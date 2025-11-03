ESPN+, ESPNU and ESPNews Combine to Carry 215 NBA G League Games Across Regular Season and Winter Showcase

ESPN+, ESPNU and ESPNews to Carry Sixteen 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase Games

ESPN will present 215 NBA G League games during the 2025–26 season, beginning Tuesday, November 11 at 7 p.m. ET when the Wisconsin Herd host the Windy City Bulls on ESPN+. Games will stream live primarily on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the season with 199 exclusive games on ESPN+. For the full schedule: 2025-26 NBA G League Schedule.

The 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase, the league’s premier in-season scouting event, will be featured across ESPN+, ESPNews and ESPNU and take place from Friday, December 19 to Monday, December 22 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando and the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., culminating with the Championship Game on Sunday, December 22 on ESPNU and ESPN+.

Additionally, ESPN will carry games throughout the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs, including the 2026 NBA G League Finals.

Full 2025-26 NBA G League on ESPN Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Network Tue, Nov. 11 7 p.m. Windy City Bulls vs. Wisconsin Herd ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 11 8 p.m. Memphis Hustle vs. Texas Legends ESPN+ Wed, Nov. 12 7 p.m. Westchester Knicks vs. Capital City Go-Go ESPN+ Wed, Nov. 12 7 p.m. Cleveland Charge vs. Motor City Cruise ESPN+ Wed, Nov. 12 7:30 p.m. Maine Celtics vs. Raptors 905 ESPN+ Thu, Nov. 13 7 p.m. Greensboro Swarm vs. Delaware Blue Coats ESPN+ Thu, Nov. 13 7 p.m. Iowa Wolves vs. Grand Rapids Gold ESPN+ Thu, Nov. 13 8 p.m. Memphis Hustle vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 18 8 p.m. South Bay Lakers vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Wed, Nov. 19 7 p.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs. Wisconsin Herd ESPN+ Wed, Nov. 19 8 p.m. Osceola Magic vs. Austin Spurs ESPN+ Wed, Nov. 19 10 p.m. Valley Suns vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Thu, Nov. 20 7:30 p.m. Windy City Bulls vs. Iowa Wolves ESPN+ Thu, Nov. 20 8 p.m. Osceola Magic vs. Austin Spurs ESPN+ Thu, Nov. 20 10 p.m. Valley Suns vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 25 7 p.m. Wisconsin Herd vs. Motor City Cruise ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 25 8 p.m. Memphis Hustle vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 25 9 p.m. Rip City Remix vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Wed, Nov. 26 7 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. College Park Skyhawks ESPN+ Wed, Nov. 26 7 p.m. Delaware Blue Coats vs. Westchester Knicks ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 2 8 p.m. South Bay Lakers vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 2 9 p.m. Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 2 9 p.m. San Diego Clippers vs. Rip City Remix ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 3 7 p.m. Noblesville Boom vs. Cleveland Charge ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 3 7:30 p.m. Capital City Go-Go vs. Raptors 905 ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 3 9 p.m. Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 4 7 p.m. Iowa Wolves vs. Grand Rapids Gold ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 4 8 p.m. Osceola Magic vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 4 9 p.m. San Diego Clippers vs. Rip City Remix ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 4 10 p.m. Salt Lake City Stars vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 9 7 p.m. Windy City Bulls vs. Grand Rapids Gold ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 9 8 p.m. Texas Legends vs. Birmingham Squadron ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 9 9 p.m. San Diego Clippers vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 9 9 p.m. Salt Lake City Stars vs. Rip City Remix ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 9 10 p.m. South Bay Lakers vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 10 7 p.m. Cleveland Charge vs. Motor City Cruise ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 10 7 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Westchester Knicks ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 10 7:30 p.m. Delaware Blue Coats vs. Raptors 905 ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 10 9 p.m. Austin Spurs vs. Mexico City Capitane ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 10 10 p.m. South Bay Lakers vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 11 7 p.m. Windy City Bulls vs. Grand Rapids Gold ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 11 7 p.m. Wisconsin Herd vs. Noblesville Boom ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 11 7:30 p.m. Delaware Blue Coats vs. Raptors 905 ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 11 8 p.m. Osceola Magic vs. Memphis Hustle ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 11 8 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 11 9 p.m. San Diego Clippers vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 11 9 p.m. Salt Lake City Stars vs. Rip City Remix ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 16 7 p.m. Memphis Hustle vs. Osceola Magic ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 16 7 p.m. Iowa Wolves vs. Wisconsin Herd ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 16 8 p.m. Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Birmingham Squadron ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 16 8 p.m. Valley Suns vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 16 9 p.m. Stockton Kings vs. Rip City Remix ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 16 10 p.m. San Diego Clippers vs. South Bay Lakers ESPN+ Fri, Dec. 19 12 p.m. Winter Showcase ESPNU, ESPN+ Fri, Dec. 19 2:30 p.m. Winter Showcase ESPNU, ESPN+ Fri, Dec. 19 5 p.m. Winter Showcase ESPN+ Fri, Dec. 19 7:30 p.m. Winter Showcase ESPN+ Sat, Dec. 20 1 p.m. Winter Showcase ESPN+ Sat, Dec. 20 3:30 p.m. Winter Showcase ESPNews, ESPN+ Sat, Dec. 20 6 p.m. Winter Showcase ESPNU, ESPN+ Sat, Dec. 20 8:30 p.m. Winter Showcase ESPNews, ESPN+ Sun, Dec. 21 1 p.m. Winter Showcase ESPNU, ESPN+ Sun, Dec. 21 3:30 p.m. Winter Showcase ESPNU, ESPN+ Sun, Dec. 21 6 p.m. Winter Showcase ESPNU, ESPN+ Sun, Dec. 21 8:30 p.m. Winter Showcase ESPNU, ESPN+ Mon, Dec. 22 11 a.m. Winter Showcase ESPN+ Mon, Dec. 22 1:30 p.m. Winter Showcase ESPN+ Mon, Dec. 22 4 p.m. Winter Showcase (Championship) ESPNU, ESPN+ Mon, Dec. 22 6:30 p.m. Winter Showcase ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 30 7 p.m. Wisconsin Herd vs. Cleveland Charge ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 30 7 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs. College Park Skyhawks ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 30 7 p.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs. Motor City Cruise ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 30 7:30 p.m. Westchester Knicks vs. Raptors 905 ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 30 8 p.m. Mexico City Capitane vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 1 7 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs. College Park Skyhawks ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 6 7 p.m. San Diego Clippers vs. Long Island Nets ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 6 7:30 p.m. Noblesville Boom vs. Raptors 905 ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 6 9 p.m. Texas Legends vs. Mexico City Capitane ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 6 9 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 6 10 p.m. Memphis Hustle vs. South Bay Lakers ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 7 7 p.m. Motor City Cruise vs. Capital City Go-Go ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 7 9 p.m. Cleveland Charge vs. Mexico City Capitane ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 7 9 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 7 10 p.m. Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 8 7 p.m. College Park Skyhawks vs. Grand Rapids Gold ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 8 7 p.m. Wisconsin Herd vs. Long Island Nets ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 8 7 p.m. Salt Lake City Stars vs. Maine Celtics ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 8 7:30 p.m. Noblesville Boom vs. Raptors 905 ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 8 8 p.m. Osceola Magic vs. Birmingham Squadron ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 13 8 p.m. Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Memphis Hustle ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 13 8 p.m. Austin Spurs vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 13 9 p.m. Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Mexico City Capitane ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 13 9 p.m. Iowa Wolves vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 14 7 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Capital City Go-Go ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 14 7 p.m. Delaware Blue Coats vs. College Park Skyhawks ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 14 7 p.m. Maine Celtics vs. Wisconsin Herd ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 14 8 p.m. Texas Legends vs. Memphis Hustle ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 14 9 p.m. Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Mexico City Capitane ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 14 9 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue vs. Rip City Remix ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 14 10 p.m. San Diego Clippers vs. South Bay Lakers ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 15 7 p.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs. Noblesville Boom ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 15 7 p.m. Greensboro Swarm vs. Westchester Knicks ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 15 8 p.m. Motor City Cruise vs. Birmingham Squadron ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 15 8 p.m. Austin Spurs vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 15 9 p.m. Iowa Wolves vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 15 10:30 p.m. Windy City Bulls vs. San Diego Clippers ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 20 7 p.m. Cleveland Charge vs. Grand Rapids Gold ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 20 8 p.m. Austin Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 20 9 p.m. San Diego Clippers vs. Mexico City Capitane ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 21 7 p.m. Maine Celtics vs. College Park Skyhawks ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 21 8 p.m. Memphis Hustle vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 21 9 p.m. Stockton Kings vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 22 7 p.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs. Motor City Cruise ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 22 8 p.m. Capital City Go-Go vs. Austin Spurs ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 22 8 p.m. Cleveland Charge vs. Birmingham Squadron ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 22 10 p.m. Mexico City Capitane vs. South Bay Lakers ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 27 7:30 p.m. Mexico City Capitane vs. Iowa Wolves ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 27 9 p.m. Austin Spurs vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 27 10 p.m. College Park Skyhawks vs. South Bay Lakers ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 28 7 p.m. Motor City Cruise vs. Long Island Nets ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 28 8 p.m. Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Birmingham Squadron ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 28 9 p.m. Texas Legends vs. Rip City Remix ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 29 7 p.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs. Maine Celtics ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 29 7 p.m. Westchester Knicks vs. Osceola Magic ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 29 8 p.m. Stockton Kings vs. Austin Spurs ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 29 10 p.m. Salt Lake City Stars vs. South Bay Lakers ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 3 7 p.m. Memphis Hustle vs. Motor City Cruise ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 3 9 p.m. Rip City Remix vs. Mexico City Capitane ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 3 10 p.m. Iowa Wolves vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 4 7 p.m. South Bay Lakers vs. Capital City Go-Go ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 4 7 p.m. Cleveland Charge vs. College Park Skyhawks ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 4 7 p.m. Noblesville Boom vs. Osceola Magic ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 4 8 p.m. San Diego Clippers vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 10 7 p.m. Noblesville Boom vs. Long Island Nets ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 10 7 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs. Wisconsin Herd ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 10 8 p.m. Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 10 9 p.m. Westchester Knicks vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 11 7 p.m. Capital City Go-Go vs. Greensboro Swarm ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 11 7 p.m. Motor City Cruise vs. Maine Celtics ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 11 7:30 p.m. Austin Spurs vs. Iowa Wolves ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 11 10 p.m. San Diego Clippers vs. South Bay Lakers ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 11 10 p.m. Mexico City Capitane vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 12 7 p.m. Capital City Go-Go vs. Greensboro Swarm ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 12 7 p.m. Motor City Cruise vs. Maine Celtics ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 12 8 p.m. Rip City Remix vs. Birmingham Squadron ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 12 8 p.m. Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Memphis Hustle ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 12 8 p.m. Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Texas Legends ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 12 10 p.m. Mexico City Capitane vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 19 7 p.m. Osceola Magic vs. Capital City Go-Go ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 19 7 p.m. Maine Celtics vs. Delaware Blue Coats ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 19 7 p.m. Cleveland Charge vs. Noblesville Boom ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 19 7 p.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs. Westchester Knicks ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 19 8 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 19 10:30 p.m. Austin Spurs vs. San Diego Clippers ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 24 7 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs. Capital City Go-Go ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 24 8 p.m. Greensboro Swarm vs. Memphis Hustle ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 24 9 p.m. Salt Lake City Stars vs. Mexico City Capitane ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 24 9 p.m. Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Rip City Remix ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 25 7 p.m. Maine Celtics vs. Long Island Nets ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 25 7 p.m. Cleveland Charge vs. Osceola Magic ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 26 7 p.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs. Long Island Nets ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 26 7 p.m. Cleveland Charge vs. Osceola Magic ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 26 7 p.m. Capital City Go-Go vs. Westchester Knicks ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 26 8 p.m. Wisconsin Herd vs. Memphis Hustle ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 26 9 p.m. South Bay Lakers vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 3 7 p.m. Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Osceola Magic ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 3 8 p.m. Texas Legends vs. Memphis Hustle ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 3 9 p.m. Noblesville Boom vs. Mexico City Capitane ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 4 9 p.m. Iowa Wolves vs. Rip City Remix ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 4 10 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs. Santa Cruz Warriors ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 5 7 p.m. Capital City Go-Go vs. Grand Rapids Gold ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 5 7 p.m. College Park Skyhawks vs. Noblesville Boom ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 5 8 p.m. Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Memphis Hustle ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 5 10 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 10 7 p.m. Capital City Go-Go vs. Cleveland Charge ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 10 7 p.m. Mexico City Capitane vs. Grand Rapids Gold ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 10 7 p.m. Delaware Blue Coats vs. Greensboro Swarm ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 10 7 p.m. Noblesville Boom vs. Motor City Cruise ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 10 7 p.m. Maine Celtics vs. Osceola Magic ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 10 8 p.m. Texas Legends vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 11 7 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs. Grand Rapids Gold ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 11 7 p.m. Delaware Blue Coats vs. Greensboro Swarm ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 11 7 p.m. Noblesville Boom vs. Motor City Cruise ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 11 7 p.m. Wisconsin Herd vs. Osceola Magic ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 11 10 p.m. Iowa Wolves vs. South Bay Lakers ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 11 10:30 p.m. Rip City Remix vs. San Diego Clippers ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 12 8 p.m. Texas Legends vs. Austin Spurs ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 12 10:30 p.m. Rip City Remix vs. San Diego Clippers ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 17 7 p.m. Austin Spurs vs. College Park Skyhawks ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 17 7 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue vs. Grand Rapids Gold ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 17 7 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Osceola Magic ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 17 8 p.m. Maine Celtics vs. Birmingham Squadron ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 17 8 p.m. Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Texas Legends ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 17 9 p.m. South Bay Lakers vs. Rip City Remix ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 17 10 p.m. Stockton Kings vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 18 7 p.m. Windy City Bulls vs. Capital City Go-Go ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 18 7 p.m. Delaware Blue Coats vs. Cleveland Charge ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 18 7 p.m. Noblesville Boom vs. Greensboro Swarm ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 18 7:30 p.m. Salt Lake City Stars vs. Iowa Wolves ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 19 7 p.m. College Park Skyhawks vs. Westchester Knicks ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 19 10 p.m. Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Santa Cruz Warriors ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 24 7 p.m. Westchester Knicks vs. Long Island Nets ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 24 7 p.m. Cleveland Charge vs. Maine Celtics ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 24 8 p.m. Windy City Bulls vs. Birmingham Squadron ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 24 8 p.m. Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 24 8 p.m. Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 24 10 p.m. Stockton Kings vs. South Bay Lakers ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 24 10 p.m. Mexico City Capitane vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 25 7 p.m. Osceola Magic vs. College Park Skyhawks ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 25 7 p.m. Delaware Blue Coats vs. Long Island Nets ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 25 8 p.m. Rip City Remix vs. Austin Spurs ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 25 10 p.m. Mexico City Capitane vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 26 7 p.m. Cleveland Charge vs. Noblesville Boom ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 26 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue vs. Iowa Wolves ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 26 10 p.m. Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. South Bay Lakers ESPN+

All games will be available to stream on the ESPN App through ESPN DTC or Pay TV authentication.

Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

