2025 NWSL Playoffs semifinal on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

ESPN’s presentation of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs culminates on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ on Sunday with No. 2 Orlando Pride vs. No. 8 Gotham FC, beginning at 3 p.m. ET, live from Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Sunday’s semifinal is the first playoff meeting between the clubs, which share the last two NWSL Championships. The Orlando Pride are the league’s defending champions, while Gotham FC won the title in 2023.

Jenn Hildreth, Lianne Sanderson (English), Cristina Alexander, and Natalia Astrain (Spanish) will provide commentary for the match. Sports anchor Kelsey Riggs Cuff and two-time FIFA World Cup champion Ali Krieger will host the studio from the site, featuring a 15-minute pregame segment, halftime coverage, and postgame analysis. Surround coverage will include a live camera at the Gotham FC watch party at Legends Bar & Grill (6 W 33rd Street) in New York City. At the conclusion of the semifinals, Riggs Cuff and Krieger will helm a special postgame edition of Futbol W, ESPN’s signature program for women’s professional soccer, on ESPN+.

Matchup notes:

The Orlando Pride seek to become the third repeat NWSL champion, after the Kansas City Current (2014–15) and North Carolina Courage (2018–19).

Marta, 39, a six-time FIFA World Player of the Year, led Orlando with 39 chances created, tied for fifth-most in the league this season.

Gotham FC, the 2023 NWSL champion as a No. 8 seed, advanced Sunday with a quarterfinal upset over No. 1 Kansas City, beginning another improbable playoff run from the lowest seed.

In 22 regular-season meetings, Orlando holds a slight edge with 9 wins, compared to Gotham’s 8, and 5 draws.

2025 NWSL Playoffs Semifinal Round on ABC and ESPN :

Date Time (ET) Event Networks Sun, Nov 16 3 p.m. NWSL Playoffs Semifinal Special

Kelsey Riggs Cuff and Ali Krieger ABC, ESPN+ 3:15 p.m. Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson Cristina Alexander and Natalia Astrain ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

*Subject to change

Women’s Super League: No 1 Manchester City host No. 3 Manchester United, Saturday at 7 a.m. ET

All six Barclays Women’s Super League matches on Matchday 9 will stream live on ESPN platforms, headlined by Manchester City vs. Manchester United – a clash of top-three teams – Saturday at 7 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+. The matchup features the league’s co-leading scorers, Khadija “Bunny” Shaw (Manchester City) and Melvine Malard (Manchester United), each with five goals in eight matches.

Women’s Super League – Matchday

Date Time (ET) Event Networks Sat, Nov 15 7 a.m. Manchester City vs. Manchester United ESPN+ Sun, Nov 16 7 a.m. Liverpool vs. Chelsea ESPN+, ESPN2 Aston Villa vs. London City Lionesses ESPN+ Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City ESPN+ West Ham vs. Everton ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Tottenham Hotspurs vs. Arsenal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

