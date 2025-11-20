2025 NWSL Playoffs on ABC and ESPN+ nets double-digit viewership increase

The 2025 NWSL Playoffs presented by Ally delivered strong year-over-year growth across ESPN platforms, highlighted by double-digit increases in both quarterfinal matchups.

Overall, the three 2025 NWSL Playoffs games averaged 388,000 viewers across ABC and ESPN+, marking a 12 percent increase over the postseason average of 345,000 on the same networks in 2024. The strong performance underscores the league’s continued momentum and growing fan engagement.

Game-by-game breakdown:

This year’s Kansas City Current-Gotham FC quarterfinal averaged 435,000 viewers, a 15 percent increase over last season’s opening playoff match between Washington Spirit and Bay FC.

The second quarterfinal, Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave, posted an average audience of 391,000 viewers, up 23 percent from last year’s Gotham FC-Portland Thorns match.

The Orlando Pride-Gotham FC semifinal on Sunday averaged 328,000 viewers, down one percent from the comparable Orlando Pride-Kansas City Current semifinal in 2024.

The compelling, highly competitive matchups, rising star power, and increased visibility across ABC and ESPN networks continue to elevate the U.S. premier women’s professional soccer league to new heights on The Walt Disney Company media networks. The playoffs audience growth extends a record-setting increase in NWSL viewership on ESPN in the regular season.

NWSL Playoffs on ABC and ESPN+ audience :

2024 Avg. P2+ 2025 Avg. P2+ YoY % Diff. Quarterfinal I: WAS-Bay FC 378,000 Quarterfinal I: KC-GFC 435,000 +15% Quarterfinal II: GFC-POR 319,000 Quarterfinal II: POR-SD 391,000 +23% Semifinal: ORL-KC 331,000 Semifinal: ORL-GFC 328,000 -1% 2024 P2+ Average 345,000 2025 (P2+) Average 388,000 +12%

