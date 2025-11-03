ESPN+, ESPNU and ESPNews Combine to Carry 215 NBA G League Games Across Regular Season and Winter Showcase
ESPN Coverage of the 2025–26 NBA G League Season Tips Off Tuesday, November 11 on ESPN+
- ESPN+, ESPNU and ESPNews to Carry Sixteen 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase Games
ESPN will present 215 NBA G League games during the 2025–26 season, beginning Tuesday, November 11 at 7 p.m. ET when the Wisconsin Herd host the Windy City Bulls on ESPN+. Games will stream live primarily on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the season with 199 exclusive games on ESPN+. For the full schedule: 2025-26 NBA G League Schedule.
The 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase, the league’s premier in-season scouting event, will be featured across ESPN+, ESPNews and ESPNU and take place from Friday, December 19 to Monday, December 22 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando and the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., culminating with the Championship Game on Sunday, December 22 on ESPNU and ESPN+.
Additionally, ESPN will carry games throughout the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs, including the 2026 NBA G League Finals.
Full 2025-26 NBA G League on ESPN Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Tue, Nov. 11
|7 p.m.
|Windy City Bulls vs. Wisconsin Herd
|ESPN+
|Tue, Nov. 11
|8 p.m.
|Memphis Hustle vs. Texas Legends
|ESPN+
|Wed, Nov. 12
|7 p.m.
|Westchester Knicks vs. Capital City Go-Go
|ESPN+
|Wed, Nov. 12
|7 p.m.
|Cleveland Charge vs. Motor City Cruise
|ESPN+
|Wed, Nov. 12
|7:30 p.m.
|Maine Celtics vs. Raptors 905
|ESPN+
|Thu, Nov. 13
|7 p.m.
|Greensboro Swarm vs. Delaware Blue Coats
|ESPN+
|Thu, Nov. 13
|7 p.m.
|Iowa Wolves vs. Grand Rapids Gold
|ESPN+
|Thu, Nov. 13
|8 p.m.
|Memphis Hustle vs. Oklahoma City Blue
|ESPN+
|Tue, Nov. 18
|8 p.m.
|South Bay Lakers vs. Salt Lake City Stars
|ESPN+
|Wed, Nov. 19
|7 p.m.
|Grand Rapids Gold vs. Wisconsin Herd
|ESPN+
|Wed, Nov. 19
|8 p.m.
|Osceola Magic vs. Austin Spurs
|ESPN+
|Wed, Nov. 19
|10 p.m.
|Valley Suns vs. Stockton Kings
|ESPN+
|Thu, Nov. 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Windy City Bulls vs. Iowa Wolves
|ESPN+
|Thu, Nov. 20
|8 p.m.
|Osceola Magic vs. Austin Spurs
|ESPN+
|Thu, Nov. 20
|10 p.m.
|Valley Suns vs. Stockton Kings
|ESPN+
|Tue, Nov. 25
|7 p.m.
|Wisconsin Herd vs. Motor City Cruise
|ESPN+
|Tue, Nov. 25
|8 p.m.
|Memphis Hustle vs. Oklahoma City Blue
|ESPN+
|Tue, Nov. 25
|9 p.m.
|Rip City Remix vs. Valley Suns
|ESPN+
|Wed, Nov. 26
|7 p.m.
|Long Island Nets vs. College Park Skyhawks
|ESPN+
|Wed, Nov. 26
|7 p.m.
|Delaware Blue Coats vs. Westchester Knicks
|ESPN+
|Tue, Dec. 2
|8 p.m.
|South Bay Lakers vs. Salt Lake City Stars
|ESPN+
|Tue, Dec. 2
|9 p.m.
|Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Valley Suns
|ESPN+
|Tue, Dec. 2
|9 p.m.
|San Diego Clippers vs. Rip City Remix
|ESPN+
|Wed, Dec. 3
|7 p.m.
|Noblesville Boom vs. Cleveland Charge
|ESPN+
|Wed, Dec. 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Capital City Go-Go vs. Raptors 905
|ESPN+
|Wed, Dec. 3
|9 p.m.
|Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Valley Suns
|ESPN+
|Thu, Dec. 4
|7 p.m.
|Iowa Wolves vs. Grand Rapids Gold
|ESPN+
|Thu, Dec. 4
|8 p.m.
|Osceola Magic vs. Oklahoma City Blue
|ESPN+
|Thu, Dec. 4
|9 p.m.
|San Diego Clippers vs. Rip City Remix
|ESPN+
|Thu, Dec. 4
|10 p.m.
|Salt Lake City Stars vs. Stockton Kings
|ESPN+
|Tue, Dec. 9
|7 p.m.
|Windy City Bulls vs. Grand Rapids Gold
|ESPN+
|Tue, Dec. 9
|8 p.m.
|Texas Legends vs. Birmingham Squadron
|ESPN+
|Tue, Dec. 9
|9 p.m.
|San Diego Clippers vs. Valley Suns
|ESPN+
|Tue, Dec. 9
|9 p.m.
|Salt Lake City Stars vs. Rip City Remix
|ESPN+
|Tue, Dec. 9
|10 p.m.
|South Bay Lakers vs. Stockton Kings
|ESPN+
|Wed, Dec. 10
|7 p.m.
|Cleveland Charge vs. Motor City Cruise
|ESPN+
|Wed, Dec. 10
|7 p.m.
|Long Island Nets vs. Westchester Knicks
|ESPN+
|Wed, Dec. 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Delaware Blue Coats vs. Raptors 905
|ESPN+
|Wed, Dec. 10
|9 p.m.
|Austin Spurs vs. Mexico City Capitane
|ESPN+
|Wed, Dec. 10
|10 p.m.
|South Bay Lakers vs. Stockton Kings
|ESPN+
|Thu, Dec. 11
|7 p.m.
|Windy City Bulls vs. Grand Rapids Gold
|ESPN+
|Thu, Dec. 11
|7 p.m.
|Wisconsin Herd vs. Noblesville Boom
|ESPN+
|Thu, Dec. 11
|7:30 p.m.
|Delaware Blue Coats vs. Raptors 905
|ESPN+
|Thu, Dec. 11
|8 p.m.
|Osceola Magic vs. Memphis Hustle
|ESPN+
|Thu, Dec. 11
|8 p.m.
|Birmingham Squadron vs. Oklahoma City Blue
|ESPN+
|Thu, Dec. 11
|9 p.m.
|San Diego Clippers vs. Valley Suns
|ESPN+
|Thu, Dec. 11
|9 p.m.
|Salt Lake City Stars vs. Rip City Remix
|ESPN+
|Tue, Dec. 16
|7 p.m.
|Memphis Hustle vs. Osceola Magic
|ESPN+
|Tue, Dec. 16
|7 p.m.
|Iowa Wolves vs. Wisconsin Herd
|ESPN+
|Tue, Dec. 16
|8 p.m.
|Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Birmingham Squadron
|ESPN+
|Tue, Dec. 16
|8 p.m.
|Valley Suns vs. Salt Lake City Stars
|ESPN+
|Tue, Dec. 16
|9 p.m.
|Stockton Kings vs. Rip City Remix
|ESPN+
|Tue, Dec. 16
|10 p.m.
|San Diego Clippers vs. South Bay Lakers
|ESPN+
|Fri, Dec. 19
|12 p.m.
|Winter Showcase
|ESPNU, ESPN+
|Fri, Dec. 19
|2:30 p.m.
|Winter Showcase
|ESPNU, ESPN+
|Fri, Dec. 19
|5 p.m.
|Winter Showcase
|ESPN+
|Fri, Dec. 19
|7:30 p.m.
|Winter Showcase
|ESPN+
|Sat, Dec. 20
|1 p.m.
|Winter Showcase
|ESPN+
|Sat, Dec. 20
|3:30 p.m.
|Winter Showcase
|ESPNews, ESPN+
|Sat, Dec. 20
|6 p.m.
|Winter Showcase
|ESPNU, ESPN+
|Sat, Dec. 20
|8:30 p.m.
|Winter Showcase
|ESPNews, ESPN+
|Sun, Dec. 21
|1 p.m.
|Winter Showcase
|ESPNU, ESPN+
|Sun, Dec. 21
|3:30 p.m.
|Winter Showcase
|ESPNU, ESPN+
|Sun, Dec. 21
|6 p.m.
|Winter Showcase
|ESPNU, ESPN+
|Sun, Dec. 21
|8:30 p.m.
|Winter Showcase
|ESPNU, ESPN+
|Mon, Dec. 22
|11 a.m.
|Winter Showcase
|ESPN+
|Mon, Dec. 22
|1:30 p.m.
|Winter Showcase
|ESPN+
|Mon, Dec. 22
|4 p.m.
|Winter Showcase (Championship)
|ESPNU, ESPN+
|Mon, Dec. 22
|6:30 p.m.
|Winter Showcase
|ESPN+
|Tue, Dec. 30
|7 p.m.
|Wisconsin Herd vs. Cleveland Charge
|ESPN+
|Tue, Dec. 30
|7 p.m.
|Birmingham Squadron vs. College Park Skyhawks
|ESPN+
|Tue, Dec. 30
|7 p.m.
|Grand Rapids Gold vs. Motor City Cruise
|ESPN+
|Tue, Dec. 30
|7:30 p.m.
|Westchester Knicks vs. Raptors 905
|ESPN+
|Tue, Dec. 30
|8 p.m.
|Mexico City Capitane vs. Oklahoma City Blue
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan. 1
|7 p.m.
|Birmingham Squadron vs. College Park Skyhawks
|ESPN+
|Tue, Jan. 6
|7 p.m.
|San Diego Clippers vs. Long Island Nets
|ESPN+
|Tue, Jan. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|Noblesville Boom vs. Raptors 905
|ESPN+
|Tue, Jan. 6
|9 p.m.
|Texas Legends vs. Mexico City Capitane
|ESPN+
|Tue, Jan. 6
|9 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Blue vs. Valley Suns
|ESPN+
|Tue, Jan. 6
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Hustle vs. South Bay Lakers
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan. 7
|7 p.m.
|Motor City Cruise vs. Capital City Go-Go
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan. 7
|9 p.m.
|Cleveland Charge vs. Mexico City Capitane
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan. 7
|9 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Blue vs. Valley Suns
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan. 7
|10 p.m.
|Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Stockton Kings
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan. 8
|7 p.m.
|College Park Skyhawks vs. Grand Rapids Gold
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan. 8
|7 p.m.
|Wisconsin Herd vs. Long Island Nets
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan. 8
|7 p.m.
|Salt Lake City Stars vs. Maine Celtics
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan. 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Noblesville Boom vs. Raptors 905
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan. 8
|8 p.m.
|Osceola Magic vs. Birmingham Squadron
|ESPN+
|Tue, Jan. 13
|8 p.m.
|Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Memphis Hustle
|ESPN+
|Tue, Jan. 13
|8 p.m.
|Austin Spurs vs. Salt Lake City Stars
|ESPN+
|Tue, Jan. 13
|9 p.m.
|Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Mexico City Capitane
|ESPN+
|Tue, Jan. 13
|9 p.m.
|Iowa Wolves vs. Valley Suns
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan. 14
|7 p.m.
|Long Island Nets vs. Capital City Go-Go
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan. 14
|7 p.m.
|Delaware Blue Coats vs. College Park Skyhawks
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan. 14
|7 p.m.
|Maine Celtics vs. Wisconsin Herd
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan. 14
|8 p.m.
|Texas Legends vs. Memphis Hustle
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan. 14
|9 p.m.
|Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Mexico City Capitane
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan. 14
|9 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Blue vs. Rip City Remix
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan. 14
|10 p.m.
|San Diego Clippers vs. South Bay Lakers
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan. 15
|7 p.m.
|Grand Rapids Gold vs. Noblesville Boom
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan. 15
|7 p.m.
|Greensboro Swarm vs. Westchester Knicks
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan. 15
|8 p.m.
|Motor City Cruise vs. Birmingham Squadron
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan. 15
|8 p.m.
|Austin Spurs vs. Salt Lake City Stars
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan. 15
|9 p.m.
|Iowa Wolves vs. Valley Suns
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan. 15
|10:30 p.m.
|Windy City Bulls vs. San Diego Clippers
|ESPN+
|Tue, Jan. 20
|7 p.m.
|Cleveland Charge vs. Grand Rapids Gold
|ESPN+
|Tue, Jan. 20
|8 p.m.
|Austin Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Blue
|ESPN+
|Tue, Jan. 20
|9 p.m.
|San Diego Clippers vs. Mexico City Capitane
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan. 21
|7 p.m.
|Maine Celtics vs. College Park Skyhawks
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan. 21
|8 p.m.
|Memphis Hustle vs. Salt Lake City Stars
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan. 21
|9 p.m.
|Stockton Kings vs. Valley Suns
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan. 22
|7 p.m.
|Grand Rapids Gold vs. Motor City Cruise
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan. 22
|8 p.m.
|Capital City Go-Go vs. Austin Spurs
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan. 22
|8 p.m.
|Cleveland Charge vs. Birmingham Squadron
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan. 22
|10 p.m.
|Mexico City Capitane vs. South Bay Lakers
|ESPN+
|Tue, Jan. 27
|7:30 p.m.
|Mexico City Capitane vs. Iowa Wolves
|ESPN+
|Tue, Jan. 27
|9 p.m.
|Austin Spurs vs. Valley Suns
|ESPN+
|Tue, Jan. 27
|10 p.m.
|College Park Skyhawks vs. South Bay Lakers
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan. 28
|7 p.m.
|Motor City Cruise vs. Long Island Nets
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan. 28
|8 p.m.
|Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Birmingham Squadron
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan. 28
|9 p.m.
|Texas Legends vs. Rip City Remix
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan. 29
|7 p.m.
|Grand Rapids Gold vs. Maine Celtics
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan. 29
|7 p.m.
|Westchester Knicks vs. Osceola Magic
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan. 29
|8 p.m.
|Stockton Kings vs. Austin Spurs
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan. 29
|10 p.m.
|Salt Lake City Stars vs. South Bay Lakers
|ESPN+
|Tue, Feb. 3
|7 p.m.
|Memphis Hustle vs. Motor City Cruise
|ESPN+
|Tue, Feb. 3
|9 p.m.
|Rip City Remix vs. Mexico City Capitane
|ESPN+
|Tue, Feb. 3
|10 p.m.
|Iowa Wolves vs. Stockton Kings
|ESPN+
|Wed, Feb. 4
|7 p.m.
|South Bay Lakers vs. Capital City Go-Go
|ESPN+
|Wed, Feb. 4
|7 p.m.
|Cleveland Charge vs. College Park Skyhawks
|ESPN+
|Wed, Feb. 4
|7 p.m.
|Noblesville Boom vs. Osceola Magic
|ESPN+
|Wed, Feb. 4
|8 p.m.
|San Diego Clippers vs. Salt Lake City Stars
|ESPN+
|Tue, Feb. 10
|7 p.m.
|Noblesville Boom vs. Long Island Nets
|ESPN+
|Tue, Feb. 10
|7 p.m.
|Birmingham Squadron vs. Wisconsin Herd
|ESPN+
|Tue, Feb. 10
|8 p.m.
|Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Oklahoma City Blue
|ESPN+
|Tue, Feb. 10
|9 p.m.
|Westchester Knicks vs. Valley Suns
|ESPN+
|Wed, Feb. 11
|7 p.m.
|Capital City Go-Go vs. Greensboro Swarm
|ESPN+
|Wed, Feb. 11
|7 p.m.
|Motor City Cruise vs. Maine Celtics
|ESPN+
|Wed, Feb. 11
|7:30 p.m.
|Austin Spurs vs. Iowa Wolves
|ESPN+
|Wed, Feb. 11
|10 p.m.
|San Diego Clippers vs. South Bay Lakers
|ESPN+
|Wed, Feb. 11
|10 p.m.
|Mexico City Capitane vs. Stockton Kings
|ESPN+
|Thu, Feb. 12
|7 p.m.
|Capital City Go-Go vs. Greensboro Swarm
|ESPN+
|Thu, Feb. 12
|7 p.m.
|Motor City Cruise vs. Maine Celtics
|ESPN+
|Thu, Feb. 12
|8 p.m.
|Rip City Remix vs. Birmingham Squadron
|ESPN+
|Thu, Feb. 12
|8 p.m.
|Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Memphis Hustle
|ESPN+
|Thu, Feb. 12
|8 p.m.
|Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Texas Legends
|ESPN+
|Thu, Feb. 12
|10 p.m.
|Mexico City Capitane vs. Stockton Kings
|ESPN+
|Thu, Feb. 19
|7 p.m.
|Osceola Magic vs. Capital City Go-Go
|ESPN+
|Thu, Feb. 19
|7 p.m.
|Maine Celtics vs. Delaware Blue Coats
|ESPN+
|Thu, Feb. 19
|7 p.m.
|Cleveland Charge vs. Noblesville Boom
|ESPN+
|Thu, Feb. 19
|7 p.m.
|Grand Rapids Gold vs. Westchester Knicks
|ESPN+
|Thu, Feb. 19
|8 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Blue vs. Salt Lake City Stars
|ESPN+
|Thu, Feb. 19
|10:30 p.m.
|Austin Spurs vs. San Diego Clippers
|ESPN+
|Tue, Feb. 24
|7 p.m.
|Birmingham Squadron vs. Capital City Go-Go
|ESPN+
|Tue, Feb. 24
|8 p.m.
|Greensboro Swarm vs. Memphis Hustle
|ESPN+
|Tue, Feb. 24
|9 p.m.
|Salt Lake City Stars vs. Mexico City Capitane
|ESPN+
|Tue, Feb. 24
|9 p.m.
|Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Rip City Remix
|ESPN+
|Wed, Feb. 25
|7 p.m.
|Maine Celtics vs. Long Island Nets
|ESPN+
|Wed, Feb. 25
|7 p.m.
|Cleveland Charge vs. Osceola Magic
|ESPN+
|Thu, Feb. 26
|7 p.m.
|Grand Rapids Gold vs. Long Island Nets
|ESPN+
|Thu, Feb. 26
|7 p.m.
|Cleveland Charge vs. Osceola Magic
|ESPN+
|Thu, Feb. 26
|7 p.m.
|Capital City Go-Go vs. Westchester Knicks
|ESPN+
|Thu, Feb. 26
|8 p.m.
|Wisconsin Herd vs. Memphis Hustle
|ESPN+
|Thu, Feb. 26
|9 p.m.
|South Bay Lakers vs. Valley Suns
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 3
|7 p.m.
|Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Osceola Magic
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 3
|8 p.m.
|Texas Legends vs. Memphis Hustle
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 3
|9 p.m.
|Noblesville Boom vs. Mexico City Capitane
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar. 4
|9 p.m.
|Iowa Wolves vs. Rip City Remix
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar. 4
|10 p.m.
|Birmingham Squadron vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
|ESPN+
|Thu, Mar. 5
|7 p.m.
|Capital City Go-Go vs. Grand Rapids Gold
|ESPN+
|Thu, Mar. 5
|7 p.m.
|College Park Skyhawks vs. Noblesville Boom
|ESPN+
|Thu, Mar. 5
|8 p.m.
|Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Memphis Hustle
|ESPN+
|Thu, Mar. 5
|10 p.m.
|Birmingham Squadron vs. Stockton Kings
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 10
|7 p.m.
|Capital City Go-Go vs. Cleveland Charge
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 10
|7 p.m.
|Mexico City Capitane vs. Grand Rapids Gold
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 10
|7 p.m.
|Delaware Blue Coats vs. Greensboro Swarm
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 10
|7 p.m.
|Noblesville Boom vs. Motor City Cruise
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 10
|7 p.m.
|Maine Celtics vs. Osceola Magic
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 10
|8 p.m.
|Texas Legends vs. Salt Lake City Stars
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar. 11
|7 p.m.
|Birmingham Squadron vs. Grand Rapids Gold
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar. 11
|7 p.m.
|Delaware Blue Coats vs. Greensboro Swarm
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar. 11
|7 p.m.
|Noblesville Boom vs. Motor City Cruise
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar. 11
|7 p.m.
|Wisconsin Herd vs. Osceola Magic
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar. 11
|10 p.m.
|Iowa Wolves vs. South Bay Lakers
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar. 11
|10:30 p.m.
|Rip City Remix vs. San Diego Clippers
|ESPN+
|Thu, Mar. 12
|8 p.m.
|Texas Legends vs. Austin Spurs
|ESPN+
|Thu, Mar. 12
|10:30 p.m.
|Rip City Remix vs. San Diego Clippers
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 17
|7 p.m.
|Austin Spurs vs. College Park Skyhawks
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 17
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Blue vs. Grand Rapids Gold
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 17
|7 p.m.
|Long Island Nets vs. Osceola Magic
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 17
|8 p.m.
|Maine Celtics vs. Birmingham Squadron
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 17
|8 p.m.
|Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Texas Legends
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 17
|9 p.m.
|South Bay Lakers vs. Rip City Remix
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 17
|10 p.m.
|Stockton Kings vs. Valley Suns
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar. 18
|7 p.m.
|Windy City Bulls vs. Capital City Go-Go
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar. 18
|7 p.m.
|Delaware Blue Coats vs. Cleveland Charge
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar. 18
|7 p.m.
|Noblesville Boom vs. Greensboro Swarm
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar. 18
|7:30 p.m.
|Salt Lake City Stars vs. Iowa Wolves
|ESPN+
|Thu, Mar. 19
|7 p.m.
|College Park Skyhawks vs. Westchester Knicks
|ESPN+
|Thu, Mar. 19
|10 p.m.
|Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 24
|7 p.m.
|Westchester Knicks vs. Long Island Nets
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 24
|7 p.m.
|Cleveland Charge vs. Maine Celtics
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 24
|8 p.m.
|Windy City Bulls vs. Birmingham Squadron
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 24
|8 p.m.
|Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Oklahoma City Blue
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 24
|8 p.m.
|Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Salt Lake City Stars
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 24
|10 p.m.
|Stockton Kings vs. South Bay Lakers
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar. 24
|10 p.m.
|Mexico City Capitane vs. Valley Suns
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar. 25
|7 p.m.
|Osceola Magic vs. College Park Skyhawks
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar. 25
|7 p.m.
|Delaware Blue Coats vs. Long Island Nets
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar. 25
|8 p.m.
|Rip City Remix vs. Austin Spurs
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar. 25
|10 p.m.
|Mexico City Capitane vs. Valley Suns
|ESPN+
|Thu, Mar. 26
|7 p.m.
|Cleveland Charge vs. Noblesville Boom
|ESPN+
|Thu, Mar. 26
|7:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Blue vs. Iowa Wolves
|ESPN+
|Thu, Mar. 26
|10 p.m.
|Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. South Bay Lakers
|ESPN+
All games will be available to stream on the ESPN App through ESPN DTC or Pay TV authentication.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.
