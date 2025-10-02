Soccer on the ESPN App This Weekend: LALIGA, Bundesliga Showdowns, NWSL, and More
- Madrid aims to rebound from first loss of the season vs. Villarreal – Saturday, 3 p.m. ET
- Bundesliga’s top four goes head-to-head in early title-race tests – Saturday on ESPN+
- Trinity Rodman leads No. 2 Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave – Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN & ESPN+
LALIGA Matchday 8: Mbappé and Real Madrid, Yamal and FC Barcelona, Julian Alvarez and Atlético de Madrid, and more
Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid will look to bounce back from their 5-2 defeat in the Madrid derby, hosting Villarreal CF on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
- Commentators: Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English); Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Kempes (Spanish).
On Sunday, at 10:15 a.m. ET, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes will present Sevilla FC vs. FC Barcelona, featuring a quartet of stars Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Pedri, and Robert Lewandowski.
- Commentators: Adrian Healey, Alex pareja (English), Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish).
Also on Sunday, at 3 p.m. ET, Celta de Vigo hosts a resurgent Julian Álvarez and Atlético de Madrid, live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
- Commentators: Mark Donaldson, Kasey Keller (English), Richard Mendez and Mario Suarez (Spanish).
LALIGA – Matchday 8:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Oct 3
|3 p.m.
|CA Osasuna vs. Getafe CF
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Oct 4
|8 a.m.
|Real Oviedo vs. Levante UD
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Girona FC vs. Valencia CF
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Athletic Club vs. RCD Mallorca
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Villarreal CF
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Oct 5
|8 a.m.
|D. Alaves vs. Elche CF
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Sevilla FC vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p. m.
|RCD Espanyol vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Celta de Vigo vs. Atlético de Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Head-to-Head: Bundesliga’s top four clash Saturday, exclusively on ESPN+
In an early test of the 2025-26 title race, the Bundesliga’s top four clubs face each other this Saturday on ESPN+:
- No. 2 Borussia Dortmund vs. No. 3 RB Leipzig – Live from Signal Iduna Park, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+. Dortmund is powered by striker duo Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi, while Leipzig counters with Rômulo and Johan Bakayoko.
- No. 1 FC Bayern München vs. No. 4 Eintracht Frankfurt – Live from Deutsche Bank Park, Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Harry Kane, one of Europe’s most in-form strikers, leads unbeaten Bayern (5-0) alongside Luis Díaz, Serge Gnabry, and Michael Olise. Frankfurt is anchored by Turkish-born attacking midfielder Can Uzun.
Also on Saturday, Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will include live whip-around coverage starting at 9:20 a.m. ET on ESPN+: Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Union Berlin, Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig, Werder Bremen vs. FC St. Pauli, and FC Augsburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg.
Bundesliga – Matchday 6 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Oct 3
|2:30 p.m.
|TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Köln
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct 4
|9:30 a.m.
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|SV Werder Bremen vs. FC St. Pauli
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|Sun, Oct 5
|9:30 a.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Hamburger SV vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
NWSL on ESPN: Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave — Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
Fresh off clinching their second straight postseason berth with a 4-0 win over Houston, the No. 2 Washington Spirit, led by U.S. Women’s National Team star Trinity Rodman, host No. 7 San Diego Wave on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET, live on ESPN and ESPN+. San Diego looks to secure their playoff positioning as the 2025 NWSL Playoffs approach.
Four of the top five clubs in the Dutch Eredivisie highlight Matchday 8 games on ESPN+
ESPN+ will stream four of the Eredivisie’s top five teams this weekend — No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV Eindhoven, No. 3 Ajax, and No. 5 AZ Alkmaar.
Matchday 8 Dutch Eredivise schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Sat, Oct 4
|10:30 a.m.
|Sparta Rotterdam vs. Ajax
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|PEC Zwolle vs. PSV Eindhoven
|ESPN+
|Sun, Oct 5
|8:30 a.m.
|Feyenoord vs. FC Utrecht
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|AZ Alkmaar vs. Telstar
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Women’s Super League on ESPN+ – Friday, Oct. – Sunday, Oct. 5
Top-of-the-table clashes highlight Women’s Super League Matchday 5, streaming live on ESPN+ from Friday through Sunday: No. 2 Manchester United vs. No. 1 Chelsea; No. 3 Manchester City vs. No. 5 Arsenal; and No. 4 Tottenham Hotspur vs. No. 6 Brighton & Hove Albion.
WSL on ESPN+ – Matchday 5 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Oct 3
|2:30 p.m.
|Manchester United vs. Chelsea
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct 4
|7 a.m.
|Manchester City vs. Arsenal
|ESPN+
|Sun, Oct 5
|7 a.m.
|London City Lionesses vs. Liverpool
|ESPN+
|7 a.m.
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
