovered something new and surprising that shifted the direction that the narrative took,” said director Horgan. “This film was truly a living, breathing thing that was shaped by the memories of those involved. In their stories, a coincidence became something cosmic.”

The narrative of lightning striking twice between two esteemed collegiate institutions, Kentucky and LSU – across two different sports – carries a feeling of reverence within college athletics and specifically in the South. Labeled as “Miracles,” these stories represent the passion attributed to collegiate sports in this area.

The first event, known as “The Mardi Gras Miracle,” unfolded on February 14, 1994, when Kentucky orchestrated an extraordinary road comeback, etching its name in college basketball history.

Subsequently, on November 9, 2002, at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, KY, “The Bluegrass Miracle” transpired on the football field, further solidifying the allure surrounding these stories.

“These games matter, and the people who care about them matter, said Horgan. “The fans of these teams are the soul of these teams. They are connected. The film is a celebration of this connection and by the end it felt like it wasn’t about just LSU and Kentucky, but about every team, every fan, and every Miracle.”

Director Bio – Tim Horgan

Timothy Horgan started working in network television production in 1993 and founded Bluefoot Entertainment in November 2003. Bluefoot is a multipurpose Production and Post-Production company located in Avon, CT working on Documentaries, Docu-Series, Broadcast Teases, Features, Packages, etc. Tim has won 22 National Sports Emmy® Awards and the National Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Editing for his work on the food and culture series “TrueSouth.” Four Emmy® Awards are for Outstanding Journalism for his work with ESPN’s E:60. Two of which he shares with his wife Hillary Horgan. One of Tim’s Outstanding Long Feature Emmy® Awards was for his work on “The Man in the Red Bandanna ~ Welles Crowther ~ September 11.” In 2015 Tim won the prestigious RFK International Award for Journalism for E:60’s “Qatar’s World Cup” which exposed the migrant worker crisis taking place in Qatar. Tim has also won the United Nations DPI Journalism Award, multiple Edward R. Murrow awards, the Sigma Delta Chi Award for Journalism, The Lone Star Emmy®, among others.

Producer Bio – Hillary Horgan

Hillary Horgan began her career in television production at ESPN after graduating from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism in 2005. She worked on live events like X-Games and World Series of Poker, as well as the limited series The Bronx is Burning and the unscripted series The Contender. In 2008, she began working on ESPN’s news magazine show E:60, where she helped produce two features that won the National Sports Emmy® Awards for Excellence in Journalism, and another feature that won an Edward R. Murrow Award for Journalism. In 2013, Hillary began working as a producer for Bluefoot. There she has collaborated on multiple documentaries, features and marketing campaigns, as well as helped to produce episodes of the Emmy® Award Winning ESPN series TrueSouth.

Narrator – Wright Thompson

Wright Thompson is a senior writer for ESPN and the author of three bestselling books. He is the executive producer of Bluefoot Entertainment’s Emmy® Award-winning series, TrueSouth.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC's 22 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more.