TGL PRESENTED BY SOFI and ESPN ANNOUNCE SEASON 2 SCHEDULE

15-Match Regular Season Includes 7 Matches in 9 Days During PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing Culminating with TGL’s Playoffs

Ticket Presale Underway at TGLGolf.com; General Ticket Sales Begin on Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m., ET

Bristol, Conn. and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Oct. 6, 2025) – TGL presented by SoFi and its domestic broadcast partner, ESPN, today announce the Season 2 schedule for the prime time, team golf league. The second season of TGL tees off on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 3 p.m., ET, with the league’s broadcast network debut on ABC. The opening match features New York Golf Club vs. defending champion Atlanta Drive GC in a rematch of Season 1’s thrilling Finals.

The Season 2 schedule includes 15 regular season matches, followed by TGL’s playoffs featuring the top four teams in the SoFi Cup Standings, culminating in a best-of-three Finals on Monday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 24. Throughout the TGL season, matches will air in the U.S. on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN App.

“ESPN has embraced TGL from the beginning,” said Rosalyn Durant, ESPN Executive Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions. “It delivered everything we had hoped for in its first season: an innovative new sports product, good competition among the stars of the PGA TOUR, and a strong audience that is one of the youngest in sports. We look forward to bringing all of the action of TGL’s second season to sports fans.”

“TGL presented by SoFi returns for Season 2 with an elevated experience for fans at SoFi Center and those watching at home,” said Mike McCarley, Founder and CEO of TMRW Sports and TGL. “Once again, we worked with our partner at ESPN on an enhanced schedule for our second season that includes TGL’s broadcast network debut on ABC, new marquee primetime matchups on ESPN, and more favorable live match times for fans around the world.”

Ticket Presale is Live, Sign Up Now at TGLGolf.com

General Ticket Sales Open on Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m., ET

Being a part of the unique environment and seeing TGL’s fast-paced team golf competition firsthand makes SoFi Center “the place to be,” according to Golf Digest.

Inside SoFi Center, fans are immersed in the action from seats and suites that encircle the competition and see every shot live as TGL teams compete directly in front of them – a unique golf viewing experience akin to other team sports.

For the best chance to experience TGL in-person, fans should register for the ticket presale, which is now live at com. Public sales will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. ET.

Additional ticket opportunities for the TGL season include single-match and season-long premium hospitality options, available for individuals and small groups.

Schedule Highlights from Season 2 Include:

Broadcast network debut on ABC is a rematch of the Season 1 Finals and defending champion Atlanta Drive GC will raise the inaugural championship banner to the rafters of SoFi Center.

First TGL matches to air in primetime on Sunday and Friday nights.

TGL helps kick off PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing with seven matches in nine days from Monday, Feb. 23 through Tuesday, March 3. This represents nearly half of the regular season as teams secure playoff berths and seeds.

TGL co-founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will face off in TGL’s first Sunday night match on March 1 at 9 p.m. ET following the conclusion of the PGA TOUR’s Cognizant Classic, also in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Top four teams in SoFi Cup Standings advance to the Semifinals, which this year will be contested as a doubleheader on Tuesday, March 17.

Best of three Finals for the SoFi Cup – Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24.

TGL PRESENTED BY SOFI SEASON 2 SCHEDULE (All Times ET):

Match 1 – New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC – Sunday, Dec. 28, 3 p.m., ABC

Season 2 of TGL presented by SoFi returns making its broadcast network debut with a rematch of last season’s thrilling Finals between the defending champion Atlanta Drive GC and runner-up New York Golf Club. Both Finals matches were decided by one point last season. ATL will raise an inaugural championship banner to the rafters in SoFi Center and return the SoFi Cup, which will change from the champion team’s red back to SoFi blue until a new champion is crowned at the Finals in March 2026.

Season 1 Highlights and Recap – NY vs. ATL – Finals Match 1

Season 1 Highlights and Recap – NY vs. ATL – Finals Match 2

Season 1 Highlights and Recap – NY vs. ATL

Match 2 – Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club – Friday, Jan. 2, 7 p.m., ESPN2

In TGL’s first-ever Friday night match, the two teams that finished on opposite sides of the regular season standings square off as the top-seeded team from last year, Los Angeles Golf Club, take on sixth-place finisher Boston Common Golf. BOS looks to start Season 2 in better form as Rory McIlroy returns to the SoFi Center as a Masters Champion and winner of the career Grand Slam to lead BOS against LA, which is led by FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood.

Season 1 Highlights and Recap – BOS vs. LA

Match 3 – The Bay Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC – Tuesday, Jan. 6, 5 p.m., ESPN

The Bay Golf Club makes its Season 2 debut after finishing second in the SoFi Cup Standings in Season 1. These teams met twice last season with BAY handing Atlanta Drive its only regular season loss, before ATL defeated BAY in the Semifinals to advance to the Finals.

Season 1 Highlights and Recap – ATL vs. BAY – Semifinals

Season 1 Highlights and Recap – ATL vs. BAY

Match 4 – Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club – Tuesday, Jan. 13, 7 p.m., ESPN

Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods makes his Season 2 debut as he leads Jupiter Links Golf Club against Season 1 runners-up New York Golf Club. NY staged an impressive turnaround in Season 1, making the playoffs and reaching the Finals after starting the season 0-2. Cameron Young (USA), Xander Schauffele (USA) and Matt Fitzpatrick (EUR), who each played well for their respective Ryder Cup teams, along with Rickie Fowler, return as teammates for NY.

Season 1 Highlights and Recap – JUP vs. NY

Match 5 – Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club – Tuesday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m., ESPN

Jupiter Links plays in consecutive weeks as it looks to avenge its 12-1 loss to LAGC last season – the most points and largest margin of victory ever in TGL. While the match was lopsided in its result, it included the most-viral moment of the season when JUP’s Kevin Kisner’s bunker shot ricocheted off the flagstick and deflected well off the green.

Season 1 Highlights and Recap – LA vs. JUP

Match 6 – Boston Common Golf vs. The Bay Golf Club – Monday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

European Ryder Cup teammates and good friends Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry lead their respective teams in this matchup that features players from all over the globe. Six of the eight players on the rosters are from outside of the U.S. representing Australia (Lee – BAY, Scott – BOS), Ireland (Lowry – BAY), Japan (Matsuyama – BOS), Northern Ireland (McIlroy – BOS), and Sweden (Åberg – BAY).

Season 1 Highlights and Recap – BOS vs. BAY

Match 7 – Atlanta Drive GC vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club – Monday, Feb. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN

It’s Georgia vs. Florida as Jupiter Links Golf Club takes on Atlanta Drive GC in a battle of Hammer-happy teams with ATL and JUP finishing Season 1 as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Hammers Thrown at 21 and 15, respectively. ATL’s Hammer strategy resulted in far more points than JUP’s, however, with ATL leading the league with 30 points won from the Hammer and JUP finishing last with 5 points won from the Hammer.

Season 1 Highlights and Recap – ATL vs. JUP

Match 8 – The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club – Monday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m., ESPN2

The Season 1 leaders in Triples (3-player alternate shot), The Bay Golf Club meets the Season 1 leaders in Singles, Los Angeles Golf Club. They last met in each team’s final match of Season 1 when they entered ranked No. 2 and No. 1, respectively. LA won the match 5-3 after trailing 3-0 through eight holes. Both teams likely feel as though they have unfinished business this season as each lost its Season 1 Semifinals matchup.

Season 1 Highlights and Recap – LA vs. BAY

OFF WEEK – GENESIS INVITATIONAL – WEEK OF FEB. 16-22

TGL Helps Kick Off PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing with Seven Matches in Nine Days – Matches 9-15

Nearly half of TGL’s regular season is played in this nine-day stretch with teams vying for playoff berths and seeds as the Season 2 playoffs run the two weeks after THE PLAYERS Championship.

Sunday, March 1 caps off a PGA TOUR event and five TGL matches in one week. Following the final round of the Cognizant Classic at the Palm Beaches just up the road at PGA National, TGL takes center stage on Sunday night in Palm Beach Gardens with a match between Rory McIlroy and Boston Common Golf vs. Tiger Woods and Jupiter Links at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

Match 9 – Atlanta Drive GC vs. Boston Common Golf – Monday, Feb. 23, 5 p.m., ESPN

Match 10 – Los Angeles Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC- Monday, Feb. 23, 9 p.m. ESPN2

In TGL’s first doubleheader of the season, defending champion Atlanta Drive GC takes on Boston Common Golf in the early match and Los Angeles Golf Club in the nightcap.

Atlanta Drive GC’s Season 1 match against Boston Common Golf highlighted its strength in Singles play and in utilizing the Hammer better than any other team in the league. Trailing BOS 2-1 after Triples, ATL took five points in Singles to win 6-3 and threw the Hammer on the 12th and 14th, earning two points on each hole.

Season 1 Highlights and Recap – ATL vs. BOS

Atlanta Drive and LAGC square off in a rematch of one of Season 1’s most entertaining matches. With ATL trailing by one point heading into the final hole, Justin Thomas chipped in from off the green for birdie to tie the match and force Overtime. After ATL’s Billy Horschel won the first hole of the closest-to-the-pin Overtime shootout, LA’s Tommy Fleetwood made his shot from off the green to tie the best-of-three shootout at 1-1. Patrick Cantlay hit his approach to 5’ 7” to secure the 6-5 victory for ATL. When ATL and LA met in Season 1, the owners boxes included 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and four-time NFL Pro Bowler Matt Ryan.

Season 1 Highlights and Recap – ATL vs. LA

Match 11 – New York Golf Club vs. The Bay Golf Club – Tuesday, Feb. 24, 5 p.m. ESPN

Match 12 – Boston Common Golf vs. New York Golf Club – Tuesday, Feb. 24, 9 p.m. ESPN

It’s New York Golf Club’s turn to go back-to-back. The runners-up from Season 1 take on The Bay Golf Club in the opening match of a Tuesday doubleheader, followed by a primetime match vs. Boston Common Golf.

NYGC and The Bay GC were statistically the two best ball striking teams of TGL’s inaugural season. BAY ranked No. 1 and NY ranked No. 2, in Average Driving Distance, Driving Accuracy, and Greens in Regulation. NY led the league in Triples Holes Won (22) and Triples Points Won (23) while BAY finished second in both categories. The teams faced each other in the first-ever match in TGL history with BAY winning 9-2.

Season 1 Highlights and Recap – NY vs. BAY

A host of A-list celebrities were in the crowd including MLB Hall of Famers Derek Jeter and David Ortiz, music superstar Celine Dion and NFL Pro Bowl QB Josh Allen, who held his bachelor party at SoFi Center, as NYGC and Boston Common Golf met in each teams’ final match of last year’s regular season. BOS took a 6-5 lead into the 12th hole, but NY won five points in the last four holes to win the match and secure the final spot in the playoffs. Xander Schauffele won two points on both the 12th and 15th holes as part of NY’s victory.

Season 1 Highlights and Recap – BOS vs. NY

Match 13 – Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf – Sunday, March 1, 9 p.m. ESPN

TGL’s first-ever prime time Sunday match kicks off three TGL matches in three days and features Jupiter Links led by Tiger Woods and Boston Common Golf led by Rory McIlroy. The Sunday match follows the conclusion of the PGA TOUR’s Cognizant Classic at PGA National, which is less than five miles away from SoFi Center. This match last year was the place to be in South Florida as celebrities including 11-time MLB All-Star Mike Trout and musicians Niall Horan and Noah Kahan were in attendance.

Season 1 Highlights and Recap – JUP vs. BOS

Match 14 – Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club – Monday, March 2, 7 p.m. ESPN2

Match 15 – The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club – Tuesday, March 3, 9 p.m. ESPN

Playoffs are on the line in the final week of the regular season.

LAGC takes on NYGC on Monday in a rematch of two tightly contested matches from Season 1. LA entered the Playoffs as the No. 1 seed but fell to NY in the Semifinals after defeating NY 6-5 in Overtime in the regular season. Tommy Fleetwood missed a 5-foot putt that would have given LA the lead on the 14th NY went on to victory and advanced to the finals as the No. 4 seed.

Season 1 Highlights and Recap – LA vs. NY – Semifinals

Season 1 Highlights and Recap – LA vs. NY

On Tuesday, the regular season finale features The Bay GC against Jupiter Links. In Season 1’s matchup between the teams, BAY investor and NBA champion Andre Iguodala led the team out of the tunnel with Shane Lowry, Min Woo Lee and Wyndham Clark all wearing Golden State Warriors jerseys. Lee showed why he is nicknamed “Dr. Chipinski,” making a chip from 24 feet to win the 6th hole enroute to a 6-3 BAY victory.

Season 1 Highlights and Recap – BAY vs. JUP

OFF WEEK – THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP – WEEK OF MARCH 9-15

Semifinals – Tuesday, March 17, 6:30 p.m. & 9 p.m. ESPN

The top four teams in the SoFi Cup Standings will advance to the playoffs. This year the Semifinals will be contested as part of a doubleheader that follows the TOUR’s flagship event, THE PLAYERS Championship, which wraps Sunday, March 15.

Finals – Monday, March 23, 9 p.m. ESPN2 & Tuesday, March 24, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. ESPN

TGL’s final two teams will square off for the SoFi Cup in a best-of-three Finals Series across two nights in primetime. The TGL Season 2 champion will have its colors adorned on the SoFi Cup.

About TGL presented by SoFi:

Created by TMRW Sports, TGL presented by SoFi features six teams of top PGA TOUR players, including co-founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, competing in a season-long, fast-paced competition that brings team golf to primetime. TGL’s home is the custom-built SoFi Center, a tech-infused venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. TGL’s first season concluded in March 2025 with the awarding of the inaugural SoFi Cup to the league’s champion, Atlanta Drive GC, and was recognized with several awards, including the Sloan MIT Sports Analytics Conferences’ Alpha Award for Best Sports Innovation and being nominated for SBJ’s Sports Business Awards Breakthrough of the Year. In addition to Atlanta Drive, TGL’s teams include Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club, as well as Motor City Golf Club debuting in Season 3, 2027. To learn more about TGL, its teams, rosters, competitive format, and technology, visit TGLGolf.com.

