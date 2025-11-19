ESPN NBA Full Court Press: Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant visit the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell on Wednesday

ESPN continues its coverage of the 2025-26 NBA regular season on Wednesday, November 19, with a blockbuster doubleheader presented by State Farm. At 7 p.m. ET, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell host the Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant, who are looking to extend their winning streak to five games. Mark Jones will provide play-by-play alongside analyst Doris Burke, with Katie George reporting.

The nightcap features the New York Knicks and reigning Clutch Player of the Year Jalen Brunson visiting the Dallas Mavericks and this year’s first overall pick Cooper Flagg at 9:30 p.m. Mike Breen will call the action with analysts Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, while Jorge Sedano reports from courtside. The broadcast will be exclusive in the Dallas market.

Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with NBA Countdown presented by Popeyes on ESPN, marking the debut of the pregame show’s new-look team featuring host Malika Andrews, Senior NBA Writer Brian Windhorst, NBA Analysts Kendrick Perkins and Michael Malone and Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania.

