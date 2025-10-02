Soccer on the ESPN App This Weekend: LALIGA, Bundesliga Showdowns, NWSL, and More

Madrid aims to rebound from first loss of the season vs. Villarreal – Saturday, 3 p.m. ET

Bundesliga’s top four goes head-to-head in early title-race tests – Saturday on ESPN+

Trinity Rodman leads No. 2 Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave – Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN & ESPN+

All matches stream live on the ESPN App via ESPN+ or Pay TV authentication

LALIGA Matchday 8: Mbappé and Real Madrid, Yamal and FC Barcelona, Julian Alvarez and Atlético de Madrid, and more

Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid will look to bounce back from their 5-2 defeat in the Madrid derby, hosting Villarreal CF on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Commentators: Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English); Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Kempes (Spanish).

On Sunday, at 10:15 a.m. ET, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes will present Sevilla FC vs. FC Barcelona, featuring a quartet of stars Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Pedri, and Robert Lewandowski.

Commentators: Adrian Healey, Alex pareja (English), Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish).

Also on Sunday, at 3 p.m. ET, Celta de Vigo hosts a resurgent Julian Álvarez and Atlético de Madrid, live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Commentators: Mark Donaldson, Kasey Keller (English), Richard Mendez and Mario Suarez (Spanish).

LALIGA – Matchday 8 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Oct 3 3 p.m. CA Osasuna vs. Getafe CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Oct 4 8 a.m. Real Oviedo vs. Levante UD ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Girona FC vs. Valencia CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Athletic Club vs. RCD Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Villarreal CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Oct 5 8 a.m. D. Alaves vs. Elche CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Sevilla FC vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p. m. RCD Espanyol vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+ 3 p.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Head-to-Head: Bundesliga’s top four clash Saturday, exclusively on ESPN+

In an early test of the 2025-26 title race, the Bundesliga’s top four clubs face each other this Saturday on ESPN+:

No. 2 Borussia Dortmund vs. No. 3 RB Leipzig – Live from Signal Iduna Park, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+. Dortmund is powered by striker duo Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi, while Leipzig counters with Rômulo and Johan Bakayoko.

– Live from Signal Iduna Park, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+. Dortmund is powered by striker duo Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi, while Leipzig counters with Rômulo and Johan Bakayoko. No. 1 FC Bayern München vs. No. 4 Eintracht Frankfurt – Live from Deutsche Bank Park, Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Harry Kane, one of Europe’s most in-form strikers, leads unbeaten Bayern (5-0) alongside Luis Díaz, Serge Gnabry, and Michael Olise. Frankfurt is anchored by Turkish-born attacking midfielder Can Uzun.

Also on Saturday, Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will include live whip-around coverage starting at 9:20 a.m. ET on ESPN+: Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Union Berlin, Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig, Werder Bremen vs. FC St. Pauli, and FC Augsburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg.

Bundesliga – Matchday 6 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Oct 3 2:30 p.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Köln ESPN+ Sat, Oct 4 9:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ Sun, Oct 5 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Hamburger SV vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+

*Subject to change

NWSL on ESPN: Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave — Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Fresh off clinching their second straight postseason berth with a 4-0 win over Houston, the No. 2 Washington Spirit, led by U.S. Women’s National Team star Trinity Rodman, host No. 7 San Diego Wave on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET, live on ESPN and ESPN+. San Diego looks to secure their playoff positioning as the 2025 NWSL Playoffs approach.

Four of the top five clubs in the Dutch Eredivisie highlight Matchday 8 games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream four of the Eredivisie’s top five teams this weekend — No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV Eindhoven, No. 3 Ajax, and No. 5 AZ Alkmaar.

Matchday 8 Dutch Eredivise schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, Oct 4 10:30 a.m. Sparta Rotterdam vs. Ajax ESPN+ 2 p.m. PEC Zwolle vs. PSV Eindhoven ESPN+ Sun, Oct 5 8:30 a.m. Feyenoord vs. FC Utrecht ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. Telstar ESPN+

*Subject to change

Women’s Super League on ESPN+ – Friday, Oct. – Sunday, Oct. 5

Top-of-the-table clashes highlight Women’s Super League Matchday 5, streaming live on ESPN+ from Friday through Sunday: No. 2 Manchester United vs. No. 1 Chelsea; No. 3 Manchester City vs. No. 5 Arsenal; and No. 4 Tottenham Hotspur vs. No. 6 Brighton & Hove Albion.

WSL on ESPN+ – Matchday 5 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Oct 3 2:30 p.m. Manchester United vs. Chelsea ESPN+ Sat, Oct 4 7 a.m. Manchester City vs. Arsenal ESPN+ Sun, Oct 5 7 a.m. London City Lionesses vs. Liverpool ESPN+ 7 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion ESPN+

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

