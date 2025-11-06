Engine named presenting sponsor of ESPN Events’ Myrtle Beach Bowl

ESPN Events announced Engine, a leading modern business and group travel platform, will be the presenting sponsor of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Bowl. The college football bowl game – now titled the Myrtle Beach Bowl presented by Engine – will be played on Friday, Dec. 19 at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., beginning at noon ET on ESPN and the ESPN App. The matchup will be announced at a later date.

Engine’s all-in-one travel platform simplifies and enhances travel management. From single-invoice billing and flexible bookings to coordinating room blocks for events, teams and corporate offsites, providing businesses with a seamless travel experience through its innovative technology and unrivaled support connecting businesses with lodging partners.

“College bowl games are one of the most celebrated traditions in American sports,” said Elia Wallen, Founder and CEO at Engine. “As the official travel sponsor of the Myrtle Beach Bowl, we’re excited to connect college football fans with seamless travel solutions. This relationship with ESPN Events is the first of many as we expand Engine’s presence in sports and live entertainment.”

Tony Ferrante, Myrtle Beach Bowl Executive Director, added, “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Engine as the presenting sponsor of the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Engine is a dynamic leader in the travel industry, which is ideal for a destination like Myrtle Beach, where travel, tourism and hospitality truly shine. Together, we’re excited to celebrate the energy, competition and community spirit that make the Myrtle Beach Bowl and this incredible city so special.”

The Myrtle Beach Bowl is owned and operated by ESPN and will feature schools from two of three NCAA Division I conferences: Conference USA, Mid-American Conference and Sun Belt Conference.

About Engine

Engine is the modern business and group travel platform trusted by over one million business travelers. Engine saves businesses time and money through an extensive travel network that connects to nearly every hotel, airline, and car rental company in the U.S. It offers single invoice billing, the flexibility to modify or cancel trips at any time without incurring additional fees, and a unified view of all company travel and spend. Customers rely on Engine to not only make travel easier to manage but also to make it enjoyable for everyone involved. Additionally, Engine helps coordinate group room blocks for corporate offsites, sports teams, weddings, family reunions and more to help people get together in person. The company is backed by Telescope Partners, Blackstone, Elefund, and Permira.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In the 2025-26 academic year, the 35-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, two college volleyball events, the premiere regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

