You Bet! ESPN and ABC to Exclusively Present the 2025 WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV – Las Vegas Aces-Phoenix Mercury, Beginning Friday, Oct. 3

ESPN and ABC will present exclusive coverage of the 2025 WNBA Finals Presented by Google, featuring the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury. The Las Vegas Aces will make their third WNBA Finals appearance in the last four years, looking to capture a third title and join the Houston Comets (4 straight from 1997-00) as the only teams in league history to do so. The Phoenix Mercury returns to the Finals for the first time since 2021, chasing their first championship since 2014. The newly expanded best-of-seven Finals will open with Game 1 in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The 2025 edition of the WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV will mark the 29th consecutive season of WNBA Finals on ESPN platforms.

Games 2, 3, and 4 of the Finals will air on Sunday, Oct. 5, Wednesday, Oct. 8, and Friday, Oct. 10, respectively. The if-necessary Games 5, 6, and 7 will be played on Sunday, Oct. 12, Wednesday, Oct. 15, and Friday, Oct. 17.

ESPN’s team will be led by the main crew of veteran play-by-play commentator Ryan Ruocco, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe — for their 13th season together.

New this Year

NBA Today , ESPN’s daily basketball show, will air from the WNBA Finals for the first time ever . ESPN’s Malika Andrews will host from site, alongside Monica McNutt and Chiney Ogwumike . The show will feature interviews with Aces and Mercury players.

, ESPN’s daily basketball show, . ESPN’s will host from site, alongside and . The show will feature interviews with Aces and Mercury players. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google will be live from every game, with Elle Duncan hosting alongside Chiney Ogwumike and Andraya Carter. For the first time , the one-hour pregame show will be hosted directly from court level, giving ESPN unparalleled access to players and atmosphere right before tipoff. Ahead of Game 1, WNBA Countdown will spotlight exclusive film sessions with Ogwumike and Phoenix Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas (former Connecticut Sun teammates), an in-depth sit-down with Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson led by Andraya Carter.

ESPN's production will once again feature more than 20 cameras, capturing every angle of the action. Also returning are enhancements such as in-game audio, exclusive access elements, end-of-quarter player interviews, and advanced tools including a shallow depth-of-field camera, telestration, and virtual graphics. For the first time ever, ESPN will debut 3-Point Shot Distance technology for WNBA Finals coverage, allowing viewers to see the distance of attempts beyond 26 feet, similar to the technology used on ESPN's NBA broadcasts.

Multiplatform Coverage

SportsCenter — 6p SportsCenter segments will be hosted from site by Elle Duncan and special guests from all weekday games. Friday’s edition will feature a one-on-one conversation between Elle Duncan and Aces head coach Becky Hammon.

The Wrap Up presented by AT&T will be broadcast live on ESPN’s YouTube channel with instant reaction immediately following every game. The show will be hosted by Sam Ravech, joined throughout the Finals series by various WNBA analysts and experts, including Ari Chambers, Carolyn Peck, Taylor Tannebaum, Courtney Cronin, and Maria Marino. The crew will also preview the Finals series on ESPN’s YouTube Channel with Hoop Streams presented by Google ahead of Game 1 live at 7:30p ET.

Vibe Check, the all-female-led sports-focused studio show set to premiere exclusively on Disney+, will also have a weekday presence from site.

ESPN.com’s Michael Voepel, Alexa Philippou, Kendra Andrews, Katie Barnes and Charlie Creme will provide live, on-site coverage throughout the WNBA Finals. From a megapreview predicting the Aces-Mercury winner to ranking the top players in the championship series, the team of reporters will continue to debate the biggest questions and profile the pivotal players in the WNBA Finals. Voepel will also weigh in with an updated WNBA mock draft, and after the 2025 title is won, he will rank every championship team in WNBA history and reveal his Way-Too-Early Power Rankings for 2026.

Andscape – Andscape’s Sean Hurd, William C. Rhoden and Arielle Chambers will provide digital coverage from the WNBA Finals (Hurd, Rhoden) and in studio for ESPN (Chambers). Hurd will feature Phoenix guard Monique Akoa Makani, the 24-year-old rookie who has become a crucial piece for the championship-contending Mercury.

Expanded Spanish-language coverage

ESPN Deportes will provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the Finals starting with Game 1, featuring Julia Headley on the play-by-play, and Antonio Rodríguez on the analysis.

WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV Television Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, Oct. 3, 2025 7 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

Elle Duncan, Chiney Ogwumike, Andraya Carter ESPN 7:30 p.m. WNBA Hoop Streams Presented by Google Finals Preview

Sam Ravech, Courtney Cronin YouTube, Facebook, ESPN App 8:00 p.m. Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces (Game 1) ESPN, ESPN Deportes 11 p.m. The Wrap Up presented by AT&T

Sam Ravech, Courtney Cronin, Carolyn Peck YouTube, Facebook, ESPN App Sun, Oct. 5, 2025 2 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

Elle Duncan, Chiney Ogwumike, Andraya Carter ABC 3:00 p.m. Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces (Game 2) ABC, ESPN Deportes 6 p.m. The Wrap Up presented by AT&T

Sam Ravech, Maria Marino YouTube, Facebook, ESPN App Wed, Oct. 8, 2025 7 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

Elle Duncan, Chiney Ogwumike, Andraya Carter ESPN 8:00 p.m. Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury (Game 3) ESPN, ESPN Deportes 11 p.m. The Wrap Up presented by AT&T

Sam Ravech, Ari Chambers YouTube, Facebook, ESPN App Fri, Oct. 10, 2025 7 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

Elle Duncan, Chiney Ogwumike, Andraya Carter ESPN 8:00 p.m. Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury (Game 4) ESPN, ESPN Deportes 11 p.m. The Wrap Up presented by AT&T

Sam Ravech YouTube, Facebook, ESPN App Sun, Oct. 12, 2025 2 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

Elle Duncan, Chiney Ogwumike, Andraya Carter ABC 3:00 p.m. Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces (Game 5*) ABC, ESPN Deportes 6 p.m. The Wrap Up presented by AT&T

Sam Ravech, Ari Chambers YouTube, Facebook, ESPN App Wed, Oct. 15, 2025 7 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

Elle Duncan, Chiney Ogwumike, Andraya Carter ESPN 8:00 p.m. Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury (Game 6*) ESPN, ESPN Deportes 11 p.m. The Wrap Up presented by AT&T

Taylor Tannenbaum, Ari Chambers YouTube, Facebook, ESPN App Fri, Oct. 17, 2025 7 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

Elle Duncan, Chiney Ogwumike, Andraya Carter ESPN 8:00 p.m. Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces (Game 7*) ESPN, ESPN Deportes 11 p.m. The Wrap Up presented by AT&T

Sam Ravech, Ari Chambers YouTube, Facebook, ESPN App

*if necessary