ESPN, Major League Baseball reach innovative new agreement featuring significant collection of national and local rights

ESPN to produce new exclusive package of 30 regular season games for its linear networks and direct-to-consumer offering

Exclusive local in-market rights for MLB Clubs beginning with six teams to be distributed on the MLB platforms in 2026

ESPN to deliver more than 150 out-of-market MLB games each season across a special ‘game of the day’ schedule for subscribers to the ESPN Unlimited plan

ESPN remains exclusive home of MLB Little League Classic presented by New York Life; adds Memorial Day baseball and second-half opener games

ESPN Radio continues to serve as national audio home of MLB, including World Series, entire MLB postseason, MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, T-Mobile Home Run Derby and Sunday Night Baseball

Across several international markets, ESPN will continue to distribute daily regular season games, plus the MLB All-Star Game, playoff games, and the World Series, via its linear TV channels and digital platforms.

ESPN and Major League Baseball today announced a new fan-focused, multi-faceted agreement, featuring a broad range of national rights, plus local out-of-market rights and in-market rights. As part of the agreement, ESPN becomes the exclusive rights holder of MLB.TV, making thousands of games available each season on the ESPN App, in addition to MLB platforms in 2026. The announcement of the new deal, effective 2026 through 2028, was made by Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN, and Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr.

MLB.TV on ESPN App

MLB.TV and its thousands of out-of-market games each year will stream live and on-demand on the ESPN App. The games will also be available on MLB platforms in 2026. New MLB.TV subscribers will be able to purchase and stream the service through the enhanced ESPN App and enjoy its suite of interactive features and functionalities – alongside more than 50,000 other sports events and content from ESPN’s family of networks. Both new and existing MLB.TV subscribers will have the ability to access the service on the ESPN App and through MLB platforms.

Additionally, ESPN has acquired exclusive, local in-market streaming rights for MLB Clubs. The MLB Clubs currently include the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies. In 2026, the games will be available to purchase and stream on MLB platforms.

ESPN will also deliver more than 150 out-of-market regular season games every season across a special ‘game of the day’ offering for subscribers to the ESPN Unlimited plan.

Exclusive National Linear Game Package

ESPN will produce a new, exclusive package of national regular-season MLB games each year for its linear networks and direct-to-consumer offering. The 30-game schedule will be comprised primarily of weeknight games, with a focus on the core summer months. As part of this national package, ESPN will maintain exclusive rights to the MLB Little League Classic presented by New York Life as part of its sweeping Little League World Series coverage. ESPN has also added rights to Memorial Day games and second-half opener games.

Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN: “This fan-friendly agreement allows us to showcase the great sport of baseball on both a local and national level, while prioritizing our streaming future. MLB.TV is a coveted, must-have companion for passionate MLB fans all over the country, and it will be strongly complemented by our national game package and in-market team rights – all within the ESPN App.”

Robert D. Manfred, Jr., Baseball Commissioner: “This new agreement with ESPN marks a significant evolution in our more than 30-year relationship. Bringing MLB.TV to ESPN’s new app while maintaining a presence on linear television reflects a balanced approach to the shifts taking place in the way that fans watch baseball and gives MLB a meaningful presence on an important destination for fans of all sports.”

Additional rights:

Fans with an MLB.TV subscription also have access to MLB Network and its 24/7 programming;

ESPN’s MLB studio rights for Baseball Tonight will continue;

Existing audio package continues as ESPN Radio remains the national audio home of the World Series, the full MLB Postseason, the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, weekly Saturday games and Sunday Night Baseball;

ESPN retains Spanish-language rights for its new, linear games package;

Rights for SportsCenter and additional ESPN studio show presence at signature MLB events, including the World Series;

Throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Netherlands, and China (via its hotel channels), ESPN continues to serve fans with a robust game package featuring daily regular season games including Sunday Night Baseball, MLB All-Star Game, and culminating with the MLB Postseason and World Series.

ESPN and Major League Baseball have one of sports media’s most prolific and longest standing partnerships, dating back to the 1990 season. The partnership has served as a hub of broadcast innovation throughout the years. For more information on ESPN and MLB’s history of innovation, visit ESPNFrontRow.com.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

About MLB

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved three straight years of total attendance gains for the first time in 18 years and remains the best-attended sports league in the world. Since 2023, historic rule changes have improved the quality of play on the field, emphasizing speed and athleticism at a better pace. In 2025, MLB had its third straight season clocking in with an average game time of 2:40 or below for the first time in 40 years. Viewership of MLB games nationally, locally, on MLB.TV and in Canada and Japan all increased over last year, with most platforms achieving double-digit percentage increases. Game Seven of the thrilling 2025 World Series presented by Capital One averaged 51.0 million viewers combined across the United States, Canada, and Japan, making the 11-inning contest the most-watched MLB game in 34 years, dating back to Game Seven of the 1991 World Series. MLB.TV set another consumption record this season with 19.4 billion minutes watched, an increase of +34% over last year. The MLB App registered its most-trafficked season ever with daily traffic increasing by +18% over 2024. As the league expanded its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like reigning Most Valuable Players Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms, international events, and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America’s National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit mlb.com.

-30-