A suspect revealed. A murder still unsolved. ESPN to debut new 30 for 30 Podcast ‘Murder at The U,’ reexamining the Bryan Pata case

ESPN today announced “Murder at The U”, the newest installment in its acclaimed 30 for 30 Podcasts series, will premiere early next year. Hosted by ESPN Investigative Reporter Paula Lavigne, including reporting from ESPN’s Dan Arruda and Scott Frankel, the multi-part podcast will unravel the true story behind one of college football’s darkest tragedies — the 2006 murder of University of Miami star Bryan Pata — and the years-long pursuit of truth that followed.

The announcement comes today, November 7, on the 19th anniversary of Pata’s death.

At just 22 years old, Pata was a senior defensive tackle for the Hurricanes and a top NFL prospect — a hometown hero with a seemingly unstoppable future. But one November night, after practice, his life was cut short when he was shot and killed outside his Miami apartment complex. The shocking crime sent tremors through the football world and left his family, teammates, and an entire community demanding answers that never came.

Nearly 11 years later, a team of ESPN journalists began reexamining the long-stalled case — uncovering new evidence, tracking down forgotten witnesses, and ultimately helping bring the story back into the public eye. Their reporting, and a lawsuit against Miami police to open records, unearthed revelations that reignited the investigation, which resulted in the arrest of one of Pata’s former teammates, Rashaun Jones, who is now awaiting trial.

“Murder at The U” and all of ESPN’s 30 for 30 Podcasts can be found on ESPN.com, the ESPN App, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube, iHeart and wherever podcasts are available.

Premiere date and additional details to be announced.

About ESPN 30 for 30 Podcasts

30 for 30 Podcasts, from ESPN Films and ESPN Audio, are original audio documentaries from the makers of the acclaimed 30 for 30 film series. Telling sports stories like you’ve never heard before, through a combination of original reporting and archival sound, 30 for 30 Podcasts goes beyond the field to explore how sports, competition, athleticism and adventure affect our lives and our world. The series has been recognized by the NYF International Radio Awards, the Webby Awards, and the RTDNA Kaleidoscope Awards, as well as inclusion on numerous “best-of” lists from press outlets such as The Atlantic, Vulture, TIME and Entertainment Weekly. Episodes have been featured on NPR, 99% Invisible, Slate Podcasts and more. For more visit 30for30podcasts.com.

