ESPN to present NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Special on Sunday, Nov. 30

On Sunday, Nov. 30, the 64-team bracket for the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament will be revealed live on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET during the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Special. Host Courtney Lyle will be joined live from ESPN’s Bristol studios with analysts Holly McPeak and Mary Wise for the one-hour show. Also featured within the program are team watch parties from around the nation and select coach and player interviews.

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship

Back this season is Game On, an original content series surrounding select NCAA Championships: women’s volleyball, FCS, women’s gymnastics, men’s ice hockey, women’s basketball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball and baseball.

Volleyball’s one-hour special – Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship – will debut Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ on the ESPN App. Courtney Lyle will host alongside Madison Fitzpatrick as the duo focuses on the sport’s best storylines and headlines surrounding this year’s championship. Fans can tune in to catch featured content on Texas outside hitter Torrey Stafford, Nebraska head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, North Carolina middle blocker Jackie Taylor and Louisville head coach Dan Meske.

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship is slated for re-airs on Dec. 5 (ESPNU, 3 p.m.), Dec. 6 (ESPNU, 1 p.m.), Dec. 8 (ESPN2, 4 p.m.), Dec. 8 (ESPNU, 5 p.m.) and Dec. 11 (ESPNU, 11 a.m.).

ESPN Volleyball Championship Challenge

The 2025 ESPN Volleyball Championship Challenge is back for 2025, giving fans the chance to compete with friends, family and others by filling out NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball tournament brackets. Fans who pick the National Champion will be automatically entered into a random drawing to win $5,000 in total prizes. The 2025 Volleyball Championship Challenge is open now on ESPN.com, ESPN App, and ESPN Fantasy App. Fans can complete and enter brackets until shortly before the start of the tournament’s first match on Thursday, Dec. 4.

Full Tournament Coverage

The exclusive presentation of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship begins Thursday, Dec. 4, across ESPN networks. For the third straight year, the National Championship match will air live on ABC on Sunday, Dec. 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET, with studio coverage beginning at 3 p.m. The full programming schedule will be released next week.

ESPN’s championship coverage will once again bring back The Fifth Set – the network’s volleyball whip-around show. The unique offering will be available on select ESPN networks during the 48 First and Second Round matches, providing viewers with the opportunity to keep up with all the action at once.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.