College GameDay and ESPN College Football on ABC win Week 10

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot delivers 2.0M linear viewers from Salt Lake City

GameDay reached 6.5M linear viewers Saturday, with 1.2M unique viewers reached via @PatMcAfeeShow on X/Twitter

CGD on pace for most-watched season on record with 2.7M avg. viewers, up 25 percent year-over-year

ESPN CFB on ABC scores the top game of Week 10 and 3 of the 4 most-watched games of the week; most-watched ABC Week 10 tripleheader since 2013

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot averaged 2.0 million linear viewers from Utah, continuing its record-setting season with 2.7 million average viewers per show, up 25 percent year-over-year.

GameDay reached 6.5 million viewers on linear, with 1.2 million viewers reached via an X/Twitter simulcast, hosted by The Pat McAfee Show, the first time the show has been streamed on social media.

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will be live from Lubbock, Texas ahead of the Big 12 game of the year, as No. 8 Texas Tech hosts the undefeated seventh-ranked BYU Cougars. The premier college football pregame show will originate from outside Jones AT&T Stadium on the west side green space from 9 a.m. – noon ET on ESPN, ESPNU and Disney+.

ESPN networks showcased a strong performance in Week 10, airing three of the top four most-watched college football games. Georgia-Florida led the week with 7.8 million viewers, marking the largest audience on record for this rivalry in a full national window. Oklahoma at Tennessee on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One ranked third overall with 4.8 million viewers, followed by Vanderbilt-Texas at 4.5 million. ABC averaged 5.7 million viewers across the tripleheader, marking the network’s most-watched Week 10 since 2013.

Through 10 weeks, ABC is setting records, averaging 6.9 million viewers through Week 10, the network’s best performance on record and up 22 percent year-over-year, with nine of the top ten games airing on the network. ESPN networks are averaging 2.2 million viewers — their highest since 2010 and up 18 percent year-over-year — while owning 17 of the top 20 games this season.

