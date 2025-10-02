UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 | Saturday, October 4

10 p.m. ET: ESPN PPV Main Card – GET NOW

8 p.m.: Prelims (FX, ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, Disney+* & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM)

6 p.m.: Early Prelims (FX, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+* & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM)

UFC PPV action is back this weekend from Las Vegas with UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2. The signature event, featuring the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship and a co-main title fight for the bantamweight belt, will be live from T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN PPV (English and Spanish).

The prelims will be available on FX, ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM starting at 8 p.m. The early prelims begin at 6 p.m. on FX, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM.

Main Event

Light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev (21-1) and No. 1-ranked Alex Pereira (12-3) run it back in a highly anticipated rematch for the 205-pound title. Ankalaev extended his unbeaten streak to 14, the fifth longest in UFC history, with a dominant showing over Pereira at UFC 313 to claim the belt. Pereira, a former two-division champion and 2024 UFC Fighter of the Year, looks to bounce back and reclaim the title. The future UFC Hall of Famer can make history as the first athlete to win five UFC light heavyweight title fights.

Co-Main Event

Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (20-4) puts his title on the line against No. 4-ranked Cory Sandhagen (18-5) in Saturday’s co-main event. Dvalishvili, winner of the 2025 ESPY Award for Best MMA Fighter, enters on a 13-fight winning streak that includes five victories over former champions and two successful defenses already this year. The relentless Georgian standout most recently submitted Sean O’Malley in June and now looks to further solidify his claim as the best bantamweight. Sandhagen has won four of his last five, including an impressive victory over former UFC champion Deiveson Figueiredo in May. He now aims to capture UFC gold for the first time and halt Dvalishvili’s dominant run.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

Former champion and No. 2-ranked Jiří Procházka (31-5) collides with No. 4-ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. (15-6) in a high-stakes light heavyweight showdown. Procházka looks to reassert himself as a title threat, while Rountree seeks the biggest win of his career after a strong showing against Jamahal Hill.

Veteran knockout artist Josh Emmett (19-5) takes on surging contender Youssef Zalal (17-5) in a Top 10 featherweight showdown. Ranked No. 8, Emmett looks to return to the win column, while No. 9 Zalal aims to keep his flawless UFC comeback intact.

Abus Magomedov (28-6) and Joe Pyfer (14-3) open the main card in a middleweight battle with ranking implications. Both men are coming off strong wins and look to make a statement in one of the UFC’s most competitive divisions.

Additional UFC content, studio shows & more on the ESPN App:

On the Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 10/2 8 p.m. UFC 320 Press Conference: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Fri.,

10/3 2:30 p.m. UFC 320 Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 ESPN+ 4 p.m. UFC Live presented by Disabled American Veterans: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 ESPN2 8 p.m. UFC 320 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Du Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Sat., 10/4 6 p.m. UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 (Early Prelims) FX, ESPN+, Disney+*,

ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 8 p.m. UFC 320 Presented by Bud Light: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 (Prelims) FX, ESPN+, ESPNEWS,

ESPN Deportes, Disney+*,

ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 10 p.m. UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 (Main Card) ESPN PPV

(English & Spanish) 1 a.m.** UFC 320 Post Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 ESPN+

*Following the launch of ESPN on Disney+, all Disney+ subscribers also have access to the UFC 320 prelims and early prelims windows (6-10 p.m.) directly in the app.

**Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)