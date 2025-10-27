USA Water Polo to Present LIVE Coverage of 2025 NCAA Men’s Water Polo Championship on ESPNU

ESPN, in collaboration with USA Water Polo and the NCAA, is excited to once again present live coverage of the NCAA Men’s Water Polo Championship final in 2025. The ultimate prize in college water polo will be decided at Stanford University’s Avery Aquatic Center in Stanford, CA live on ESPNU and the ESPN App on Sunday, December 7 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Outside of the United States, water polo fans will be able to watch the telecast on ESPN networks and ESPN on Disney+ in Latin America including Mexico, Central America, Brazil & Spanish speaking South America plus the Caribbean, Australia/New Zealand, Netherlands, and Africa, and via the TSN+ direct-to-consumer streaming service in Canada.

The field for the 2025 NCAA Tournament will be announced on November 24 and features eight teams from around the country. Six conference champions from the Big West, Mid-Atlantic, MPSF, Northeast, WCC and WWPA plus two additional teams to be selected as at-large participants. The UCLA Bruins won the title in 2024, defeating USC in Stanford, CA.

Returning to call the final will be veteran college and club coach John Abdou (analyst) joined by Greg Mescall (play-by-play) poolside from Stanford.

“We’re excited to once again team up with ESPN and the NCAA to present live coverage of the men’s championship match this December from Stanford University. This game remains a tremendous showcase for the sport and we know how important it is to elevate our game and share it with as big an audience as possible. I’m confident we’re in for another exciting match and I encourage everyone to tune in!” said Jamie Davis, USA Water Polo CEO.

“On behalf of the NCAA Men’s Water Polo Committee, we are so appreciative of the collaboration with USA Water Polo to once again broadcast this tremendous event on ESPN. Each year, the broadcast and partnership with USA Water Polo gets stronger and stronger, which only benefits the growth of the sport, and the outstanding student-athletes, as they battle for an NCAA National Championship.” said Wes Yourth, NCAA Men’s Water Polo National Committee Chair.

In April 2022, USA Water Polo, ESPN and the NCAA reached a new agreement that brought the NCAA Water Polo Championships back to national television for the first time in more than a decade. As part of a new wide-ranging agreement between the NCAA and ESPN, the men’s and women’s water polo championship will continue to be broadcast on ESPN networks through 2029.

Quarterfinal and semifinal action will stream at NCAA.com. For more information on the NCAA Championship, visit https://www.ncaa.com/sports/waterpolo-men and be sure to follow USA Water Polo on social media (@USAWP) for updates on the matchup and broadcast coverage closer to the event.

About USA Water Polo

USA Water Polo, Inc., is the national governing body for water polo in America, overseeing our United States Olympic program as well as 20 championship events annually, such as Junior Olympics and Masters National Championships. With more than 50,000 members, USAWP also is the sanctioning authority for more than 500 member clubs and more than 400 tournaments nationwide. USAWP is committed to the development of the sport throughout the U.S., fostering grass-roots expansion while providing a national system of affiliated clubs, certified coaches, and officials. For more information, visit www.usawaterpolo.org.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.