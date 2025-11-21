ESPN presents special coverage of the 2026 WNBA Draft Lottery

ESPN presents special coverage of the WNBA Draft Lottery 2026 this Sunday, Nov. 23, at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Live from ESPN’s Los Angeles studios for the first time, the 30-minute WNBA Draft Lottery Special will be hosted by Malika Andrews, joined by ESPN analysts Rebecca Lobo and Chiney Ogwumike.

This marks the 14th consecutive year that ESPN platforms will present the WNBA Draft Lottery.



Five teams will take part in the 25th annual WNBA Draft Lottery: the Dallas Wings, Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm, Washington Mystics, and Chicago Sky. The 2026 WNBA Draft is scheduled for Monday, April 13, 2026.



The special will break down the lottery process, discuss the top prospects, and provide in-depth analysis ahead of the 2026 WNBA Draft.



Representatives from each of the five participating teams will join ESPN’s coverage, including:

· Minnesota Lynx: Courtney Williams (Guard) and Natisha Hiedeman (Guard)

· Dallas Wings: Maddy Siegrist (Forward)

· Seattle Storm: Gabby Williams (Forward)

· Chicago Sky: Co-Owner and Operating Chairman Nadia Rawlinson

· Washington Mystics: Kiki Iriafen (Forward)

Lottery odds are based on the two-year (2024 and 2025) cumulative records of the five teams that did not make the playoffs in the most recent season. With a cumulative record of 19-65, the Wings will have the most assigned combinations (420 out of 1,000) and are guaranteed at least the third pick.

As the result of a prior trade between Minnesota and Chicago (23-61), the Lynx possess the Sky’s first round pick and will have 261 chances out of 1,000 to win the top pick. Seattle, which owns the Los Angeles Sparks’ (29-55) first round pick by virtue of a January 2024 trade, has the third-most chances (167).

Washington, 30-54 over the past two seasons, has 97 chances out of 1,000 to win the top pick, and Chicago, which owns the Connecticut Sun’s (39-45) first round selection, has the fifth most chances (55).

In the drawing, 14 balls numbered 1-14 will be placed in a lottery machine and mixed. Four balls will be drawn to determine a four-digit combination. The team assigned that four-ball combination will receive the No. 1 pick. The four balls will then be placed back into the machine and the process will be repeated to determine the second pick. Of the three teams not selected in the drawings, the team with the worst cumulative two-year record shall select third; the team with the next worst record will select fourth; and the remaining team shall select fifth.

The 2026 WNBA Draft is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 13, 2026, broadcast on ESPN.

