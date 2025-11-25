ESPN NBA Full Court Press: ESPN to air first-ever tripleheader on Thanksgiving Eve

ESPN continues its annual tradition with its Thanksgiving Eve Special presented by Playstation 5 on Wednesday, November 26, featuring the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve tripleheader, presented by State Farm. At 5 p.m. ET, the Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham look to extend their winning streak to a franchise-record 14 games when they visit the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown. Mark Jones will provide play-by-play alongside analyst Stephanie White, with Alyssa Lang reporting. The matchup will be exclusive in the Boston market.

Immediately following the game, the defending NBA Champions, and holders of the league’s best record, the Oklahoma City Thunder, led by reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, host the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards in a Western Conference Finals rematch at 7:30 p.m. Calling the game will be Dave Pasch, joined by analyst Doris Burke and sideline reporter Katie George. The matchup will be exclusive in both markets.

The nightcap features the Houston Rockets and Alperen Şengün visiting the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry at 10 p.m. Mike Breen will call the action with analysts Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, while Jorge Sedano reports from courtside. The matchup will be exclusive in the Houston market.

All three matchups will be Emirates NBA Cup 2025 Group Play games.

Coverage tips off at 4:30 p.m. with NBA Countdown presented by Popeyes on ESPN, featuring host Malika Andrews, Senior NBA Writer Brian Windhorst and NBA Analysts Kendrick Perkins and Michael Malone.

