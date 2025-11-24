ESPN Events will present the third annual Red Lobster Band of the Year National Championship, a prestigious competition featuring the nation’s top marching bands from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The event will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+ in advance of the 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl – the HBCU Football National Championship game between the champions of the MEAC and SWAC conferences.

The Red Lobster Band of the Year will feature the top two marching bands from both Division I and Division II conference levels along with Metro Atlanta High School bands – demonstrating excellence in musicianship, originality, precision and showmanship – competing for the title of Band of the Year. The championship will be the culmination of a season long competition where bands have been ranked according to their weekly halftime performances by a committee of marching band experts. The Red Lobster Band of the Year will Rankings have been posted on the Band of the Year and HBCU Gameday websites.

This year’s band finalist will include Florida A&M University (Marching 100) vs. Southern University (Human Jukebox) for the Division I matchup. The Division II matchup will see Miles College (Purple Marching Machine) attempt to defend their 2024 title – aiming to become the first band to win back-to-back championships – against Fayetteville State (Bronco Xpress).

“We’re proud to celebrate marching band culture and the incredible talent and hard work of marching band students,” said John Grant, Executive Director of The Red Lobster Band of The Year, Cricket Celebration Bowl and Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff. “This event will provide a platform for these amazing performers to showcase their skills and compete for the title of Band of the Year.

Tickets for the Red Lobster Band of the Year are available for purchase. For more information, please visit www.bandoftheyear.com.



