ESPN presents 700+ hours of NCAA Championship action this fall

ESPN will cover more than 700 hours of live NCAA Championship events this fall across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN+, with all content available to stream via the ESPN App

Champions will be crowned in field hockey, cross country, women’s and men’s soccer, women’s volleyball (DI, DII, DIII), DI singles & doubles tennis, football (FCS, DII, DIII) and men’s water polo

Special programming includes selection shows for FCS football and Division I women’s volleyball, as well as new episodes of Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship

ESPN is set to showcase an action-packed fall championship postseason across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+, continuing to serve as the Home of NCAA Championships. In total, more than 700 hours of live championship competition will be available to stream on the ESPN App via ESPN DTC or Pay TV authentication, with hundreds of hours of early round play on ESPN+.

This week sees the opening rounds for NCAA Field Hockey and NCAA Women’s Soccer get underway, as well as regional rounds for NCAA Cross Country, with some of the early action for these championships streaming live on ESPN+. The first trophy lift of the 2025-26 season is NCAA Cross Country, with the men’s and women’s championships live on ESPNU on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. All championship brackets and full details are available on NCAA.com.

ABC will once again play host to an expansive portfolio of NCAA Fall Championship action, including the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, a semifinal and a quarterfinal of the FCS Playoffs, and a regional final match of DI Women’s Volleyball. Both the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship and the FCS Football Championship will have pre-championship studio shows on ABC and ESPN, respectively, leading directly into championship competition.

In addition to live action, a pair of selection shows are set for ESPN networks this fall for FCS football and Division I women’s volleyball. The FCS Football Selection Special is on ESPNU at noon, on Sunday, Nov. 23. The NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Special unveils the full bracket on Sunday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship returns for 2025-26, highlighting the sport’s best storylines and headlines surrounding each respective championship. In all, ESPN will produce one-hour original content offerings for nine NCAA sports during the 2025-26 season, including FCS football, women’s volleyball, women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball and baseball. The first Game On debuts on Thursday, Nov. 27, surrounding the FCS Playoffs.

ESPN is now home to more than 40 NCAA Championships, with more than 2,300 hours of championship programming presented on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms annually. More details.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

Date(s) Championship Network(s) Nov 12-23 NCAA Field Hockey ESPN+/ESPNU Nov 14-22 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Cross Country ESPN+/ESPNU Nov 14-Dec 8 NCAA Women’s Soccer ESPN+/ESPNU Nov 18-23 NCAA Division I Singles & Doubles Tennis ESPN+ Nov 20-Dec 15 NCAA Men’s Soccer ESPN+/ESPNU Nov 22-Dec 20 NCAA Division II Football ESPN+/ESPNU/ Nov 22-Jan 4 NCAA Division III Football ESPN+/ESPNU/ESPN Nov 29-Jan 5 NCAA FCS Football ESPN+/ESPN/ABC/ESPN2 Dec 3-7 NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball ESPN+/ESPNU Dec 4-21 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball ESPN+/ESPNU/ESPN2/ESPN/ABC Dec 7 NCAA Men’s Water Polo ESPNU Dec 11-14 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball ESPN+/ESPNU