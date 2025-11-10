Defending NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder and Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Host the Los Angeles Lakers and Luka Dončić on Wednesday

ESPN continues its coverage of the 2025-26 NBA regular season on Wednesday, November 19, with a blockbuster doubleheader. The New York Knicks and reigning Clutch Player of the Year Jalen Brunson host the Orlando Magic and Paolo Banchero at 7 p.m. ET. The nightcap features the Los Angeles Lakers and Luka Dončić visiting the defending NBA Champions, and holders of the league’s best record, the Oklahoma City Thunder, led by reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, at 9:30 p.m. Coverage begins with NBA Tip-Off Presented by Popeyes at 6 p.m. on ESPN, with Inside the NBA Presented by PlayStation 5 immediately following the Lakers vs. Thunder game.

