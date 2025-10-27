SEC Storied: “Summer of ’83: Texas vs. Tide” to Debut in Film Festivals this Fall

The newest SEC Storied film ‘Summer of ’83: Texas vs. Tide’ was selected to debut at two prestigious film festivals this fall. The film, which will premiere linearly on SEC Network in 2026, was chosen to be a part of both the Rockport Film Festival (Oct. 30) and the Key West Film Festival (Nov. 12).

Directed by Gasper González and Castor Fernandez, the story highlights one of the most star-studded College World Series in history.

With a field that included future major leaguers Roger Clemens, Calvin Schiraldi, Barry Larkin, Barry Bonds, and David Magadan, the 1983 College World Series was one for the ages. The Texas Longhorns, favored to win it all, were powered by the pitching of Clemens and Schiraldi. Standing in their way was the Alabama Crimson Tide, a freewheeling, free-swinging band of overachievers led by Magadan, college baseball’s best hitter. Could the Tide take Texas? For some of baseball’s biggest names, this was the time of their lives.

More updates on SEC Storied: Summer of ’83 will be published at a later date.

Director Bio – Gaspar González

Gaspar González has produced and directed documentary programming for PBS, the BBC, and ESPN, among others. His credits include the national PBS release Muhammad Ali: Made in Miami, the Grantland short doc Gay Talese’s Address Book, and the award-winning A Long Way from Home: The Untold Story of Baseball’s Desegregation.

Director Bio – Castor Fernandez

Castor Fernandez is an Emmy-winning filmmaker and the producer of ESPN’s Brothers in Exile and director of the Apple TV+ documentary series Cowboy Cartel. In 2014, he received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Documentary Series for his work on ESPN’s 30 for 30.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 22 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.