ESPN Events reveals matchups for 2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Softball Invitational

ESPN Events announced the full competition schedule for its owned-and-operated 2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational. The four-day invitational, which heads back to Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla. for the seventh time, will play host to a total of 40 softball games across ESPN networks.

The 16-team field for the 2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational features 13 teams that qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, including three teams that advanced to the Women’s College World Series.

Shriners Children’s returns as the title sponsor and Visit St. Pete-Clearwater is back as the tournament’s civic sponsor for the seventh season. The programming schedule for the 2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the 2026 Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational will go on sale Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. ET. For more information, please visit www.clearwaterinvitational.com.

2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Matchups Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Field Thu, Feb 12 10 a.m. Nebraska vs. LSU 8 11 a.m. Oklahoma State vs. Georgia 9 1 p.m. Florida State vs. Texas Tech 8 3 p.m. LSU vs. Oklahoma State 9 4 p.m. Nebraska vs. Georgia 8 6 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Northwestern 9 Fri, Feb 13 9 a.m. NC State vs. Georgia 8 10 a.m. Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M 9 10 a.m. Northwestern vs. UCF 1 Noon Tennessee vs. Nebraska 8 1 p.m. Duke vs. Texas A&M 9 1 p.m. Georgia vs. UCF 1 1 p.m. Missouri vs. NC State 3 3 p.m. UCLA vs. Oklahoma State 8 4 p.m. Texas Tech vs. FAU 3 4:30 p.m. Duke vs. LSU 9 5 p.m. Tennessee vs. JMU 1 6 p.m. UCLA vs. Missouri 8 7 p.m. Florida State vs. FAU 3 Sat, Feb 14 9 a.m. Texas A&M vs. NC State 3 10 a.m. Oklahoma State vs. Duke 8 10 a.m. UCF vs. LSU 9 10 a.m. Missouri vs. Northwestern 1 Noon FAU vs. Tennessee 3 1 p.m. NC State vs. Texas Tech 8 1 p.m. Georgia vs. Northwestern 1 1:30 p.m. Nebraska vs. UCF 9 3 p.m. FAU vs. Missouri 3 4 p.m. UCLA vs. Tennessee 8 4 p.m. Georgia vs. Duke 1 4:30 p.m. JMU vs. Texas Tech 9 7 p.m. UCLA vs. Florida State 8 Sun, Feb 15 9 a.m. JMU vs. Texas A&M 8 9 a.m. Missouri vs. Duke 3 10 a.m. LSU vs. UCLA 9 Noon Northwestern vs. Texas A&M 8 Noon UCF vs. NC State 3 1 p.m. FAU vs. JMU 9 6 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Nebraska 8 8 p.m. Tennessee vs. Florida State 9

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In the 2025-26 academic year, the 35-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, two college volleyball events, the premiere regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. Follow ESPN Events on Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube pages.

About Shriners Children’s:

Shriners Children’s is a leader in providing care for orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries and other spine disorders, rehabilitation, sports injuries and craniofacial conditions. We also offer specialized services, including orthotics and prosthetics and motion analysis. We strive to provide the care and support our patients need to reach their goals and discover their full potential. In addition, our healthcare system conducts research to improve our patients’ quality of life and offers outstanding educational programs for medical professionals. All care and services are provided regardless of the families’ ability to pay or insurance status.

Shriners Children’s is a nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. For more information, including the full range of care disciplines, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.

About Visit St. Pete-Clearwater:

Nestled on a sun-soaked peninsula on Florida’s west coast, separating the Gulf Coast from Tampa Bay, St. Pete-Clearwater is the gateway to world-class cultural experiences along with 35 miles of award-winning white-sand beaches annually ranked among the world’s best. Immerse yourself in our picturesque sunsets & go beyond the beaches to explore our unique cultural heritage, interactive art exhibits, sporting & recreational activities, a culinary scene serving an innovatively delicious dining experience, & great local shopping. St. Pete-Clearwater is your only destination with spectacular beaches complimented by world-renowned museums, family fun & endless sunshine. To learn more about St. Pete-Clearwater, visit VisitStPeteClearwater.com.