ESPN Events’ State Farm® Champions Classic tips off Tuesday with 15th edition of men’s college basketball event in New York

Annual event features No. 17 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Kentucky and No. 24 Kansas vs. No. 5 Duke at Madison Square Garden

College GameDay pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN live from MSG

The 2025-26 men’s college basketball season continues this week with the 15th edition of the State Farm® Champions Classic, featuring four top-25 teams. The ESPN doubleheader tips off on Tuesday, Nov. 18, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET with No. 17 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Kentucky and No. 24 Kansas vs. freshman sensation Cameron Boozer and No. 5 Duke at 9 p.m. The event returns to Madison Square Garden in New York where the event originated in 2011.

Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. on ESPN with a special edition of College GameDay Covered by State Farm® live at MSG. At 8:30 p.m., for the first time since 2021, the College Football Playoff Top 25 Presented by Vrbo will originate live from the Champions Classic.

Date Time (ET) Game/Studio Show & Commentators Network Tue, Nov 18 6 p.m. College GameDay Covered by State Farm®

Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams, Andraya Carter ESPN 6:30 p.m. No. 17 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Kentucky

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden ESPN 8:30 p.m. College Football Playoff Top 25 Presented by Vrbo

Rece Davis, Greg McElroy, Joey Galloway ESPN 9 p.m. No. 24 Kanas vs. No. 5 Duke

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden ESPN

