Combat SportsMMA
UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: De Ridder vs. Allen | Saturday, October 18
Live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada – Main Card: 7 p.m. ET | Prelims: 4 p.m. ET
Both Available on ESPN+ & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM
UFC returns to Vancouver this weekend with UFC Fight Night presented by Bud Light: De Ridder vs. Allen, live from Rogers Arena on Saturday, October 18. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims starting at 4 p.m., both available on ESPN+ and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM.
Main Event:
- Middleweight contenders Reinier de Ridder (21-2) and Brendan Allen (25-7) meet in a pivotal main event that could impact the title picture at 185 pounds. Ranked No. 4, de Ridder makes his fifth UFC appearance in less than a year, riding a 4-0 promotional record that includes a recent split decision win over former champion Robert Whittaker. Dana White’s Contender Series standout, Allen, ranked No. 9, stepped in on short notice and looks to build on a July victory over Marvin Vettori as he aims to shake up the division.
Co-Main Event:
- Welterweights Kevin Holland (28-14, 1 NC) and Mike Malott (12-2) square off in the co-main event. Holland, who has alternated between welterweight and middleweight, returns to Canada aiming to rebound from a close loss to Daniel Rodriguez in July. Malott, fighting on home soil for the fifth straight time, looks to build on his knockout win over Charles Radtke and take another step up the 170-pound ladder.
Additional UFC Fight Night content, studio shows & more on the ESPN App:
On the call:
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside UFC hall of famer Daniel Cormier and UFC lightweight Paul Felder.
Programming (All times ET):
|Fri. 10/17
|6 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by Disabled American Veterans
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: De Ridder vs. Allen
|ESPN+
|Sat. 10/18
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: De Ridder vs. Allen (Prelims)
|ESPN+ & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Ridder vs. Allen (Main Card)
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: De Ridder vs. Allen
|ESPN+
*Immediately following main event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):
|7 p.m.
|Main
|Reinier De Ridder vs. Brendan Allen
|Co-Main
|Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott
|Undercard
|Marlon Vera vs. Aiemann Zahabi
|Undercard
|Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
|Undercard
|Cody Gibson vs. Aoriqileng
|Undercard
|Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Frevola
|4 p.m.
|Feature
|Charles Jourdain vs. Davey Grant
|Undercard
|Bruno Silva vs. HyunSung Park
|Undercard
|Danny Barlow vs. Djorden Santos
|Undercard
|Kyle Prepolec vs. Drew Dober
|Undercard
|Stephanie Luciano vs. Ravena Oliveira
|Undercard
|Azamat Bekoev vs. Yousri Belgaroui
|Undercard
|Melissa Croden vs. Tainara Lisboa