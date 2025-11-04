ESPN Events announces 2025-26 college basketball schedule

ESPN Events has announced the matchups and schedules for 10 of its owned-and-operated and partnered events for the 2025-26 men’s and women’s college basketball seasons. Combining for more than 80 hours of programming across ESPN platforms, ESPN Events will showcase 41 teams, including eight teams in the preseason AP Top 10 men’s and women’s rankings for the 2025-26 season.

In all, 15 conferences will be represented in the 10 events, including the ACC, American, America East, Atlantic 10, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Big West, Coastal, Conference USA, Ivy League, Missouri Valley, Mountain West, SEC and Southern.

This season, ESPN Events’ men’s and women’s basketball events will feature 21 teams that earned NCAA Championship tournament berths last season, including men’s national champion Florida and women’s champion UConn; the men’s field includes BYU, Baylor, Clemson, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisville, Michigan State, Texas, UC San Diego, UConn and Utah State, while the women’s field features Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, NC State, UConn and USC.

The Peraton Armed Forces Classic gets underway Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md, showcasing its first-ever women’s college basketball matchup between the Louisville Cardinals (No. 20) and defending national champions UConn Huskies (No. 1). This 10th edition of the event continues as part of ESPN’s annual America’s Heroes: Salute to Veterans initiative, which dedicates a week of multiplatform programming for Veterans Day.

The inaugural Dick Vitale Invitational presented by Belk, in collaboration with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, tips off Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 8:45 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App and will feature a marquee matchup between national powers –Texas Longhorns vs. Duke Blue Devils (No. 6) – at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The new men’s college basketball event will annually honor Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale, one of the most respected ambassadors and iconic voices in the sport.

The Ally Tipoff, also in collaboration with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, returns to the Spectrum Center on Sunday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App, featuring a Top 20 matchup between USC (No. 18) and NC State (No. 9). Following a Sweet Sixteen tournament appearance last season, NC State will face an intriguing USC team fresh off back to back Elite Eight appearances.

Celebrating 15 years, this season’s State Farm® Champions Classic returns to Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2021, featuring four of college basketball’s premier programs on Nov. 18. The action begins at 6:30 p.m. with 2025 Elite Eight participant Michigan State (No. 22) facing Sweet 16 team Kentucky (No. 9), followed by 2025 Final Four contender Duke (No. 6) taking on Kansas (No. 19) at 9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App. ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® will be presented live from MSG for pregame coverage.

The Shriners Children’s Hospital Charleston Classic and Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational will again be part of ESPN’s Feast Week programming this fall. See below schedule grid for details.

The Shriners Children’s Hospital Charleston Classic will be played Nov. 21 and 23 at TD Arena in Charleson, S.C., and will feature two four-team brackets. The Palmetto bracket will include Clemson, Georgia, West Virginia and Xavier, while the Lowcountry Bracket will feature Boston College, Davidson, Tulane and Utah State.

This year’s Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational will feature three separate multi-team tournament brackets – Adventure, Imagination, Magic – at Walt Disney World Resort with each crowning its own champion. The tournaments will take place Nov. 24-28 at State Farm Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Fla., with all games presented live on ESPN platforms and the ESPN App.

The Adventure bracket includes Bradley, Liberty, Princeton, Rhode Island, Temple, Towson, UC San Diego and Vermont. The eight team field features three programs – Liberty (C-USA), Towson (Coastal), Vermont (America East) – favored to win their respective conferences. Each team will each play three games between Nov. 24-26.

The Imagination bracket includes Charlotte, Furman, Illinois State and Richmond, while the Magic bracket includes BYU (No. 8) – led by ESPN’s No.1-ranked incoming freshman A.J. Dybantsa, Dayton, Georgetown and Miami. The semifinals will be played on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, with the championship and consolations games taking place on Nov. 28.

The Jimmy V Men’s Classic presented by Modelo® annual doubleheader returns to Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9, featuring Clemson vs. BYU (No.6) at 6:30 p.m. followed by a top-five showdown between the defending national champion Florida Gators (No. 3) and UConn (No. 4) at 9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App.

On the women’s college hoops side, the Jimmy V Women’s Classic presented by Modelo® will take place on Dec. 10 and feature a Top 25 matchup of in-state rivals when Iowa State (No. 14) hosts Iowa (No. 21) at 7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App from the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

The inaugural women’s college basketball Sprouts Farmers Market espnW Invitational tips off Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. on ABC from Dickies Arena at Fort Worth, Texas. The first-ever game will feature a Top 20, Big 12-SEC battle between Baylor (No. 16) and Texas (No. 4).

Men’s college basketball action continues Feb. 14 with Louisville (No. 11) taking on Baylor in a men’s late-season non-conference matchup, providing both programs the opportunity to pick up a marquee win. The ACC-Big 12 matchup tips off at 4 p.m. on ESPN at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

ESPN Events – 2025-26 College Basketball Season

Peraton Armed Forces Classic (Women’s College Basketball) | Nov. 4

Alumni Hall at United States Naval Academy | Annapolis, Md

Teams: Louisville vs. UConn

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Platform Tues, Nov. 4 5:30 p.m. Louisville vs. UConn ESPN



Dick Vitale Invitational Presented by Belk | Nov. 4

Spectrum Center | Charlotte, N.C.

Teams: Texas vs. Duke

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Platform Tues, Nov. 4 8:45 p.m. Texas vs. Duke ESPN

Ally Tipoff (Women’s College Basketball) | Nov. 9

Spectrum Center | Charlotte, N.C.

Teams: USC vs. NC State

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Platform Sun, Nov. 9 3 p.m. USC vs. NC State ESPN

State Farm Champions Classic | Nov. 18

Madison Square Garden | New York, N.Y.

Teams: Michigan State vs. Kentucky | Kansas vs. Duke

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Platform Tue, Nov. 18 6:30 p.m. Michigan State vs. Kentucky ESPN 9 p.m. Kansas vs. Duke ESPN

Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic | November 21 and 23

TD Arena | Charleston, S.C.

Lowcountry Bracket: Boston College, Davidson Tulane, Utah State

Palmetto Bracket: Clemson, Georgia, West Virginia, Xavier

Lowcountry Bracket | November 21 and 23

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Platform Fri., Nov. 21 1 p.m. Utah State vs. Tulane ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Davidson vs. Boston College ESPN2 Sun, Nov. 23 6:30 p.m. 3rd Place Game ESPN2 9:30 p.m. Championship ESPN2

Palmetto Bracket | November 21 and 23

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Platform Fri., Nov. 21 6:30 p.m. West Virginia vs. Clemson ESPN2 9 p.m. Georgia vs. Xavier ESPN2/ESPNU Sun, Nov. 23 1 p.m. Championship ESPN 3:30 p.m. 3rd Place Game ESPN

ESPN Events Invitational | November 24-28

State Farm Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex | Kissimmee, Fla.

Adventure Bracket: Bradley, Liberty, Princeton, Rhode Island, Temple, Towson, UC San Diego, Vermont

Imagination Bracket: Charlotte, Furman, Illinois State, Richmond

Magic Bracket: BYU, Dayton, Georgetown, Miami (Fla.)

Adventure Bracket | November 24-26

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Platform Mon, Nov. 24 11 a.m. Rhode Island vs. Towson ESPN2/ESPNU 1:30 p.m. Liberty vs. Vermont ESPNU 4:30 p.m. Temple vs. UC San Diego ESPNU 7 p.m. Princeton vs. Bradley ESPNU Tue, Nov. 25 Noon Semifinal #1 ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Consolation #1 ESPNU 5 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Consolation #2 ESPNU Wed, Nov. 26 Noon Championship Game ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Third place game ESPNU 5 p.m. Seventh place game ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Fifth place game ESPNU

Imagination Bracket | November 27-28

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Platform Thu, Nov. 27 11 a.m. Richmond vs. Furman ESPN2 1:30 p.m. Charlotte vs. Illinois State ESPN2 Fri, Nov. 28 12:30 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN+ 3 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2



Magic Bracket | November 27-28

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Platform Thu, Nov. 27 5 p.m. BYU vs. Miami ESPN 7:30 p.m. Georgetown vs. Dayton ESPN2 Fri, Nov. 28 7 p.m. Championship or Third Place Game ESPN/ESPN2 9:30 p.m. Championship or Third Place Game ESPN/ESPN2

Jimmy V Men’s Classic Presented by Modelo | December 9

Madison Square Garden | New York, N.Y.

Teams: Clemson vs. BYU | Florida vs. UConn

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Platform Tue, Dec. 9 6:30 p.m. Clemson vs. BYU ESPN 9 p.m. Florida vs. UConn ESPN



Jimmy V Women’s Classic Presented by Modelo | December 10

Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa

Teams: Iowa at Iowa State

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Platform Wed, Dec. 10 7 p.m. Iowa at Iowa State ESPN



Sprouts Farmers Market espnW Invitational (Women’s College Basketball) | December 14

Dickies Arena | Fort Worth, Texas

Teams: Baylor vs. Texas

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Platform Sun, Dec. 14 1 p.m. Baylor vs. Texas ABC



Louisville vs. Baylor | February 14

Dickies Arena | Fort Worth, Texas

Teams: Louisville vs. Baylor

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Platform Sat, Feb. 14 4 p.m. Louisville vs. Baylor ESPN/ESPN2



