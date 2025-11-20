ESPN signs women’s basketball analyst and Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo to multi-year extension

ESPN today announced it has reached a multi-year contract extension with women’s basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo. She will continue as one of ESPN’s lead voices on women’s college basketball and WNBA coverage, including regular-season games, Champ Week, the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament and the WNBA Finals. Lobo will also remain a contributor across ESPN, including SportsCenter and special programming around the women’s game.

“Rebecca is one of the most influential voices in the game of women’s basketball,” said Meg Aronowitz, Senior Vice President, Production. “We could not be more thrilled that she will continue bringing her expertise to every game she calls on our air.”

“I have loved calling women’s college and WNBA games for ESPN the last 20-plus years,” Lobo said. “It’s an honor to be a voice of this sport and to witness some of the greatest performances in the history of the game from a courtside seat. Working with Ryan Ruocco and Holly Rowe is a joy, and I appreciate ESPN’s continued commitment to me and the women’s game.”

Lobo joined ESPN in 2004 and has been a central figure in the network’s coverage of the sport, including multiple NCAA Women’s Final Fours, national championship games and WNBA Finals. A former WNBA All-Star, Olympic gold medalist and member of both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, she is widely recognized for her insight, experience and impact on the women’s game.

Before ESPN, Lobo played seven WNBA seasons, including as a foundational member of the New York Liberty, and starred at the University of Connecticut, where she helped lead the Huskies to an undefeated national championship season in 1995. Outside of broadcasting, she remains active in youth development, women’s sports advocacy and community initiatives.

