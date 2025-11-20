Boca Raton Bowl announces Bush’s® Beans as new title sponsor

BOCA RATON, FL (November 20, 2025) – ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, has announced Bush’s® Beans as the new title sponsor for the Boca Raton Bowl, the annual college football postseason game played at Florida Atlantic University’s Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. The bowl will now be known as the Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl of Beans.

The 2025 Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl of Beans will take place Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, kicking off at 2 p.m. ET with live coverage on ESPN, ESPN Radio, and ESPN 106.3 locally.

“Our bean obsession knows no bounds—that’s why we’re on a mission to turn the stadium into the biggest bowl of beans the world has seen,” said Stephen Palacios, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Bush’s Beans. “We invite fans to join us on our journey to elevate beans in every person’s life, so we’re stepping off the sidelines and calling the plays in Boca Raton with full-flavored fun, fan-fueled bean mayhem and a few trick plays up our sleeve.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Bush’s Beans as our title sponsor this year,” said Doug Mosley, Executive Director of the game. “Bush’s Beans is a market leader because they have the best product, one that I’m sure will be present in parking lots as fans tailgate ahead of our bowl game.”

Whether fans are tailgating, cheering from the stands, or hosting watch parties at home, Bush’s Beans and its beloved Secret Family Recipe will take center stage as the official flavor of bowl season. Expect a few bean-tastic surprises leading up to and on game day.

Tickets go on sale December 7. Fans can sign up for pre-sale updates at BocaRatonBowl.com or follow the Bowl’s social channels. Seating maps, parking, and additional fan information will be shared closer to game week.

For more information about the Boca Raton Bowl, visit www.BocaRatonBowl.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter/X, and Instagram.

To learn more about Bush’s Beans, visit bushbeans.com and follow Bush’s Beans on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About the Boca Raton Bowl

The 12th Annual Boca Raton Bowl will light up Flagler Credit Union Stadium at Florida Atlantic University on December 23, 2025, with thrilling football action and fan fest fun. The Boca Raton Bowl postseason college football game will be televised nationally on ESPN and broadcast on ESPN Radio and locally on ESPN 106.3. The Boca Raton Bowl is owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN. In 2024, the 34-event schedule included four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premier regular-season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events deliver more than 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting over 650,000 annual attendees. The Boca Raton Bowl has logged 11 successful years with cumulative viewership surpassing 30 million households and total sponsorship value over $250 million. More than 50 Boca Raton Bowl alumni have been selected in the NFL Draft, and dozens more have entered the league as undrafted free agents. For Boca Raton Bowl game and sponsorship information, visit BocaRatonBowl.com and follow Boca Raton Bowl on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter/X and YouTube.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In the 2025-26 academic year, the 35-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, two college volleyball events, the premiere regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

About Bush’s® Beans

Bush’s® is That Beautiful Bean Co.®—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that’s equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they’re the very best. Because we wouldn’t serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 115 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush’s has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That’s why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to Chili Beans to our newest Sidekicks, you’re cooking up the best with Bush’s. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

