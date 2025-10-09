Live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Main Card: 7 p.m. ET | Prelims: 4 p.m. ET

UFC returns to Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil this weekend with UFC Fight Night presented by Bud Light: Oliveira vs. Gamrot live on Saturday, October 11. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims starting at 4 p.m., both available on ESPN+ and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM.

Main Event:

Former lightweight champion and No. 4-ranked Charles Oliveira (35-11) returns to Rio looking to remain unbeaten at home when he faces No. 8-ranked Mateusz Gamrot (25-3) in Saturday’s main event. Oliveira is 6-0 in UFC bouts in Brazil, collecting seven performance bonuses along the way, and now aims to rebound from his UFC 317 title loss to Ilia Topuria. Gamrot, winner of four of his last five, steps in on short notice looking to build on a recent win over Ludovit Klein and strengthen his case as a top contender at 155 pounds.

Co-Main Event:

Former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (24-5) takes on surging Montel Jackson (15-2) in a co-main event showdown at 135 pounds. No. 6-ranked Figueiredo looks to snap a two-fight skid and bounce back from injury after opening his bantamweight campaign with three straight wins. Jackson enters on a six-fight win streak and now aims to earn the biggest victory of his career and crack the Top 15.

John Gooden will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Thurs. 10/9 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Fri. 10/10 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Oliveira vs. Gamrot ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Disabled American Veterans ESPN2 Sat. 10/11 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Oliveira vs. Gamrot (Prelims) ESPN+ & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Oliveira vs. Gamrot (Main Card) 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Oliveira vs. Gamrot ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):