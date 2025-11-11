ESPN and NJCAA announce media rights agreement for 2025-26

ESPN and the NJCAA have renewed their media rights agreement that includes national championship content streaming on ESPN+ for 2025-26.

ESPN+ will exclusively stream eight NJCAA football games that include the NJCAA DI Football Playoffs and NJCAA DIII Football National Championship, the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship semifinals and final, NJCAA DI Women’s Soccer Championship semifinal and final, NJCAA DI Volleyball Championship placing matches and final, NJCAA DI Men’s Basketball Championship tournament, NJCAA DI Women’s Basketball Championship tournament, NJCAA DI Baseball World Series, and NJCAA DI Softball World Series beginning with the quarterfinals and second round of the elimination bracket. The 2025 NJCAA Division III Football Championship Presented by the U.S. Air Force will be on ESPN+ on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET.

“Following two years of unprecedented exposure for the NJCAA, we are excited for the opportunity to continue to showcase championship events on ESPN+”, stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. “Since the expansion of the NJCAA sports streamed on ESPN+ in 2023, it has created a more well-rounded awareness for student-athletes across the association.”

The agreement will still feature nationally televised championship games for NJCAA Division I Football, Division I Men’s Basketball, and Division I Women’s Basketball that will air on ESPNU. The 2025 Credit Union 1 NJCAA Division I Football Championship Presented by Zurich American Insurance Company will air on ESPNU at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

All NJCAA content appearing on ESPN+ will be available in the Leagues section in the ESPN App under NJCAA. A full schedule of NJCAA content on ESPN+ will be available on the NJCAA website, www.njcaa.org.

“ESPN is proud to renew our relationship with the NJCAA,” said Mallory Kenny, ESPN Director of Programming & Acquisitions. “This agreement underscores ESPN’s ongoing commitment to all levels of college sports and highlights the accomplishments of NJCAA student-athletes and institutions, sharing their inspiring journeys with audiences across our networks. Since first joining forces in 2022, we’ve built a strong foundation together and we’re excited to continue to serve NJCAA fans moving forward.”

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, Multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com

About NJCAA

Since 1938, the NJCAA has served as the nation’s premier governing body for two-year collegiate athletics, providing student-athletes opportunities to PREPARE, COMPETE, SUCCEED and ACHIEVE in their academic and athletic disciplines. The NJCAA is the second-largest national intercollegiate athletic organization in the United States with over 510 member schools in 44 states. Each year over 3,400 teams compete in 28 different sports across multiple divisions in the NJCAA and the organization sponsors 57 national championship and Invitational events.