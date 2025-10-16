UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: De Ridder vs. Allen | Saturday, October 18

Both Available on ESPN+ & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM

UFC returns to Vancouver this weekend with UFC Fight Night presented by Bud Light: De Ridder vs. Allen, live from Rogers Arena on Saturday, October 18. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims starting at 4 p.m., both available on ESPN+ and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM.

Main Event:

Middleweight contenders Reinier de Ridder (21-2) and Brendan Allen (25-7) meet in a pivotal main event that could impact the title picture at 185 pounds. Ranked No. 4, de Ridder makes his fifth UFC appearance in less than a year, riding a 4-0 promotional record that includes a recent split decision win over former champion Robert Whittaker. Dana White’s Contender Series standout, Allen, ranked No. 9, stepped in on short notice and looks to build on a July victory over Marvin Vettori as he aims to shake up the division.

Co-Main Event:

Welterweights Kevin Holland (28-14, 1 NC) and Mike Malott (12-2) square off in the co-main event. Holland, who has alternated between welterweight and middleweight, returns to Canada aiming to rebound from a close loss to Daniel Rodriguez in July. Malott, fighting on home soil for the fifth straight time, looks to build on his knockout win over Charles Radtke and take another step up the 170-pound ladder.

Additional UFC Fight Night content, studio shows & more on the ESPN App:

On the call:

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside UFC hall of famer Daniel Cormier and UFC lightweight Paul Felder.

Programming (All times ET):

Fri. 10/17 6 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Disabled American Veterans ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: De Ridder vs. Allen ESPN+ Sat. 10/18 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: De Ridder vs. Allen (Prelims) ESPN+ & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Ridder vs. Allen (Main Card) 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: De Ridder vs. Allen ESPN+

*Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):