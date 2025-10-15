The Pat McAfee Show Hits 1 Billion Monthly Social Media Views for the First Time & Delivers Most-Watched September across ESPN and YouTube

Landmark Social Media Achievement Occurred in September

Viewership on ESPN and YouTube Up 18% Year-Over-Year

In September, The Pat McAfee Show crossed a landmark milestone by generating more than 1 billion social media views for the first time in a single month while also simultaneously delivering the show’s most-watched September ever across ESPN and YouTube. Throughout the entire month, each show averaged 447,000 live/concurrent viewers on ESPN and YouTube, a strong 18% increase year-over-year, while the consumption of views on X, Instagram, TikTok, the ESPN App and YouTube also continuously built throughout the month. On linear, Pat’s audience also increased in the Persons 18-49 demo year-over-year.

“We are very thankful that we get to do this for a living,” said McAfee in reaction to the news. “Learning of how many people are seeing our show on a daily basis is a wild thing for all of us. We started in a basement. Our main goal is to celebrate sports and its athletes. It’s cool to know that sports fans seemingly like what we’re doing.”

Added Burke Magnus, ESPN President of Content: “Pat’s impact is undeniable, and we are thrilled with the phenomenal results his show continues to achieve. Garnering over a billion views in a single month is an extraordinary accomplishment, proving the power of the loyal and growing audience that he and his team have worked so hard to develop.”

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Off to Historic Start

Pat and his guys’ influence on viewership extends beyond their daily show to the College GameDay franchise. This season (seven episodes), GameDay is averaging 2,822,000 viewers. That’s up 29% year-over-year and on pace for the most-watched season on record. In the persons 18-34 demo, the franchise is up 36% year-over-year.

Additionally, the fan-favorite Pat McAfee’s “Kicking Is Easy” Contest has resulted in McAfee giving out more than $3,000,000 of his own money in prizes and charity donations during the popular segments thru three seasons.

Sourcing: Nielsen Big Data + Panel & YouTube Analytics; Social media sourcing from each individual social

